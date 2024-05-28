The 12 Best Swimsuits of 2024 to Flatter Broad Shoulders & Enhance Your Summer Style

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As summer inches closer, the hunt for that dream swimsuit kicks into high gear. We're all after different things — whether it's tummy control, a suit that flatters a long torso, or just (reliable) full coverage. But here's the kicker: In the vast sea of options, discovering the one that matches the style vision we have is like finding a needle in a haystack. Personally, my main goal is always finding a swimsuit that flatters my broad shoulders.
Having broad shoulders is a beautiful feature to celebrate, and finding the perfect swimsuit to complement them shouldn't be a challenge. That's why we've gathered the most stylish and flattering swimsuits from brands like Cupshe, PacSun, Bare Necessities & more that are specifically designed to enhance your silhouette, whether you have an athletic build, an inverted triangle body shape, or however else you prefer to describe it. From chic one-pieces with strategic neckline detailing to trendy bikinis with supportive straps, these pieces strike the perfect balance between fashion-forward design and body-positive functionality.
Green Wave Cutout Halter Top & High Waist Bikini Set
This shimmering bikini set is great for broad-shouldered girlies for a number of reasons. The halter cutout with thick straps and deep plunging neckline draws focus away from your shoulders toward your chest & waist area, which is then accentuated by the flattering high-rise waist bottoms. The set also comes in black and navy!
Tempt Me Women One Piece Swim Dress
This swim dress features a stylish one-shoulder design and scrunch detailing on the flowy skirt, making it perfect for flattering a figure with broad shoulders. The wide, adjustable strap and built-in brief ensure comfort and security, while the tummy control fabric provides a slimming effect and elegant coverage.
Mesh Plunging Halter One Piece Swimsuit
Discover the perfect blend of cute and sexy with this semi-mesh swimsuit. The plunging neckline brings balance to you broad shoulders and creates the visual of an hourglass figure that's further highlighted by the waistline detail. It's playful, provocative, and available in three colors.
White Cambria Ribbed Halter Bikini Top
If you want to rock the classic triangle top bikini look for summer but don't like the way they seem to make your shoulders look even wider than they are, this ribbed halter top is the perfect solution. It gives more coverage in your chest & shoulder line area compared to thin straps, which in turn helps balance out your upper figure. Plus, the matching bottoms feature a high-leg cut that will help elongate your legs to create an extra-flattering silhouette.
BTW: For a limited time, PacSun is having a BOGO sale that includes this bikini, meaning you can get a whole set for the price of this one top!
Beach Riot Joyce One-Piece
Embrace the sun in the Beach Riot one-piece that's perfectly designed to flatter broad shoulders with its vibrant color-block pattern and chic one-shoulder design. The asymmetrical waist cutout adds a touch of figure-enhancing allure, while the moderate back coverage offers a playful hint of cheekiness.
Square Neck Puff Sleeve Ruched Solid One-Piece Swimsuit
Indulge in beachside sophistication with this darling one-piece. Designed to accentuate your silhouette, the square neck and puff sleeves create a chic illusion of narrower shoulders, while the ruched waist detailing delicately flatters your tummy. Crafted for comfort with removable padding and lined for support, this swimsuit offers both style and confidence for your seaside adventures.
Coverup Skirt
Crafted with the same material as your swimsuit, this minimal-chic skirt features a ruched A-line silhouette that gracefully balances broad shoulders while offering UPF 50 protection. Available in 12 colors, this skirt can be worn as a quick cover-up or seamlessly integrated into your swimwear attire.
Women's SlenderSuit Grecian Tummy Control Chlorine Resistant One Piece Swimsuit
For those who want the flattering fit of a plunge neckline but are looking for a little more coverage in the front, this stylish one-piece has your name on it. Made with all-over control and shape-enhancing shirring, this suit is built to withstand elements like chlorine and sunscreen, so you can rock this swimsuit for many sunny seasons to come.
Make sure to use promo code BONUS to score this discounted price!
Cut Out Longline Bikini Top
This longline bikini top is designed to accentuate all your assets. Featuring a vibrant pattern and strategic twist detail & cutout at the center, it skillfully directs attention to your chest while the thicker adjustable straps provide comfort and support that's ideal for those with broader shoulders. With removable soft foam cups and built-in push-up pads, you're sure to be feeling and looking your best all day long.
Psst, Swimsuits For All actually has an entire page of swimsuit styles that are designed to flatter those with an athletic build (which includes wider shoulders)!
Aleumdr Ruffle Cutout Swim Dress
Whether you're brunching by the shore or soaking up the sun, this versatile swim dress (available in 13 colors) is your go-to. Featuring charming ruffle sleeves and a flattering deep V-neck with a whimsical cutout detail at the waist, it effortlessly enhances your figure from top to bottom.
Macaw Tropical North Shore Cheeky One-Piece
Elevate your beach chic with this vibrant one-piece, expertly crafted to flatter. The scoop neckline gracefully balances shoulder width for a proportional silhouette, while the enchanting floral design creates a slimming effect. Adjustable straps ensure a comfortable fit, making it your go-to for all your aquatic festivities.
The Bandeau
Embrace your wide shoulders with confidence in this bandeau bikini top, featuring a flattering cut that accentuates your neckline. While some may say strapless tops can make your shoulders look wider, this one is balanced with vibrant vertical stripes that elongate your silhouette. With grip tape lining for added security, this limited-edition piece from Londre's collab with Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe ensures you stay stylish and comfortable all day long.
Pair the top with the matching bottoms for the complete look!
What type of swimsuit is best for wide shoulders?
Swimsuits with plunging necklines, one-shoulder styling, or wide-set straps are ideal for balancing wide shoulders, drawing attention away from the upper body. Additionally, styles featuring sweetheart necklines or strategic ruching can create a flattering visual effect by narrowing the shoulders and elongating the torso. Picking swimsuits with supportive features like removable pads or adjustable straps can also provide added comfort and confidence for those with broader shoulders.
What swimsuit styles should I avoid with broad shoulders?
When choosing swimsuits for broad shoulders, it's best to avoid styles such as thin straps, which can accentuate the shoulder area. Additionally, steer clear of high-neck halter or wide scoop neck styles, which can emphasize width rather than balance it out. Opting for plunging necklines, sweetheart cuts, or asymmetrical designs can help create a more balanced and flattering silhouette.
How do I make my hips look wider in a swimsuit?
Enhancing the width of your hips can effectively balance out a broader shoulder frame, creating a more proportionate and flattering silhouette that exudes confidence on the beach or by the pool. To achieve this look, consider bottoms with side ties or ruching details, as these elements add volume and draw attention to the hips. Additionally, look for swimwear featuring A-line skirts or swim dresses, which naturally flare out at the hips & balance your silhouette. High-cut styles not only elongate the legs but also accentuate the hip area, contributing to the appearance of wider hips. Lastly, selecting bold prints or patterns on the bottom half can visually broaden the hip area for a flattering and stylish look.
