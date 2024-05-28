The 12 Best Swimsuits of 2024 to Flatter Broad Shoulders & Enhance Your Summer Style

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As summer inches closer, the hunt for that dream swimsuit kicks into high gear. We're all after different things — whether it's tummy control, a suit that flatters a long torso, or just (reliable) full coverage. But here's the kicker: In the vast sea of options, discovering the one that matches the style vision we have is like finding a needle in a haystack. Personally, my main goal is always finding a swimsuit that flatters my broad shoulders.

Having broad shoulders is a beautiful feature to celebrate, and finding the perfect swimsuit to complement them shouldn't be a challenge. That's why we've gathered the most stylish and flattering swimsuits from brands like Cupshe, PacSun, Bare Necessities & more that are specifically designed to enhance your silhouette, whether you have an athletic build, an inverted triangle body shape, or however else you prefer to describe it. From chic one-pieces with strategic neckline detailing to trendy bikinis with supportive straps, these pieces strike the perfect balance between fashion-forward design and body-positive functionality.