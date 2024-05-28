General Hospital Actor Johnny Wactor’s Mom Speaks Out After His Death in Fatal Shooting

Johnny Wactor's mom is experiencing an unimaginable loss.
After the General Hospital actor was confirmed to have died in a fatal shooting in downtown Los Angeles May 25, Scarlett Wactor, the mother of the late 37-year-old, reflected on her son's life.
"There is a huge hole in all of us," she told NBC News in an article published May 26. "There is no fixing that."
The South Carolina native called her son "a light in a dark room," and expressed gratitude that she will be able to remember him through his acting credits.
As she put it, "I think that when I see Johnny on the videos and the recordings, I can only hope that he's doing that in heaven and enjoying it."
Scarlett informed NBC News that Johnny had been bartending at a rooftop venue and assisted with a "deep clean" after closing on the night of his fatal shooting.
Afterward, as Scarlett explained, he left the establishment with three colleagues, two of whom dispersed in different directions. As he and one of his coworkers came upon his car at around 3:25 a.m. on the morning of May 25, he noticed it was jacked up and asked a man who was working on it from the ground if he was being towed.
At that point, the man fatally shot him, Scarlett informed NBC News.
Prior to his death, Johnny had appeared as Brando, the son of Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) in over 160 episodes of General Hospital. Throughout his career, he also appeared in episodes of The OA and Station 19, but his time in Los Angeles was not entirely easy for him.
As Scarlett noted to NBC News, "I thought he was almost going to starve to death out there."
After his death, stars of General Hospital came forward to remember their costar.
"During his time on GH I witnessed him work hard and truly have respect for every single person in our building," Kirsten Storms, who plays Maxie Jones on the medical drama, recalled on Instagram. I just cannot believe that his life was stolen from him the way it was. My heart hurts. RIP Johnny."
