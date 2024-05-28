General Hospital Actor Johnny Wactor’s Mom Speaks Out After His Death in Fatal Shooting

Watch : General Hospital's Johnny Wactor Dead at 37 in Fatal Shooting

Johnny Wactor's mom is experiencing an unimaginable loss.

After the General Hospital actor was confirmed to have died in a fatal shooting in downtown Los Angeles May 25, Scarlett Wactor, the mother of the late 37-year-old, reflected on her son's life.

"There is a huge hole in all of us," she told NBC News in an article published May 26. "There is no fixing that."

The South Carolina native called her son "a light in a dark room," and expressed gratitude that she will be able to remember him through his acting credits.

As she put it, "I think that when I see Johnny on the videos and the recordings, I can only hope that he's doing that in heaven and enjoying it."

Scarlett informed NBC News that Johnny had been bartending at a rooftop venue and assisted with a "deep clean" after closing on the night of his fatal shooting.