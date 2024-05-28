13 Reasons Why Star Dylan Minnette Reveals Why He Stepped Back From Acting

Watch : Dylan Minnette & E!'s Erin Lim Freak at Knott's Scary Farm

Dylan Minnette is marching to the beat of his band's drum.

The 13 Reasons Why star reflected on his decision to step away from acting and focus on his band, Wallows.

"I was fortunate to find success in it," Dylan said of his acting career on The Zac Sang Show May 23. "I was on 13 Reasons Why and it was really popular and definitely reached a peak in what I've had in acting. But it also started to feel like a bit of a job."

The inspiration and creativity that acting once fostered for him slowly dissipated, which led him to redirect his efforts.

"I feel like Wallows and music is this passion that we've always had as a group to take all the way as far as we can," he continued. "I feel like I'm in a position now where I can do that for a while and get this the furthest it can be and the only way that's going to happen is if I put my 100 percent time and energy into it and take it very seriously and show the world that we all take this very seriously.