Lady Gaga’s Update on Her New Music Deserves a Round of Applause

Lady Gaga is on the edge of glory—and new music.

Yes, almost four years after Chromatica's release, Little Monsters will have to wait just a little longer for another album. But rest assured: The "Applause" singer is hard at work making sure there are a million reasons for fans to be excited. Just take it from Mother Monster herself.

"I'm working on my new album and I've been in the studio every day," Gaga revealed to E! News in an exclusive interview at the Gaga Chromatica Ball premiere May 23. "And I'm just having the best time. Crazy music. You can tell we're on our way, we're just waiting for it."

After all, you can't rush a love game.

As she put it, "It's either right or it's not. So I just have to push myself fully until I'm finished. And we want it to be right." (For more with Lady Gaga, tune into E! News tonight, May 28 at 11 p.m.)

And in the meantime, fans can get their fix of Gaga with HBO's Gaga Chromatica Ball, a concert special from her 2022 performance at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, streaming now on MAX.