Lady Gaga’s Update on Her New Music Deserves a Round of Applause

Lady Gaga is on the edge of glory—and new music.
Yes, almost four years after Chromatica's release, Little Monsters will have to wait just a little longer for another album. But rest assured: The "Applause" singer is hard at work making sure there are a million reasons for fans to be excited. Just take it from Mother Monster herself.
"I'm working on my new album and I've been in the studio every day," Gaga revealed to E! News in an exclusive interview at the Gaga Chromatica Ball premiere May 23. "And I'm just having the best time. Crazy music. You can tell we're on our way, we're just waiting for it."
After all, you can't rush a love game.
As she put it, "It's either right or it's not. So I just have to push myself fully until I'm finished. And we want it to be right." (For more with Lady Gaga, tune into E! News tonight, May 28 at 11 p.m.)
And in the meantime, fans can get their fix of Gaga with HBO's Gaga Chromatica Ball, a concert special from her 2022 performance at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, streaming now on MAX.
It's an experience the Grammy winner was thrilled to share with fans around the world.
"I'm just really proud of, not only the amazing creative team that put this show together, but also the fans," Gaga told E! of the HBO special. "I feel really grateful all the time that I have the fans that I do. I got to see Monsters all over the world dance and sing their way through this whole show and I'm just really excited for the ability to show it to everyone in this super detailed way where you get to really experience the show up close."
Not only does the concert recording give fans an up close and personal look at the technical aspects of the show, including 60-foot flames and "incredible fashion by some of the most beautiful minds in the world," it also showcases some of the 38-year-old's dearest performances.
"One of my favorite songs to perform on the tour is 'Shallow,'" Gaga explained of the beloved A Star is Born track. "I love singing that song. It's this very vulnerable moment at the piano."
Among her other favorites, she teased, "I loved doing 'Babylon', a song from Chromatica as well. We opened the show with 'Bad Romance' and we do it in this really super interesting way where I'm sort of trapped inside my costume at the top. So it's definitely a wild ride, but it's something that I think families can enjoy, too."
- Reporting by Daryn Carp