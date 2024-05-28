You Need to Hear Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Consuelos Cover Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso”

Watch : Why Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Tells Her "Don’t Get Pregnant"

You'll be thinkin' about this cover every night, oh.

After all, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola Consuelos proved she has that me espresso by sharing a cover of the hit Sabrina Carpenter song on TikTok.

"I'm working lateeeee cause I'm a singerrrr," Lola wrote in a May 22 TikTok. "@Sabrina Carpenter adore this song too much."

The 22-year-old's video seemed to be impromptu, as she wore a pink long-sleeve top with red accents and gray sweatpants—but Lola's followers couldn't get enough of the caffeinated cover.

"Lola your voice is beautiful!" One fan wrote. "Can't wait to see you in concert soon."

And while Lola was covering the Disney alum's music, another follower compared Lola's sultry voice to a different iconic singer, simply penning, "Amy Winehouse."

Since graduating from NYU last year, Lola has turned her focus to her music career. In fact, she studied music and production at the university, and even released her debut single, "Paranoia Silverlining" in August 2022. Of course, her parents were proud of their daughter's success on and off social media.