You Need to Hear Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Consuelos Cover Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter Lola Consuelos showed off her singing talents by putting a twist on Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” in a new TikTok.

By Olivia Evans May 28, 2024 12:49 PM
Kelly RipaCelebritiesMark Consuelos
Watch: Why Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Tells Her "Don’t Get Pregnant"

You'll be thinkin' about this cover every night, oh. 

After all, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola Consuelos proved she has that me espresso by sharing a cover of the hit Sabrina Carpenter song on TikTok. 

"I'm working lateeeee cause I'm a singerrrr," Lola wrote in a May 22 TikTok. "@Sabrina Carpenter adore this song too much."

The 22-year-old's video seemed to be impromptu, as she wore a pink long-sleeve top with red accents and gray sweatpants—but Lola's followers couldn't get enough of the caffeinated cover. 

"Lola your voice is beautiful!" One fan wrote. "Can't wait to see you in concert soon."

And while Lola was covering the Disney alum's music, another follower compared Lola's sultry voice to a different iconic singer, simply penning, "Amy Winehouse."

Since graduating from NYU last year, Lola has turned her focus to her music career. In fact, she studied music and production at the university, and even released her debut single, "Paranoia Silverlining" in August 2022. Of course, her parents were proud of their daughter's success on and off social media.  

photos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Instagram Pics

"They loved it," Lola told People of Kelly and Mark's thoughts on her first single in 2022. "My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured."

In addition to the reassurance she gets from the Live with Kelly and Mark co hosts, Lola also uses her own platform often to show off her talents—and she's certainly got her audience wrapped around her finger. 

Buchan/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

As a fan wrote on an announcement of Lola's latest single "Roles" in April, "super star in training!" 

Keep reading to see more sweet moments from the Ripa-Consuelos family.

Instagram
Empty Nest, No Problem

For the first September in at least 20 years that she didn't have a kid to see off to school, Kelly filled the void with a throwback from 2008.

Instagram
Look Out, Behind You!

Looks like Michael's about to get the drop on his little sister in this pic their dad shared on Lola's 19th birthday in 2020.

Instagram
Class of 2021

Joaquin is surrounded by love at his high school graduation.

Instagram
Big Men on Campus

"Looks like @instasuelos just found out he won't be @joaquinconsuelos roommate in the fall," Kelly teased during a trip to Ann Arbor before Joaquin started at University of Michigan.

Kelly took a few days off in March 2022 to watch the Wolverines compete in the Division 1 Wrestling Championships in Detroit.

Still a freshman, Joaquin didn't wrestle this time, but still, Kelly said on Live upon her return, "It took years off my life watching these young men."

Instagram
Generational Health

The whole family finally made it to Greece and Italy in June 2021 after the pandemic had other plans in 2020.

"Last year's graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well," Kelly shared.

Instagram
Heavenly Holiday

This family pic from their Mediterranean getaway turned out so well, Kelly made it their 2021 holiday card.

Instagram
A Sweet Memory

"Happy Easter from the year 2012 because Lola approved this photo," Kelly captioned this throwback, never missing a chance to tease her perpetually appalled teen on social media.

Instagram
Beautiful Girls

Mark wished the "spectacular women" in his life a happy International Women's Day

Instagram
Apples of Her Eye

"Happy Valentine's Day to the loves of my life!" Kelly wrote from the heart on Feb. 14, 2022.

Instagram
Nice View if You Can Get It

Kelly celebrated the fruits of her labor on National Sons Day, Sept. 28, 2021.

Instagram / Michael Consuelos
Mommy & Son

Kelly and Mark's eldest child, son Michael Consuelos, 24 at the time, posted this sweet throwback photo of him and his mom on her 51st birthday in 2021, writing, "Happy Birthday, Mom!! I hope you have the greatest day ever. You're a badass and an inspiration to everyone. Also, when I call you a T. Rex, I mean it as a compliment. You should know that by now."

Kelly Ripa/Instagram
History Repeating

In August 2020, Kelly Ripa shared an epic recreation of an old family photo from 2003 on Instagram. With youngest son Joaquin on her lap and older kids Michael and Lola perfectly in place, we'd say they nailed it despite the fact that, as Kelly noted, "objects may appear larger."

kelly ripa / Instagram
Glad Grad

In May 2020, Kelly and Mark celebrated eldest son Michael's graduation—albeit a virtual one, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic—from New York University. Marking the occasion, Kelly wrote on Instagram, "And just like that you graduated college. MJC, the joy and pride you have brought our family is indescribable. I love you with all my heart."

Instagram
All Grown Up

From kids to teenagers! "#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits," Kelly shared in an Instagram post that showed just how much her kids have grown. 

Instagram
School's Out

"The Graduate #2019," Kelly wrote on Instagram celebrating Lola's final days of high school. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Star-Studded Walk

Kelly receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015 was an all-hands-on-deck event.

Instagram
Milestone Moments

Kelly matched her son's gown and the flowers at Joaquin's middle school graduation.

Instagram
Selfie Time

When your family is this beautiful, you would likely be posing for selfies more often than not too. 

Instagram
Joy to the World

Holidays always bring family together and this famous crew is no exception. 

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Family Fun Day

Back in 2003, Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos celebrated the opening night for A Year With Frog and Toad at Maxine's in New York City.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Red Carpet Pros

Back in 2001, Mark and Kelly took their son to the ATLANTIS The Lost Empire premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. 

Instagram
Snow Day

Whether they are traveling somewhere hot and tropical or cool and snowy, this family always knows how to have a good time. 

