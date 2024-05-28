NewsPhotosVideosMemorial Day SalesE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

See Gigi Hadid Support Bradley Cooper at BottleRock 2024

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, who first sparked romance rumors in October 2023, were spotted attending the festival BottleRock in Napa, Calif. over the weekend. See the photo.

Watch: Travis Kelce, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Support Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour in Paris

Tell me something, girl: Have you seen Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's latest outing?

The A Star Is Born actor, 49, and the model, 29, attended the music, food and drink festival BottleRock in Napa, Calif. on May 25. 

Bradley, who's originally from Pennsylvania, cooked up cheesesteaks with Philadelphia restaurant owner Danny DiGiampietro to promote Danny & Coop's Cheesesteaks, and Gigi gave the sandwiches a taste test as she ate one on the lawn. TikTok videos also showed the pair rocking out in the crowd as Stevie Nicks performed. 

Bradley even took the stage himself. Social media clips from the festival feature him promoting his cheesesteaks with a little help from Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and chef José Andrés—with the trio at one point rocking out to A Star Is Born's "Shallow"—and singing alongside Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder

Although, Gigi's show of support for Bradley may not come as a surprise to fans. After all, she stopped by Danny & Coop's Cheesesteaks food truck when it was in New York in December.

See Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's Street Style on Day Stroll in New York City 

In fact, Gigi—who shares 3-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik—and Bradley, who coparents 7-year-old daughter Lea with ex Irina Shayk, have been seen out and about together on multiple occasions. Ever since they first sparked romance rumors in October, the runway star and the Maestro director have been spotted strolling through NYC, enjoying dinner dates, taking in Broadway shows and recently attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Paris.

ISA

It looks like they've even met members of each other's families as Gigi was spotted joining Bradley and his mom Gloria Campano for dinner after the Golden Globes in January, and her sister Marielle Hadid posted a photo of the Silver Linings Playbook star attending the Guest in Residence founder's birthday dinner in April.

To see more photos of Bradley and Gigi together, keep reading.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images; Raymond Hall/GC Images

October 2023: A Couple Is Born

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid sparked romance rumors after they were spotted having dinner with friends at Italian hotspot Via Carota in New York City Oct. 5.

Gotham/GC Images

November 2023: Conversations With Friends

The pair was seen together again Nov. 1, catching the off-Broadway play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea. Bradley also joined Gigi for her girls night out Nov. 4, grabbing dinner at BondSt with Taylor Swift, Selena GomezSophie Turner, Cara Delevigne and Brittany Mahomes.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

January 2024: Meeting the Parents

By the new year, Gigi and Bradley had taken the next step in their relationship: meeting the parents. In fact, the supermodel joined Bradley and his mother Gloria Campano for dinner at Los Angeles' Giorgio Baldi after the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7.

Gotham/GC Images

January 2024: Across the Pond

The couple officially confirmed their romance when they stepped out holding hands during a visit to London on Jan. 25.

Diamond / BACKGRID

February 2024: A Joyful Valentine's Day

The couple was far from the shallow on Valentine's Day. Their love story continued to heat up during an outing in the Big Apple, where they were spotted arm-in-arm and wearing matching outfits.

BACKGRID

February 2024: Romance in Residence

Bradley played the role of supportive boyfriend as they visited Gigi's Guest in Residence boutique on Feb. 26.

Gotham/GC Images

March 2024: PDA Alert

Bradley and Gigi packed on the PDA as they dined at Via Carota March 14, the same restaurant they were first spotted at together in October. This time, they were joined by Queer Eye stars Antoni Porowski and Tan France, who is also Gigi's Next in Fashion co-host.

Instagram / Joanna Carpenter

March 2024: Musical Date Night

The couple enjoyed a date night at a performance of Sweeney Todd on Broadway, later posing backstage with cast member Joanna Carpenter.

