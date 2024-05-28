See Gigi Hadid Support Bradley Cooper at BottleRock 2024

Tell me something, girl: Have you seen Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's latest outing?
The A Star Is Born actor, 49, and the model, 29, attended the music, food and drink festival BottleRock in Napa, Calif. on May 25.
Bradley, who's originally from Pennsylvania, cooked up cheesesteaks with Philadelphia restaurant owner Danny DiGiampietro to promote Danny & Coop's Cheesesteaks, and Gigi gave the sandwiches a taste test as she ate one on the lawn. TikTok videos also showed the pair rocking out in the crowd as Stevie Nicks performed.
Bradley even took the stage himself. Social media clips from the festival feature him promoting his cheesesteaks with a little help from Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and chef José Andrés—with the trio at one point rocking out to A Star Is Born's "Shallow"—and singing alongside Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder.
Although, Gigi's show of support for Bradley may not come as a surprise to fans. After all, she stopped by Danny & Coop's Cheesesteaks food truck when it was in New York in December.
In fact, Gigi—who shares 3-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik—and Bradley, who coparents 7-year-old daughter Lea with ex Irina Shayk, have been seen out and about together on multiple occasions. Ever since they first sparked romance rumors in October, the runway star and the Maestro director have been spotted strolling through NYC, enjoying dinner dates, taking in Broadway shows and recently attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Paris.
It looks like they've even met members of each other's families as Gigi was spotted joining Bradley and his mom Gloria Campano for dinner after the Golden Globes in January, and her sister Marielle Hadid posted a photo of the Silver Linings Playbook star attending the Guest in Residence founder's birthday dinner in April.
