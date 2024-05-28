See Gigi Hadid Support Bradley Cooper at BottleRock 2024

Watch : Travis Kelce, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Support Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour in Paris

Tell me something, girl: Have you seen Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's latest outing?

The A Star Is Born actor, 49, and the model, 29, attended the music, food and drink festival BottleRock in Napa, Calif. on May 25.

Bradley, who's originally from Pennsylvania, cooked up cheesesteaks with Philadelphia restaurant owner Danny DiGiampietro to promote Danny & Coop's Cheesesteaks, and Gigi gave the sandwiches a taste test as she ate one on the lawn. TikTok videos also showed the pair rocking out in the crowd as Stevie Nicks performed.

Bradley even took the stage himself. Social media clips from the festival feature him promoting his cheesesteaks with a little help from Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and chef José Andrés—with the trio at one point rocking out to A Star Is Born's "Shallow"—and singing alongside Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder.

Although, Gigi's show of support for Bradley may not come as a surprise to fans. After all, she stopped by Danny & Coop's Cheesesteaks food truck when it was in New York in December.