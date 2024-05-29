Why Laurel Stucky Is Coming for “Poison” Cara Maria Sorbello on The Challenge: All Stars

Things are heating up on The Challenge: All Stars.
And if this exclusive sneak peek of episode nine is any indication, this week could see the final show down between Laurel Stucky and Cara Maria Sorbello. With tensions heating up between the two players in the preceding weeks, the animosity seems to be coming to a head for much of the cast, with competitor Flora Alekseyeun calling Cara a "poison dart" in the clip.
To which Laurel replies, "Yeah, poison is a good way to f--king describe it."
So what exactly is it about Cara that's rubbed the 37-year-old the wrong way?
"She has not figured out that how you come off to people is just as important as being physically strong," Laurel says of Cara's game play. "Because you can do nothing in life alone."
In fact, according to the Free Agents victor, Cara has not done much to make friends in the house—including with Laurel's ex Nicole Zanatta (with whom Laurel seems to be rekindling the spark on the season so far).
"At a certain point you have to face the music, and that's what's happening right now," Laurel continued. "She's pissed off Adam [Larson], Kam [Williams], Leroy [Garrett], Brandon [Nelson], Jasmine [Reynaud], and then called Nicole an idiot."
To which Flora adds of Cara's name-calling, "I did not appreciate that."
And in a subsequent confessional, Laurel lays out her plan of action against the three-time Challenge winner.
"There is really only one person in this house that thinks they're better than everyone else, and it's Cara," she told the camera. "I'm so sick of it at this point. The fact that you're going around like you think you own this game—you don't. And I'm going to prove to you that you don't."
This promise from Laurel—coupled with the events from episode eight in which Kam's plan to steal Cara's star seems to be playing out perfectly—promises to make episode nine a can't-miss.
So tune into Paramount+ May 29 to see all the drama unfold on The Challenge: All Stars