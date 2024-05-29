NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
Why Laurel Stucky Is Coming for "Poison" Cara Maria Sorbello on The Challenge: All Stars

The Challenge: All Stars' Laurel Stucky explains why she's gunning for fellow competitor Cara Maria Sorbello in an exclusive sneak peak of episode nine.

Things are heating up on The Challenge: All Stars

And if this exclusive sneak peek of episode nine is any indication, this week could see the final show down between Laurel Stucky and Cara Maria Sorbello. With tensions heating up between the two players in the preceding weeks, the animosity seems to be coming to a head for much of the cast, with competitor Flora Alekseyeun calling Cara a "poison dart" in the clip.

To which Laurel replies, "Yeah, poison is a good way to f--king describe it."

So what exactly is it about Cara that's rubbed the 37-year-old the wrong way?

"She has not figured out that how you come off to people is just as important as being physically strong," Laurel says of Cara's game play. "Because you can do nothing in life alone."

In fact, according to the Free Agents victor, Cara has not done much to make friends in the house—including with Laurel's ex Nicole Zanatta (with whom Laurel seems to be rekindling the spark on the season so far).

"At a certain point you have to face the music, and that's what's happening right now," Laurel continued. "She's pissed off Adam [Larson], Kam [Williams], Leroy [Garrett], Brandon [Nelson], Jasmine [Reynaud], and then called Nicole an idiot."

To which Flora adds of Cara's name-calling, "I did not appreciate that."

And in a subsequent confessional, Laurel lays out her plan of action against the three-time Challenge winner.  

"There is really only one person in this house that thinks they're better than everyone else, and it's Cara," she told the camera. "I'm so sick of it at this point. The fact that you're going around like you think you own this game—you don't. And I'm going to prove to you that you don't."

Andy Reeves/Paramount+

This promise from Laurel—coupled with the events from episode eight in which Kam's plan to steal Cara's star seems to be playing out perfectly—promises to make episode nine a can't-miss. 

So tune into Paramount+ May 29 to see all the drama unfold on The Challenge: All Stars and keep reading to see when you can watch more of the best TV 2024 has to offer. 

FOX

Beat Shazam (Fox) - May 28

Jamie Foxx and Corinne Fox return for a new season of the interactive game show.

Trae Patton/NBC

America's Got Talent (NBC) - May 28

The 19th season of America’s Got Talent returns with a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the star-studded judging panel with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.  

FOX

Masterchef (Fox) - May 29

Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich return for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four different generations, inclusive of Gen Z, Millenials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, battle it out. 

MTV/Viacom

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (MTV) - May 30

Catelynn Baltierra, Jade Cline, Cheyenne Davis, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, Maci McKinney, Leah Messer and Amber Portwood return for the new season. The moms are stepping into new territory, some of them giving driving lessons to their adolescents and others weighing their desire to have more children. In the midst of it all, they are juggling their relationships, prioritizing time for their significant others and navigating personal discoveries.

Laura Radford/Peacock

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock) - May 30

Season two of We Are Lady Parts sees the band return with a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first U.K. tour, only to find a rival band threatens their delicate status quo. As the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parts embark on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and deciding whether "making it big" is really what they wanted.  

Laura Radford/Peacock

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dubai (Bravo) - June 2

Season two of the reality series debuts this summer.

Lifetime

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up (Lifetime) - June 3

On the heels of the buzzed about documentary The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard where Gypsy Rose Blanchard told her story in her own words, Lifetime's new eight episode docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up picks up immediately from the days before her release from prison on Dec. 28 of last year. The series follows Gypsy as she experiences life as a free woman, including reconnecting with family and finally living with her husband Ryan Anderson for the first time.

Lorraine O’Sullivan/FOX

Name That Tune (Fox) - June 3

Hosted by Jane Krakowski and band leader Randy Jackson, contestants' musical knowledge will be tested for a chance to win over $100,000. 

Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo ) - June 3

The azure waters and ancient ruins of Athens, Greece set the scene as Capt. Sandy Yawn returns to steer her team through a season brimming with fresh and formidable challenges. Between eccentric guests, an abundance of late-night demands that require intervention and a never-before-seen mechanical issue that orders all hands on deck, the crew faces tumultuous waves from the start. 

FX

Clipped (Hulu) - June 4

Clipped takes you behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. Based on the hit ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs, this limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league.

Peacock/NBCUniversal

Queer Planet (Peacock) - June 6

Queer Planet traverses the world to uncover nature’s hidden LGBTQ+ community, witnessing extraordinary creatures and never-before-seen behaviors that shed new light on unconventional sexualities and genders in the natural world. Plus, scientists weigh in with the facts on what comes naturally in the animal world as it relates to sex and gender.  

Hulu/Disney

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Hulu) - June 7

 In 1972, Karl Lagerfeld (Daniel Brühl) is 38 and not yet wearing his iconic hairstyle. He is a ready-to-wear designer, unknown to the general public. While he meets and falls in love with the sultry Jacques de Bascher (Théodore Pellerin), an ambitious and troubling young dandy, the most mysterious of fashion designers dares to take on his friend (and rival) Yves Saint Laurent (Arnaud Valois), a genius of haute couture backed by the redoubtable businessman Pierre Bergé (Alex Lutz).

Netflix

Perfect Match (Netflix) - June 7

In the second season of Perfect Match, 22 new singles from across Netflix’s unscripted series are back in the search for love. They will couple up and test their romantic relationships through compatibility challenges. Winning couples gain power in the game to bring in new singles to match with their castmates – setting up potential love matches or stirring trouble in paradise as they compete to be the strongest couple at the villa, crowned the Perfect Match.

Amazon/Prime Video

The Boys (Prime) - June 13

In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

Courtesy of HBO

House of the Dragon (HBO) - June 16

Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith return in the for the HBO series' second season, which sees the Targaryen families at war over the Iron Throne.

Hulu/Disney

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge (Hulu) - June 25

An unprecedented look at the non-stop life of a cultural luminary. At a time when gender equality and women’s issues are at the forefront, Diane von Furstenberg’s life exemplifies empowerment, resilience, entrepreneurship, and style. She is an inspiration to women with her unapologetic demeanor. Diane never saw herself as a victim of sexism; rather, she embraced her femininity in a strong and profound way, forging a path for her daughter and the next generation of women to follow.

Amazon/MGM Studios

I Am: Celine Dion (Prime VIdeo) - June 25

Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I Am: Celine Dion gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.

FX/Disney

The Bear (FX & Hulu) - June 27

Season three of The Bear returns in June, with all the episodes dropping on Hulu at the same time.

SYFY/NBCUniversal

The Ark (SYFY) - July 17

The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. In season two, after the brave crew of Ark One reaches their destination and finds it uninhabitable, they must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow.

Peacock/NBCUniversal

Those About to Die (Peacock) - July 18

Those About to Die is an epic drama set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, exploring a side of ancient Rome never before told—the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most…blood and sport. The series introduces an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics and dynasties.

NBC/Peacock

2024 Summer Olympics (NBC & Peacock) - July 26

The Paris games kick off with the 2024 Opening Ceremony Friday, July 26.

Peacock/NBCUniversal

Bel-Air (Peacock) - Aug. 15

Season three is summer season of Bel-Air! No school. No uniforms. Just summer sizzle. Pools, beach parties, bonfires, fireworks, Juneteenth celebrations and lots of summer lovin’.  

Season three explores questions like, how do you prove yourself in a world that views you in limited ways? How do you reach beyond your comfort zone to create new opportunities for yourself?  How does a family rebuild broken trust?  

Netflix

Emily in Paris (Netflix) - Aug. 15

This summer, fans will finally be able to see how the Emily (Lily Collins), Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) love triangle plays out after the sesaon three cliff hanger.

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - Aug. 27

In season four of Only Murders in the Building, Charles, Oliver and Mabel wrestle with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, our trio’s investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.

Peacock

Love Island USA (Peacock) - Summer 2024

Season six of the hit dating competitionshow will premiere summer 2024 on Peacock. 

Elizabeth Morris/NBC

American Ninja Warrior (NBC) - Summer 2024

Season 16 of American Ninja Warrior returns with the most elite athletes in the country competing on the world’s most difficult obstacle courses. Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, along with co-host Zuri Hall, are back to call the action as the ninjas make their way through the qualifying and semifinal rounds in Los Angeles before moving to the national finals in Las Vegas. 

Trae Patton/NBC

Password (NBC) - Summer 2024

New episodes of the iconic game show Password will continue throughout the summer with Emmy Award-winning host Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon. The hour-long episodes will include two back-to-back games with recurring player Fallon paired with a contestant competing against a celebrity guest/contestant duo for cash prizes by guessing a secret password using only one-word clues. 

Greg Gayne/NBC

The Wall (NBC) - Summer 2024

Hosted by Emmy Award winner Chris Hardwick, The Wall is an action-packed game with more than $12 million on the line each night and up to $3 million on a single heart-stopping drop, as teammates work together to answer questions to build a huge cash prize. The rules are simple: Get a question correct and a green ball will fall down the four-story wall and add the value of the slot to the players’ winning total. Miss a question and an ominous red ball will fall and deduct the value from the team’s total. 

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix) - Aug. 8

The fourth and final season of the beloved comic book adaptation series debuts in August.

