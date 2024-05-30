Kylie Jenner Reveals Where She Really Stands With Jordyn Woods

"I've always told you I never want you to have regrets in life," the Good American designer—who shares True Thompson, 6, and son Tatum Thompson, 21 months, with Tristan—noted. "And I, for sure, never want you to have regrets with anything that comes to me. And I've told you when you were saying that you miss her and whatever, I've never had an issue with you keeping your friendships with anyone. That's not my job in life."

For Kylie, the heart-to-heart with Khloe about her friendship with Jordyn is one she was eager to have.

"I'm happy to have this conversation with Khloe because I think that people don't really understand how pure Khloe's heart is," Kylie explained in a confessional, "and even right after everything happened, her energy was always the same with me."

As the 26-year-old noted of her older sister, "She's like, 'You need to do whatever makes you happy. There's nothing more important to me than you and your happiness.' And she's just very special and I wish more people knew how special she was."

And though Khloe, 39, shared she's still "frustrated" over the narrative of where she stands with Jordyn, she empathizes with Kylie's position in it all.