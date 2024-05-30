Kylie Jenner Reveals Where She Really Stands With Jordyn Woods

It's all love between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods.
Four months after the duo were seen sharing a sweet moment during Paris Fashion Week, the Khy founder is sharing more insight on their run-in and where they stand in their friendship now.
"I saw Jordyn again in Paris," Kylie told sister Khloe Kardashian during the May 30 episode of The Kardashians. "It was fun. I think we have a lot more healthy distance in the relationship. Now it's like, we talk once a month." (For even more from The Kardashians, head on over to Kards Katch Up here.)
The exchange earlier this year came just months after the two were photographed grabbing dinner in Los Angeles, marking the first time they were seen together since 2019. That year, their close friendship seemed to take a turn after Jordyn found herself in the middle of a cheating scandal involving Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson.
However, as Kylie explained, the past is truly in the past.
"I think what I do love now is that the narrative about us online is also over," she added. "Like, when we were seen leaving that restaurant, it was the story for the day or two days, whatever—and now it's over. People know that we're cool and no one's talking about it anymore."
Which is how her sister Khloe prefers it to be.
"I've always told you I never want you to have regrets in life," the Good American designer—who shares True Thompson, 6, and son Tatum Thompson, 21 months, with Tristan—noted. "And I, for sure, never want you to have regrets with anything that comes to me. And I've told you when you were saying that you miss her and whatever, I've never had an issue with you keeping your friendships with anyone. That's not my job in life."
For Kylie, the heart-to-heart with Khloe about her friendship with Jordyn is one she was eager to have.
"I'm happy to have this conversation with Khloe because I think that people don't really understand how pure Khloe's heart is," Kylie explained in a confessional, "and even right after everything happened, her energy was always the same with me."
As the 26-year-old noted of her older sister, "She's like, 'You need to do whatever makes you happy. There's nothing more important to me than you and your happiness.' And she's just very special and I wish more people knew how special she was."
And though Khloe, 39, shared she's still "frustrated" over the narrative of where she stands with Jordyn, she empathizes with Kylie's position in it all.
"They're always pinning the girls against one another and there's actually no beef," Khloe said in a confessional. "I hate that you have to choose team Jordyn or team Kylie and we're not like that because we're just living. We're not thinking that hard about the situation anymore."
As she told Kylie, "We just want happy, peaceful, healthy lives. That's all we want."
