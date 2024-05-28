My Favorite SKIMS Drops This Month: Mini Dresses, Rompers & My Forecast For Summer's Top Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As a loyal SKIMS shopper since day one, I've developed a keen eye for the pieces that truly stand out. From timeless staples to limited edition releases, Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS has always managed to capture my attention (and my disposable income). So, I decided to round up my top picks from May 2024 launches, and let me tell you, they did not disappoint!

This month, it's all about effortless style and comfort with summer on the horizon. From maxi dresses to mini dresses and rompers, SKIMS has you covered for those days when you need a quick, stylish, one-and-done, outfit.

But what really caught my eye? The twist trend! SKIMS' Cotton Twist collection is the epitome of summer fashion, offering twist styles that are not only on-trend but also incredibly comfortable. Trust me, I've seen twist designs everywhere, but nothing compares to the comfort and quality that SKIMS' iconic fabrics bring to the table. So, without further ado, here are my favorite drops of the month!

TL;DR SKIMS May 2024 Drops