My Favorite SKIMS Drops This Month: Mini Dresses, Rompers & My Forecast For Summer's Top Trend

As a loyal SKIMS shopper since day one, I've developed a keen eye for the pieces that truly stand out. From timeless staples to limited edition releases, Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS has always managed to capture my attention (and my disposable income). So, I decided to round up my top picks from May 2024 launches, and let me tell you, they did not disappoint!
This month, it's all about effortless style and comfort with summer on the horizon. From maxi dresses to mini dresses and rompers, SKIMS has you covered for those days when you need a quick, stylish, one-and-done, outfit.
But what really caught my eye? The twist trend! SKIMS' Cotton Twist collection is the epitome of summer fashion, offering twist styles that are not only on-trend but also incredibly comfortable. Trust me, I've seen twist designs everywhere, but nothing compares to the comfort and quality that SKIMS' iconic fabrics bring to the table. So, without further ado, here are my favorite drops of the month!
TL;DR SKIMS May 2024 Drops
- The Trend of the Summer: SKIMS Cotton Twist One Shoulder Bodysuit ($68)
- Another Trendy Twist Style: SKIMS Cotton Twist Cropped Top ($44)
- Sell-Out Risk: SKIMS Soft Lounge Tank Mini Dress ($68)
- The Lowest Price: SKIMS Cotton Rib Plunge Bralette ($36)
SKIMS Cotton Rib Plunge Bralette & Cotton Rib Boxers
This is your must-have ensemble for comfy days at home: a plunge bralette and rib boxers. This limited edition marigold print makes these SKIMS classics must-haves for spring, summer, and beyond.
SKIMS Cotton Rib Low Back Onesie
Here's the ultimate go-to for anyone who loves convenience. With just one piece, you've got a complete outfit sorted! Plus, if you're feeling a bit extra, it's perfect for layering up and adding your personal touch. Comfortable and stylish, it's a closet essential for those busy days when you need to look good without the hassle!
SKIMS Cotton Twist One Shoulder Bodysuit
Looking for something effortlessly chic? Look no further than this fabulous bodysuit! With its unique twist detail and one-shoulder sleeveless design, it's a definite head-turner. Whether you're going for a casual vibe or dressing up for a night out, this bodysuit has you covered. And let's not forget how supremely flattering it is, accentuating all the right curves in all the right places.
SKIMS Cotton Twist Cropped Top & Cotton Jersey Foldover Skirt
This top is all about putting a sexy twist on your lounge looks, with its chic asymmetrical silhouette and those irresistible twist details. And paired with the skirt, you've got a match made in heaven. The skirt's full-length tube style is soft and comfortable beyond compare, with a foldover waist for that perfect fit every time.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Skort
Ready to ace the sporty chic look? This skort is your ticket to nailing the tenniscore trend! Offering the best of both worlds, it combines the stylish appeal of a skirt with the practical coverage and comfort of shorts. Crafted from SKIMS' viral ribbed Soft Lounge fabric, it's as slinky as it is sporty.
SKIMS Cotton Jersey Foldover Pant
A blast from the past is making a stylish comeback. Channeling the iconic early 2000s vibe with these pants are giving me nostalgia that I adore. I think these pants are incredibly flattering, hugging your curves in all the right places. Elevate your loungewear game and get one in every color.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Shrug & Soft Lounge Tank Dress
Elevate your ensemble with a shrug that's perfect for those in-between weather days and nights, adding a chic layer of comfort with its soft modal rib fabric and open front design. And paired with the dress, you've got chic outfit, comfortable enough for lounging but cute enough for any outing. The dress accentuates your curves beautifully, while the shrug adds that extra touch of sophistication. Plus, both pieces can be mixed and matched with other items in your wardrobe for endless styling possibilities.
SKIMS Cotton Twist Halter Mini Dress
This halter mini dress radiates confidence. Made from super soft, stretchy cotton, it's designed to enhance your comfort while flattering your figure flawlessly. With its low back and twist detail, it's a superb blend of style and comfort.
SKIMS Cotton Twist Long Sleeve Cropped Top
Meet your new favorite crop top! It's equal parts sexy and casual. Whether you're pairing it with jeans and heels for a night out or keeping it chill with sweats for lounging, it's such a versatile piece. And with its front twist detail at the plunge neck, it adds just the right amount of flair to any outfit!
SKIMS Soft Lounge Tank Mini Dress
You finally found the perfect little black dress that transitions effortlessly from day to night. This mini is made from the iconic SKIMS Soft Lounge fabric, which is designed to keep you comfortable whether you're lounging at home or hitting the town. With its sporty tank silhouette and curve-hugging fit, it's a flattering choice for any occasion.
SKIMS Soft Smoothing Seamless Cami & Soft Smoothing Seamless Legging
This cami is a fashion essential, perfect for wearing solo or as a smoothing layer under any outfit. With its built-in shelf bra and buttery-sleek fabric, it offers light bust support and hugs your body in all the right places. Paired with the leggings, you've got great match: seamless, smoothing, and oh-so-comfortable.
SKIMS Soft Smoothing Seamless T-Shirt
Made with buttery-soft fabric, this seamless, smoothing shirt delivers an amazing look whether worn on its own or layered under your favorite outfit. This tee is all about comfort and style, offering a flattering silhouette that hugs in all the right places. Trust us, once you try it, you'll never want to take it off!
SKIMS Cotton Slipper
These slippers feel as cozy as your favorite sweatshirt and they're exactly what you need! They truly come through with the perfect blend of comfort and style. Once you try them on, you won't want to take them off!
SKIMS Soft Lounge Tube Dress
SKIMS' most sought-after dress is now available in a sleek and chic strapless silhouette. Made from their signature slinky ribbed fabric, this full-length stunner not only enhances your curves but also feels luxuriously soft against your skin. Complete with an interior shelf bra for added support, it's a dress that really comes through.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Tank & Soft Lounge Boxer
I've lost count of how many SKIMS Cotton Rib Tanks I have because I have purchased this in so many colors. It's a classic piece that's perfect for layering or wearing solo. I am obsessed with this bright yellow hue. I reach for it often and it's comfy enough to sleep in too! Complete the set with the SKIMS Soft Lounge Boxers. They're super comfy for lounging around the house and breathable for slumber.
E! Shopping Editor Insights: Here's the real game-changer with this tank top: it's so comfy and supportive that I often wear it without a bra. I know, it sounds crazy, but somehow this tank gives just the right amount of lift and support, even though it's not a shapewear garment. Plus, the ribbed cotton fabric feels incredible against my skin. Trust me, once you try this tank, you'll be hooked, just like I have!
Where can I buy SKIMS?
The SKIMS website is the best place to find all of the newest drops. You can also shop SKIMS from Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Net-a-Porter among other retailers.
How much is SKIMS shipping?
The cost of shipping depends on the shipping method you select, but shipping is free on all SKIMS orders over $75 in the U.S.
Does SKIMS have plus sizes?
All SKIMS styles are available an inclusive size range. There are options from XXS-5X in women's and men's styles. SKIMS Bras have bands ranging from 30" to 44" with cups from A to H.
What should I buy from SKIMS?
SKIMS drops new styles and collections all the time, but you can't go wrong with the classics. The ten top-selling SKIMS styles are the Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress, Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress, Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit, Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit, Cotton Jersey T-Shirt, Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt, Cotton Rib Tank, Cotton Rib Boxer, Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette, and the Fits Everybody Thong.
Does SKIMS do returns?
Yes, SKIMS returns must be unworn and unwashed with all tags and liners attached. SKIMS has 30-day free returns for store credit on domestic orders. For a refund back to the original payment method, a $6 return shipping fee will apply. Items marked final sale are not eligible for return.