134 Memorial Day 2024 Sales You Can Still Shop: J.Crew, Pottery Barn, Tatcha, Saatva, Lands' End & More

Memorial Day Weekend might have come and gone, but the sales are still going strong, and guess what? You're not too late to snag some fantastic deals. Whether you were too busy soaking up the sun or just couldn't find the time to hit the stores, fret not, because there's still plenty to explore. From fashion finds to home essentials, and even those dreamy travel accessories, there's something for everyone itching to indulge in a little post-Memorial Day retail therapy.
And hey, if you're like me and can't resist the allure of a good deal, I've got you covered. I've sifted through the virtual aisles, so you can sit back, relax, and shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales still up for grabs today. Trust me, your wallet will thank you later!
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Victoria's Secret: Buy 3 Victoria's Secret panties, get 5 for free.
- J.Crew: Save 40% sitewide on J.Crew summer styles. Plus an EXTRA 60% off sale styles.
- Tatcha: Save 20% on all Tatcha products with the code FRIEND24. All orders ship free. My Pick: Kathy Hilton's spray-on moisturizer.
- Saatva: Save $600 on Saatva mattresses and more before these Memorial Day deals disappear.
- J.Crew Factory: Get an EXTRA 70% off J.Crew clearance styles.
- Pottery Barn: Shop 60% off Memorial Day deals from Pottery Barn. Plus, get free shipping on thousands of items.
- Lands' End: Shop 50% off deals from Lands' End.
- Good American: Use the code MAY30 to get 30% off Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American. Get an EXTRA 50% off sale items (discount applied at checkout).
- ThirdLove: Get $39 bras and more deals from the ThirdLove Memorial Day Sale.
- Madewell: Use the code LONGWEEKEND to get an EXTRA 25% off sale styles and 25% off sitewide.
- Zappos: Save up to 70% on Free People, Sam Edelman, Brooks, Veja, Nine West, and more during the Zappos Memorial Day Sale.
- HigherDOSE: Use the code MDW2024 to get 20% off sauna blankets, red light devices, and more.
- SKKN by Kim: Save 20% on skincare and makeup from Kim Kardashian's brand SKKN by Kim.
- Parachute: Save 25% on luxurious bedding and 30% on bundles.
- Disney: Save up to 50% during Disney's Twice Upon a Year Sale.
Memorial Day Fashion Deals You Can Still Shop
J.Crew Deals
Save 40% sitewide on J.Crew summer styles. Plus an EXTRA 60% off sale styles.
More Memorial Day Fashion Deals You Can Still Shop
adidas: Use the code SUMMER an EXTRA 30% off adidas sale styles, depending on which styles you like, you can save up to 70%. Plus, you can get 30% off full-price styles.
Aerie: Save up to 70% on your Aerie order.
ALDO Shoes: Buy 1, get 1 for 40% off (discount applied at checkout).
ASOS: Use the code MEM24 to get 20% off almost everything from ASOS.
Athleta: Kick off summer with 60% off deals from Athleta.
BaubleBar: Shop styles starting at $10 during the MDW Event.
Banana Republic Factory: Get an EXTRA 25% off Banana Republic styles that are already 70% off.
Bare Necessities: Sale into summer with 40% off swimwear, bras, panties, loungewear, and more.
Blue Nile: Save up to 30% on lab grown diamonds from Blue Nile.
Boohoo: Save 40% on almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach: Summer styles are coming in hot with 40% off deals.
Coach Outlet: Get an EXTRA 20% off 1,000+ Coach styles that are already 70% off.
Cosabella: Use the code FRIENDS25 to save 25% at Cosabella.
Cupshe: Save up to 85% on swimsuits and cover-ups.
Everlane: Save 25% sitewide during the Everlane Memorial Day Sale.
Frankies Bikinis: Take 40% off Frankies Bikinis.
Free People: Score 50% off select dresses during the Free People Summer Dress Sale.
Gap: Shop 60% off deals.
Gap Factory: Refresh your wardrobe with 70% off deals from Gap.
Good American: Use the code MAY30 to get 30% off Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American. Get an EXTRA 50% off sale items (discount applied at checkout).
Gymshark: Nab 20% off everything from Gymshark (discount applied at checkout)
Halara: Get 80% Halara bestsellers for only $9.95.
Hollister: Don't miss these $10 styles from Hollister.
J.Crew Factory: Get an EXTRA 70% off J.Crew clearance styles.
Jansport: Shop 30% off Jansport deals.
Jessica Simpson: Save 25% on styles from Jessica Simpson's clothing brand.
JMP the Label: Buy 1 sale style, get 1 free from Juliette Porter's swimwear line (discount applied at checkout).
Kate Spade: Save 40% on Kate Spade markdowns.
Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off almost everything.
Lands' End: Shop 50% off deals from Lands' End.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
Madewell: Use the code LONGWEEKEND to get an EXTRA 25% off sale styles and 25% off sitewide.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls.
Michael Kors: Score an EXTRA 25% off Michael Kors sale styles.
Nasty Gal: Save 60% on summer styles from Nasty Gal.
Nordstrom: Shop major deals during the iconic Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale.
Nordstrom Rack: Shop Nordstrom Rack's top 100 summer deals.
North Face: Get 40% off select North Face styles.
Rachel Parcell: Use the code LONGWEEKEND to take 30% off sitewide.
Reebok: Use the code MEMORIALDAY to save 65% sitewide and get an EXTRA 20% off sale styles.
Steve Madden: Score 40% off deals during the Steve Madden Memorial Day Sale.
Swimsuits For All: Save 60% on 60 swimwear styles.
Talentless: Get 40% off everything from Scott Disick's Talentless.
Terez: Use the code SOS to save an EXTRA 30% on the Terez sale section.
ThirdLove: Get $39 bras and more deals from the ThirdLove Memorial Day Sale.
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
Urban Outfitters: Stop what you're doing and shop 50% off deals from Urban Outfitters.
VICI: Use the code HOTDEAL25 to get 25% off your purchase.
Victoria's Secret: Buy 3 Victoria's Secret panties, get 5 for free.
Vince Camuto: Use the code SUMMER to take 30% off Vince Camuto sale styles.
Vitality: Use the code MDW20 to get 20% off Vitality activewear, loungewear, and more.
White House Black Market: You can save 30% on summer must-haves.
Windsor: Use the code SAVE30 to get 30% off sitewide.
Zappos: Save up to 70% on Free People, Sam Edelman, Brooks, Veja, Nine West, and more during the Zappos Memorial Day Sale.
Memorial Day Beauty Deals You Can Still Shop
Tacha Deals
Save 20% on all Tatcha products with the code FRIEND24. All orders ship free. My Pick: Kathy Hilton's spray-on moisturizer.
More Memorial Day Beauty Deals You Can Still Shop
Beachwaver: Save 40% on Beachwaver rotating curling irons and styling products.
Biossance: Discover luminous, hydrated skin with 25% off deals.
ColourPop: Get lucky with 30% off discounts on your favorite ColourPop products.
Dermstore: Use the code SUN to get 20% off summer beauty essentials from EltaMD, Skinmedica, Oribe, and more.
Elemis: Enjoy 20% off deals on Elemis skincare when you use the code MDW20 at checkout.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna: Save 60% on summer beauty must-haves from the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Summer Warmup Sale.
ghd: Take 30% off ghd flat irons, hair dryers, curling irons, and more. Plus, get free personalization ($15 value)
Herbivore Botanicals: Use the code BRIGHT to get 25% off Vitamin C products.
HigherDOSE: Use the code MDW2024 to get 20% off sauna blankets, red light devices, and more.
IGK Hair: Kick off summer with major savings on all your favorite IGK hair care products.
Indie Lee: Use the code GRATITUDE30 to get 30% off Indie Lee skincare products.
Kitsch: Use the code MDW25 to get 25% off Kitsch hair care, skincare, and more.
Lancome: Save 30% on makeup and skincare from Lancome.
MAC Cosmetics: Save 25% on MAC Cosmetics essentials.
Make Up Forever: Shop 30% off spring steals on lipstick, blush, highlighter, and more.
Milk Makeup: Save 25% when you spend $50+ on Milk Makeup. Use the code MILKFAM at checkout.
Moon Oral Care: Get 25% off Moon teeth whitening pens, toothpaste, and more.
Murad: Use the code RETINAL to get 25% off Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment.
Neostrata: Save 30% on Neostrata skincare during the Memorial Day Weekend Sale.
Nudestix: Use the promo code NUDEWEEKEND2024 to save 25% on your Nudestix purchase.
NuFACE: Shop 20% off last chance deals on NuFACE skincare devices and serums. Use the code SAVE20 at checkout.
Ogee: Get glowing with 20% off Ogee products.
Patchology: Pamper yourself with 25% off Patchology eye gels and more game-changing products (discount applied at checkout).
Paula's Choice: Use the code 29YEARS to get 20% off. Plus, you get a free $189 gift with purchase.
Peace Out Skincare: Shop 25% off deals on Peace Out Skincare products.
PMD: Level up your skincare with 25% discounts on LED devices.
PÜR: Don't miss your chance to save 35% on PÜR makeup and skincare. Use the code MEMEXT2024 at checkout.
SKKN by Kim: Save 20% on skincare and makeup from Kim Kardashian's brand SKKN by Kim.
Soko Glam: Take 30% off K-beauty essentials from Klairs, Neogen, The Klog, Hanskin, and more.
Sunday Riley: Restock your favorite skincare with 30% off deals from Sunday Riley.
Supergoop!: Save 20% on all Supergoop! sunscreens.
T3: Use the code FF25 to get 25% off T3 curling irons, flat irons, hair dryers, and more.
Violet Grey: Save 50% on Charlotte Tilbury, Maison Margiela, Byredo, and more top beauty brands.
Memorial Day Home Deals You Can Still Shop
Saatva Deals
Save $600 on Saatva mattresses and more before these Memorial Day deals disappear.
More Memorial Day Home Deals You Can Still Shop
Aera: Add some ambiance to your home with 30% off Aera diffusers.
Amerisleep: Get $500 off an Amerisleep mattress.
Apt2B: Save up to 35% on Apt2B furniture, decor, and more.
Avocado Mattress: Take 20% off certified organic mattresses during the Memorial Day Sale.
Beast Health: Get into smoothie season with 20% off Beast blenders.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Save 70% on thousands of items from Bed Bath & Beyond.
Blendjet: Take 10% off a Blendjet portable blender, 12% off 2 Blendjet blenders, or 15% off 3+ Blendjet blenders.
Brooklinen: Save 20% on everything you need for summer relaxation.
Capri Blue: Get 60% off Capri Blue candles and home fragrances with the code MEMORIAL.
Casper: Get 30% off mattresses and more during the Casper Memorial Day Sale.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
Cozy Earth: Score 35% off best-selling bedding and more from Cozy Earth.
Crate & Barrel: Get 60% off best-selling furniture and more deals from Crate & Barrel.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
Dyson: Get $170 off Dyson vacuums and other devices.
iRobot: Take $545 off select iRobot vacuums.
Leesa: Take 30% off a Leesa mattress.
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nuzzie: Use the code MEMORIALDAY20 to get 20% off my favorite weighted blankets.
Ostrichpillow: Save 20% during Ostrichpillow's biggest sale of the season.
Parachute: Save 25% on luxurious bedding and 30% on bundles.
Pottery Barn: Shop 60% off Memorial Day deals from Pottery Barn. Plus, get free shipping on thousands of items.
Pottery Barn Kids: Don't miss these 60% off deals on kids decor, furniture, bedding and more.
Pottery Barn Teen: Get 60% off furniture, bedding, college must-haves, organizational products, and more.
Purple: Get up to $800 off a Purple mattress and base.
Raymour & Flanigan: Take 30% off living room must-haves, bedroom furniture, rugs, outdoor decor, and more.
Ruggable: Use the code MDW24 to get 20% off all rugs.
Rugs.com: Take 80% off indoor and outdoor rugs.
Sleep Number: Save up to 50% during the Sleep Number Memorial Day Sale.
Sur La Table: Start summer with 50% off deals on grilling essentials, cookware, decor, and more from the Sur La Table Memorial Day Sale.
Target: Save up to 50% on patio furniture, accessories, garden items, and more.
Wayfair: Don't miss 70% off clearance deals on home decor, furniture, small appliances, rugs, and more.
West Elm: Redecorate your home with 60% off Memorial Day deals from West Elm. Plus, use the code EXTRA20 to get an ADDITIONAL 20% off clearance items.
Yankee Candle: Get 75% off Yankee Candles, home fragrances, and more.
More Memorial Day Deals You Can Still Shop
1800Flowers: Save up to 50% on stunning flower arrangements.
Away: Get $50 off any best-selling suitcase and bag combo from Away.
BruMate: Get 20% off select BruMate travel mugs.
Disney: Save up to 50% during Disney's Twice Upon a Year Sale.
Etsy: Get 30% off Father's Day gifts from Etsy.
Omaha Steaks: Shop 50% discounts from Omaha Steaks.
Rifle Paper Co: Use the code BLOOM25 to save 25% sitewide.
Samsonite: Travel in style with 30% off Samsonite luggage discounts.
The Million Roses: Get up to 50% off everlasting roses and more from The Million Roses.
When is Memorial Day 2024?
Memorial Day falls on May 27, 2024.
When do Memorial Day sales end?
If you are looking for more deals after Memorial Day 2024, there are still some discounts you can shop today.
What stores have the best Memorial Day 2024 deals?
There are lots of amazing Memorial Day 2024 discounts. Here are some of the best deals: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, J.Crew Factory, Kate Spade Outlet, Coach Outlet, Pottery Barn, Tatcha, Good American, Gymshark, Michael Kors, Disney, Zappos, and Sunday Riley.
Where can I find the best Memorial Day deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores have the best Memorial Day fashion deals?
Expand your wardrobe with the best Memorial Day 2024 fashion deals from to brands including lululemon, Nordstrom Rack, Michael Kors, J.Crew Factory, Banana Republic Factory, Gap Factory, Madewell, Coach Outlet, Kate Spade Outlet, Good American, adidas, and Cupshe.
What stores have the best Memorial Day beauty deals?
Restock your favorite beauty products with Memorial Day 2024 deals from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Tatcha, Patchology, Lancome, MAC Cosmetics, SKKN by Kim, and Sunday Riley.
What stores have the best Memorial Day home deals?
Redecorate your space with the best Memorial Day 2024 home deals from top stores, including Target, Wayfair, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Rugs.com, Sur La Table, Yankee Candle, Saatva, Sleep Number, and Brooklinen.
What are the best Memorial Day 2024 deals on celebrity brands?
Feel like a star with the best discounts on celebrity-founded brands including Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, SKKN by Kim, Good American, Talentless, and Jessica Simpson.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
If you are still shopping, check out these celeb-recommended sunscreens with picks from Sofía Vergara, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, and more.