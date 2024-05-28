The Best Bikini Trimmers for Easy Touch-Ups and Silky Smooth, Summer-Ready Skin

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
One beauty tool that gets the job done but still gets forgotten about is bikini trimmers. Seriously, why are we letting ourselves suffer with itchy ingrown hairs from shaving, painful Brazilian waxes, or even ingrown hairs when we have an easy-to-use, gentle hair removal method that works wonders (if not miracles)? Listen up: A bikini trimmer is hands down the fastest and most hassle-free way to groom your bikini area, sparing you the pain of waxing and the irritation of shaving.
Having tried countless bikini trimmers over the years, I've discovered that some are definitely better than others, depending on your needs. Whether it's my go-to bikini trimmer that I use weekly, my compact travel trimmer, or my ultra-precise trimmer that reaches every nook and cranny, each one excels in its own way. So, I've compiled a list of the best bikini trimmers based on different skin types and grooming preferences to help you stay silky smooth all summer long. Keep
scrolling for my top picks.
Marlowe. No. 145 Body Hair Trimmer
Why E! loves it: This full-body hair trimmer from Marlowe is a versatile grooming tool that goes wherever you go. With an ultra-sharp ceramic blade that effortlessly trims hair on arms, legs, bikini line, and face, reviewers rave about its close, smooth results. Plus, it comes in the season's hottest color—butter yellow—making it stylish enough to leave out on display.
- Power source: Rechargeable battery
- Battery Life: 50 minutes
- Is it waterproof? Yes
Brori Electric Razor
Why E! loves it: Referred to as a "lifesaver" from reviewers, this genius little trimmer features an LED light to help you see where you're trimming properly and reaches even the smallest of hairs in hard-to-reach areas.
- Power source: Rechargeable battery
- Battery Life: 60 minutes
- Is it waterproof? Yes
Manscaped The Lawn Mower 3.0 Plus Groin & Body Hair Trimmer
Why E! loves it: If you're tired of trying the "feminine/pink" trimmers that are marketed towards women, opt for the Manscaped trimmer beloved by vagina owners too. It gets a really close and precise shave, is also waterproof, and comes with its own charging dock.
- Power source: Rechargeable battery
- Battery Life: 90 minutes
- Is it waterproof? Yes
MERIDIAN Body Hair Trimmer
Why E! loves it: The Meridian trimmer, a TikTok sensation, features a sharp blade that handles thick, curly hair without irritation. I personally use the included trim guards to maintain a bit of length and prevent bumps.
- Power source: Rechargeable battery
- Battery Life: 90 minutes
- Is it waterproof? Yes
Bushbalm Electric Bikini Line Trimmer and Shaver
Why E! loves it: Boasting an impressive five-hour battery life (yes, I'm not joking!!), the Bushbalm trimmer is perfect for taking on vacation and rarely needing a charge. It also comes with three adjustable comb lengths and is fairly quiet. By far, one of my favorites to this day!
- Power source: Rechargeable battery
- Battery Life: 5 hours
- Is it waterproof? Yes
Panasonic Close Curves Electric Shaver
Why E! loves it: This electric body shaver not only removes hair from legs and underarms but also features a pop-up trimmer perfect for your bikini line. With four ultra-sharp blades, it effortlessly handles both thick and thin hair, making it the ultimate all-in-one too.
- Power source: Rechargeable battery
- Battery Life: 35 minutes
- Is it waterproof? Yes
Conair True Glow All-In-One Precision Trimmer
Why E! loves it: This Conair bikini trimmer boasts five attachments from a multi-use trimmer to a precision tip, all safe for wet or dry skin. Whether shaping brows, taming the bikini line, or smoothing the inner thighs, it offers endless flexibility for all your grooming needs.
- Power source: One AA battery (not included)
- Battery Life: Depends on the amount of usage
- Is it waterproof? Yes
Wahl Pure Confidence Rechargeable Electric Razor
Why E! loves it: Amazon's top-rated bikini trimmer, with over 9,000 five-star reviews, is a triple threat: precision trimmer, close finish shaver, and detail trimmer. Users rave about its versatility for perfecting the bikini line, face, and beyond, complete with two trimming guide attachments.
- Power source: Rechargeable battery
- Battery Life: 1 hour
- Is it waterproof? No
Gillette Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin Gentle Trimmer
Why E! loves it: For a gentle solution to razor bumps and overgrowth, I turn to the Gillette Venus trimmer with its removable guard, allowing for a light trim without irritation. Using a comb attachment, this trimmer keeps blades from touching the skin, preventing irritation, nicks, and cuts for a smoother grooming experience.
- Power source: One AA battery
- Battery Life: 30 minutes
- Is it waterproof? Yes
Philips Beauty Bikini Genie Cordless Trimmer
Why E! loves it: Are you a newbie to bikini-trimming? Philips' electric trimmer has you covered with its versatility for wet or dry skin, six attachments for precise grooming, and gentle performance that leaves skin smooth without bumps or ingrowns.
- Power source: AA batteries
- Battery Life: Depends on the amount of usage
- Is it waterproof? No
