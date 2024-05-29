Watch : 'Dance Moms' Kelly Hyland Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

For Dance Moms' Kelly Hyland, it was a series of compliments that initially set off internal alarm bells.

"The first red flag was my significant weight loss," the reality TV alum told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I lost enough that others noticed and would ask for my dieting hacks, but there was nothing I had changed in my day-to-day to cause the loss."

So when she found a lump in her breast in late March, the mom of three leapt into action.

"I booked myself a mammogram," the 53-year-old shared, emphasizing the importance of at-home self-examinations. "I had just had one done eight months prior and the results came back clean. However, this new mammogram and sonogram did not, it came back showing a mass."

A biopsy confirmed her worst fears—"It was malignant"—and subsequent testing revealed even more terrifying news. Her official diagnosis: She had invasive carcinoma grade 3, meaning that her breast cancer is very fast-moving.