Jimmy Kimmel's 7-Year-Old Son Billy Undergoes 3rd Open Heart Surgery

Watch : Jimmy Kimmel Shares Update on Son Billy 5 Years After Heart Surgery

Jimmy Kimmel is giving an update on his son Billy Kimmel.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, the late-night host and wife Molly McNearney's 7-year-old underwent his third and hopefully final open heart surgery.

"We went into this experience with a lot of optimism," Jimmy wrote on Instagram May 27 alongside a photo of Billy in the hospital, "and nearly as much fear and came out with a new valve inside a happy, healthy kid."

After thanking the staff at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Jimmy—who also shares daughter Jane, 9, with Molly, as well as kids Katie, 32, and Kevin, 30, with ex Gina Kimmel—further reflected on his experience.

"Walking around this hospital," he continued, "meeting parents at their most vulnerable, children in pain and the miracle workers who do everything in their considerable power to save them is a humbling experience."

"Thanks to those loving strangers who took time to pray for and send positive energy to our baby," Jimmy added, "thanks to our family and friends for rallying around us to an almost-ridiculous extent, thank you to my wife Molly for being stronger than is reasonable for any Mom to be and Billy, you are the toughest (and funniest) 7 year-old we know."