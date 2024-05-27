NewsPhotosVideosMemorial Day SalesE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Send Love to Scott Disick on His 41st Birthday

Scott Disick got some sweet birthday messages from loved ones, including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

The Kardashians are keeping up with the celebrations.

After all, Scott Disick received some sweet words from the family, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner, in honor of his 41st birthday.

"I love you," the SKIMS founder wrote on her Instagram Stories May 27. "Hope you're having the best birthday!" 

Meanwhile, Kris couldn't help but gush over his special day with snaps of her with Scott and memories of him with Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

"Wishing you an amazing year filled with health, happiness and love," Kris wrote. "You're the best dad, uncle, friend and son and we love you very much!!!!!" And the Good American founder also celebrated the day, commenting with a red heart emoji, "Happy birthday Scotty!"

photos
The Most Lordly Moments From Scott Disick on Keeping Up With the Kardashians

And it's been an eventful month for Scott as their eldest officially joined Instagram with a verified solo account just days ago. It was a major milestone for the Kardashian-Jenner kids with Kourtney—who shares 6-month-old Rocky Barker with husband Travis Barker—writing on Instagram, "My first baby is on insta and I'm not OK."

"I can't believe my @masondisick is on insta," Khloe noted on Instagram Stories. "The one who named us Kiki and KoKo is a legit teenager."

Kris Jenner/Instagram

Although Mason's earlier life was very public, he's remained mostly out of the spotlight in the last few years. Scott recently shared a rare insight into Mason's world as a teenager and how their relationship has evolved.

"He's great, he's really been unbelievable," the Flip It Like Disick alum explained on the season five premiere of The Kardashians. "We're closer than ever." 

Now, look back at all the pics of Mason, Penelope and Reign over the years.

Instagram / Mason Disick

Mason Officially Joins Instagram

Mason opened his first official Instagram account May 25, 2024.

Instagram / Mason Disick

Ice Cream Social

After joining Instagram, Mason shared three posts, including one containing pics of himself hanging out with his sister Penelope.

Instagram / Mason Disick

Brothers' Selfie

Mason also shared this mirror selfie of himself with little bro Reign.

Instagram / Scott Disick

First Family Pic of 2024

Scott shares a pic of his and Kourtney's three kids, Mason (left), Reign and Penelope on his Instagram Stories in January 2024.

Instagram (Kim Kardashian)

Family Fun Time

Scott and his eldest kids Mason and Penelope appear with aunt Kim Kardashian and her kids NorthSaintChicago and Psalm in December 2023.

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
Sweet Dreams

What's the point of being a parent if you can't embarrass your kids? Reunited with his kids after Kourtney and Travis Barker's May 22, 2022 Italian nuptials, Scott posted an adorable pic of a sleepy Reign on his Instagram Stories.

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
The Whole Crew Is Here

Scott, Mason and Penelope are joined by family friends for a night full of fun, as Scott captioned his Insta story pic, "Got my crew with me."

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
Not So Little Anymore

At 9 years old, Penelope poses for a sweet selfie with Scott, which he captioned, "My little girl is getting so big I can't take it!"

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
Daddy's Girl

Scott shares another sweet photo with his daughter, this time giving her a loving kiss on the head.

Instagram
When Life Gives You Lemons

Reign, Mason and Penelope are joined by cousin North at their bracelet-making and lemonade stand. Dad Scott even received a custom "Lord" bracelet from Penelope! "Thanks pooshalini," he joked on Instagram Stories. 

Instagram
Three's Company

Reign, Penelope and Mason play tag on the beach in a sweet pic shared by Scott on July 18. 

Instagram
Bday Dad

Scott shares a suntanning pic on his 39th birthday featuring kids Reign and Penelope in their backyard. "Happy bday," Scott captions the Instagram Story in May 2021.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

Scott wishes Kourt a happy 42nd b-day on Apr. 18, 2021. "Happy birthday to the best mom a child could ask for a some more," he writes with a sweet family photo.

Instagram
Beach Babes

"Love and happiness," Kourtney wrote during a weekend getaway to Santa Barbara with her kids in August 2020.

Instagram
Swimming Buddies

"Pool party," Scott writes on this photo of Mason and Reign.

Instagram
Just Like Mom

"Another day another poosh pose," the father of three quips about his daughter.

Instagram
Solo Swim

"I got 10 on it," Scott writes alongside this playful snap of Reign

Instagram
Sweet P

"My little precious," the Flip It Like Disick star writes.

Instagram
Pool Play

"My loves," Scott declares.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Let It Reign

The eldest Kardashian shares to Instagram this cute snap of son Reign.

TikTok
Going Viral

Kourtney and Mason have a ton of fun goofing around on TikTok.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Happy Holidays

Reign is rockin' around the Christmas tree(s) in this action shot shared to Instagram in December 2019.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Disneyland Fans

"Not sure who has more fun @disneyland #disneyland #HolidaysBeginHere"

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Wyoming

Throwback! "Just two cowgirls loving life! #kuwtk," Khloe captions this selfie from the family's Wyoming trip, which played out on The Kardashians.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Reign Turns 5!

"My silly baby is 5 years old today," Kourtney shares on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. "Life has so much more meaning with this wild, sensitive boy who has shown me the world through such different eyes."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mason Turns 10!

Both of Kourtney and Scott's boys were born on December 14, but it was their eldest who celebrated double digits in 2019. "Happiest tenth birthday to the boy who changed my heart forever. No one is cooler or sweeter than you," his mom writes on Instagram. 

Instagram
Resting Reign

Reign rests on Kourtney after a busy day planting trees.

Instagram
Sweet Siblings

Penelope and Reign have a sweet sibling moment while at TreePeople in Los Angeles.

Instagram
TreePeople Tots

"We spent our morning planting trees with @treepeople_org," Kourtney shares on Instagram. "Thank you @futureearth for including us in such a beautiful morning taking care of our Earth."

Instagram
Little Ones

Scott couldn't love his daughter and his dog more. "My little ones," he writes.

