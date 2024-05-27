Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Send Love to Scott Disick on His 41st Birthday

Watch : Scott Disick Shares What Gift His Son Mason Is “Excited” to Get from Kris Jenner

The Kardashians are keeping up with the celebrations.

After all, Scott Disick received some sweet words from the family, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner, in honor of his 41st birthday.

"I love you," the SKIMS founder wrote on her Instagram Stories May 27. "Hope you're having the best birthday!"

Meanwhile, Kris couldn't help but gush over his special day with snaps of her with Scott and memories of him with Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

"Wishing you an amazing year filled with health, happiness and love," Kris wrote. "You're the best dad, uncle, friend and son and we love you very much!!!!!" And the Good American founder also celebrated the day, commenting with a red heart emoji, "Happy birthday Scotty!"