Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Send Love to Scott Disick on His 41st Birthday

The Kardashians are keeping up with the celebrations.
After all, Scott Disick received some sweet words from the family, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner, in honor of his 41st birthday.
"I love you," the SKIMS founder wrote on her Instagram Stories May 27. "Hope you're having the best birthday!"
Meanwhile, Kris couldn't help but gush over his special day with snaps of her with Scott and memories of him with Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.
"Wishing you an amazing year filled with health, happiness and love," Kris wrote. "You're the best dad, uncle, friend and son and we love you very much!!!!!" And the Good American founder also celebrated the day, commenting with a red heart emoji, "Happy birthday Scotty!"
And it's been an eventful month for Scott as their eldest officially joined Instagram with a verified solo account just days ago. It was a major milestone for the Kardashian-Jenner kids with Kourtney—who shares 6-month-old Rocky Barker with husband Travis Barker—writing on Instagram, "My first baby is on insta and I'm not OK."
"I can't believe my @masondisick is on insta," Khloe noted on Instagram Stories. "The one who named us Kiki and KoKo is a legit teenager."
Although Mason's earlier life was very public, he's remained mostly out of the spotlight in the last few years. Scott recently shared a rare insight into Mason's world as a teenager and how their relationship has evolved.
"He's great, he's really been unbelievable," the Flip It Like Disick alum explained on the season five premiere of The Kardashians. "We're closer than ever."
