Ryan Phillippe Shares "Hot" Throwback Photo With Ex Reese Witherspoon

It's not Thursday, but Ryan Phillippe is reminiscing on the past.

The Crash actor, who share kids Ava Phillippe, 24, and Deacon Phillippe, 20, with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, posted a throwback photo from the July 2001 premiere of her movie Legally Blonde.

"We were hot and drenched in late 90's angst @reesewitherspoon," Ryan captioned his May 27 Instagram Story post, showing the former couple in coordinating striped outfits on the red carpet. "Such a cooler time than today."

Ryan's post comes nearly 20 years since the Cruel Intentions costars announced their breakup.

"I think more of the problem was age, you know, when we got together so young," Ryan—who, along with Reese, was in his early 20s when they got married—said on Larry King Now in March 2015. "I think it can create issues—two people in this industry—because there's so much noise that goes around with it."

And while they both moved on romantically—Reese is also mom to her and Jim Toth's 11-year-old son Tennessee, while Ryan co-parents 12-year-old daughter Kai with Pitch Perfect's Alexis Knapp—they've remained on the same page when it comes to their kids.