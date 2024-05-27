NewsPhotosVideosMemorial Day SalesE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's 22-Year-Old Daughter Ella Stiller Graduates From Juilliard

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor’s daughter Ella shared that she graduated from The Juilliard School in New York City with a BFA in acting: “I have a degree in playing pretend!!!”

By Brahmjot Kaur May 27, 2024 8:50 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesBen StillerCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: See Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor's RARE Family Outing!

Ella Stiller has some really, really, ridiculously good news. 

After all, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's daughter revealed that she graduated from The Juilliard School in New York City with a degree in acting on May 24.

Ella began her post with a reference to Taylor Swift's song "Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me," noting, "YOU WOULDN'T LAST AN HOUR IN THE ASYLUM (@juilliardschool) WHERE THEY RAISED ME (No, like, really)."

"Yesterday I got my BFA in Acting from Juilliard," the 22-year-old reflected in her May 25 Instagram post. "I couldn't be happier to be done or prouder to have survived or more grateful to my family for the unwavering support that got me there and through. I have a degree in playing pretend!!! Yay!!!"

Ella shared a photo of herself donning a graduation cap and gown with her diploma in hand next to a Julliard advertisement featuring herself. She also included highlights from her graduation ceremony, sweet pics with her pals, a candid snap of her talking to the Zoolander star, and a solo pic in her cap and flowy, pale yellow gown.

photos
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's Family Album

But it's no surprise Ella pursued her degree in acting. Christine—who also shares 18-year-old son Quinlin with Ben—revealed that the career was a longtime goal for her daughter.

Trending Stories

1

Horse Riding Star Georgie Campbell Dead at 37 After Fall at Event

2

See Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Grow Up on Red Carpet

3

Jason Kelce Responds to Criticism Over Comments on Harrison Butker

"She came out of the womb with a mission, and I was never going to get in her way," the Arrested Development alum told UsWeekly in 2018. "She is a very strong-minded, strong-willed young lady, and she loves it. Obviously she was born into the world, but I think living in New York City, she has been exposed to so many incredible things and shows and so … she has the bug."

But Ella isn't the only celeb kid to graduate this year. Keep reading to see who else turned their tassel.

Ella Stiller/Instagram

Ella Stiller

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor’s daughter graduated with a BFA in acting from The Juilliard School in New York City.

“I couldn’t be happier to be done or prouder to have survived or more grateful to my family for the unwavering support that got me there and through," the 22-year-old wrote on Instagram May 25. "I have a degree in playing pretend!!! Yay!!!”

Instagram

Jennifer Gates

Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda French Gates, graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

Following her special day, the Microsoft founder shared a touching message to celebrate her achievement. 

"From pre-K to MD," Bill wrote in a May 15 Instagram post. "I'm so proud to officially call you Dr. Gates."

 

Instagram

Ivey Watson

Jamie Lynn Spears' youngest daughter Ivey Watson, who she shares with husband Jamie Watson, graduated from kindergarten. The little one proudly held her diploma in front of her older sister Maddie Watson, who Jamie Lynn shares with ex Casey Aldridge.

Instagram

Karma Bridges

Ludacris' daughter graduated from Spelman College with a degree in Documentary Filmmaking in May 2024, according to Essence. The singer said he was a "#prouddaddy" over her achievement. 

“I want to make movie and film content that helps shape and change the social and political landscape,” Karma said in a statement to the Ludacris Foundation. “Tell stories that are meaningful and thought provoking. I’ve always been drawn to storytelling due to its ability to heal, inspire, educate, create empathy, and ultimately catalyze positive change in the world.”

Instagram

Massai Zhivago Dorsey II

Nia Long and Massai Z. Dorsey's oldest son received his degree from New York University.

"Oh my baby," the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress wrote on Instagram May 20. "I’m so proud of you! Let’s get it!"

Instagram/Jana Kramer

Jace Caussin

Jana Kramer's son Jace—who she shares with ex Mike Caussin—said goodbye to Pre-K and celebrated the milestone at a mini prom.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Horse Riding Star Georgie Campbell Dead at 37 After Fall at Event

2

See Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Grow Up on Red Carpet

3

Jason Kelce Responds to Criticism Over Comments on Harrison Butker

4

Trista Sutter Breaks Silence About Absence and Returns to Ryan & Kids

5

Mike Tyson Suffers Medical Emergency on Flight to Los Angeles