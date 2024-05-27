Kate Middleton and Prince William Mourn Death of RAF Pilot After Spitfire Crash

Watch : Palace Shares New Update on Kate Middleton's Return to Work After Cancer Diagnosis

The royal family is sending their condolences.

Prince William and Kate Middleton honored the death of Mark Long, a British Royal Air Force (RAF) pilot who crashed while flying a World War II-era Spitfire plane on May 25.

"Incredibly sad to hear of the news this afternoon from RAF Coningsby," the couple shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the same day. "Our thoughts this evening are with the pilot's loved ones, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the wider RAF family."

Mark's death was confirmed by Group Captain Robbie Lees, who called the pilot a "great friend, colleague, and a passionate, professional aviator."

"An investigation into the cause of this tragic event has now begun," the May 26 statement explained. "The RAF will not be offering any comment on the accident until that investigation has concluded, and likewise, we ask others not to speculate."

"I would like to extend a sincere thank you to the RAF personnel and our emergency services colleagues who responded so swiftly yesterday," the message continued. "Our thoughts remain with Mark's family and friends to whom we offer our deepest sympathies. We ask that their privacy be respected at this tragic and shocking time."