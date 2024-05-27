Jason Kelce Purrfectly Trolls Brother Travis Kelce With Taylor Swift Cat Joke

Watch : Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Enchanting Date in Lake Como

Jason Kelce is giving this Travis Kelce critique his stamp of approval.

After the Kansas City Chiefs player attended the 2024 NBA Playoff game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks on May 26, social media users playfully reacted to his courtside attire. In fact, one fan had a specific question about the razor cut pants that the athlete—who's dating Taylor Swift—was rocking at Dallas' American Airlines Center.

"What the f--k did taylor cats do with his jeans," the X user—referring to the singer's famous furry friends Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button—wrote. And Jason—whose wife Kylie Kelce has been in the market for a cat—replied, "Now that's funny!"

Travis was in attendance at Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, during which the Mavs defeated the Timberwolves 116-107, alongside teammates Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Patrick Mahomes as well as Brittany Mahomes.

The hometown team even got in on the Travis trolling. "Our guy Pat," the Dallas Mavericks wrote on X, giving a shoutout to the Texas native, before referring to Travis as "@taylorswift13's boyfriend."