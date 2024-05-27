Horse Riding Star Georgie Campbell Dead at 37 After Fall at Equestrian Event

Watch : Grayson Murray, Former PGA Tour Winner, Dies At 30

The equestrian sporting community is mourning one of its own.

Georgie Campbell died after falling from her horse during a competition at the Bicton International Horse Trials in southwest England on May 26. She was 37.

"Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b however, unfortunately, she could not be saved," British Eventing, the sport's national governing body in the UK, said in a statement the same day. "The horse, Global Quest, was assessed by the on-site vets and walked back to the stable and is uninjured.

The organization concluded the announcement, "To respect the family's privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared."

Georgie was a decorated rider and competed in more than 200 events, the BBC reported. Her husband Jessie Campbell is also a fellow event rider, who competed for New Zealand at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The couple came together to form Team Campbell Eventing. They highlighted their riding career on the joint Instagram with videos, photos and updates from competitions.