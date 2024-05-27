Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 15-Year-Old Daughter Credited as "Vivienne Jolie" in Broadway Playbill

What's in a name?
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne is seemingly switching up her moniker for Broadway. After all, the 15-year-old—who assisted her mom as a producer on The Outsiders musical—is listed in the Playbill as "Vivienne Jolie" vs. surname "Vivienne Jolie-Pitt," multiple outlets report.
E! News has reached out to reps for Brad and Angelina for comment and has not heard back.
According to People, Vivienne is credited as a producer assistant, while Angelina is named as a producer on the project.
"Angelina is thrilled to be working on her first theatrical producing venture alongside her daughter, Vivienne," her bio notes, "who is a theatre student and supporter of the arts."
Vivienne's Broadway hiring was announced in August as preparations for the musical began. "Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Angelina told E! News at the time, referencing her late mom Marcheline Bertrand. "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."
Despite the change in the Broadway credits, there's been no confirmation that Vivienne—whose parents have been in legal battles since their 2016 split—has permanently dropped "Pitt" from her last name. Although it does come about six months after Brad and Angelina's 19-year-old daughter introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie while joining Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College, leaving out "Pitt."
It was just a few weeks later that the Oscar winner—who also shares kids Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Shiloh, 18, as well as Vivienne's twin brother Knox with her ex—officially dropped Zahara off at college during move-in day.
"I'm going to start crying if I talk about today," the Eternals actress said in an Aug. 11 Instagram video posted by the school's Vice President of Student Affairs, Darryl Holloman. "I haven't started crying yet so…hopefully I can hold it together."
Keep reading to see more family moments through the years...