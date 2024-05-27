NewsPhotosVideosMemorial Day SalesE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 15-Year-Old Daughter Credited as "Vivienne Jolie" in Broadway Playbill

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne, 15, who assisted her mom in producing Broadway's The Outsiders musical, is listed in the Playbill as Vivienne Jolie vs. Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.

What's in a name?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne is seemingly switching up her moniker for Broadway. After all, the 15-year-old—who assisted her mom as a producer on The Outsiders musical—is listed in the Playbill as "Vivienne Jolie" vs. surname "Vivienne Jolie-Pitt," multiple outlets report

According to People, Vivienne is credited as a producer assistant, while Angelina is named as a producer on the project.

"Angelina is thrilled to be working on her first theatrical producing venture alongside her daughter, Vivienne," her bio notes, "who is a theatre student and supporter of the arts."

Vivienne's Broadway hiring was announced in August as preparations for the musical began. "Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Angelina told E! News at the time, referencing her late mom Marcheline Bertrand. "She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute." 

photos
Angelina Jolie's Best Looks

Despite the change in the Broadway credits, there's been no confirmation that Vivienne—whose parents have been in legal battles since their 2016 split—has permanently dropped "Pitt" from her last name. Although it does come about six months after Brad and Angelina's 19-year-old daughter introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie while joining Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College, leaving out "Pitt."

"Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" Angelina captioned a July 2022 Instagram photo from the school. "Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Mike Marsland/WireImage

It was just a few weeks later that the Oscar winner—who also shares kids Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Shiloh, 18, as well as Vivienne's twin brother Knox with her ex—officially dropped Zahara off at college during move-in day.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

"I'm going to start crying if I talk about today," the Eternals actress said in an Aug. 11 Instagram video posted by the school's Vice President of Student Affairs, Darryl Holloman. "I haven't started crying yet so…hopefully I can hold it together."

Keep reading to see more family moments through the years...

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Eternally Adorable

The actress brings MaddoxZaharaShiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox to the U.K. premiere of Eternals in 2021.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
All Grown Up!

Jolie brought kids Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox to the Los Angeles premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. How cute is this photo?

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock
Reunited

In early October 2019, Angelina reunited with son Maddox at the Maleficent premiere in Japan, two months after she dropped him off at college. Zahara also joined the duo at the movie event, where the trio posed for photos on the red carpet.

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images
Sharing a Laugh

LOL! The trio had a sweet moment together on the red carpet in Rome.

David Livingston/Getty Images
Family Time

The actress brings Shiloh and Zahara to the 2018 Annie Awards, where the movie she co-produced, The Breadwinner, wins Best Animated Feature-Independent.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Premiere Ready

The actress brings Shiloh and Zahara to the premiere of the animated movie The Breadwinner.

George Pimentel/WireImage
Festival Family

Jolie and MaddoxPaxZaharaShilohKnox and Vivienne appear at the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix
Mom and the Boys

Jolie and sons Maddox and Pax appear at the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

George Pimentel/WireImage
Toronto Premiere No. 2

The actress brings ZaharaShiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox to the premiere of The Breadwinner at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
New York Night Out

Jolie appears with the kids at the premiere of First They Killed My Father in New York City.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images
Mom's Little Movie Stars

The January 2016 premiere of Kung Fu Panda 3 turned out to be a a real family affair!

Kaan Bozdoan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Humanitarian in Training

Angelina, a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, brought Shiloh along to this June 2015 meeting in Turkey.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Life in the Fast Lane

Brad and Knox attended the the MotoGP British Grand Prix race at Silverstone ahead of the release of the 2015 documentary Hitting The Apex.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Can You Hear Me Now?

Brad made sure his mini-me's ears were protected from the loud engines!

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Black Tie Affair

Pax, Shiloh and Maddox all dressed up for the 2014 premiere of Unbroken, which was directed by their mom.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kids' Choice Awards

Zahara and Shiloh were Angelina's very special dates to the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Top Mom

The kids were beyond excited when Angelina won the award for Best Villain for her role in Maleficent

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
On His Own

Brad and Angelina's oldest son posed for a few photos solo at the 2014 premiere if Maleficent

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Oldest Sibling Perk

Maddox got to join his parents at the 2013 Governors Awards, where mom Angelina was honored for her dedication to humanitarian causes around the world with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Dave M. Benett/WireImage for Paramount

World War Z

Maddox and Pax joined their parents at the 2013 premiere of Brad's zombie flick.

