Paris Hilton Shares Adorable Glimpse Into Family Vacation With Her and Carter Reum's 2 Kids

Paris Hilton is sliving her best life.
After all, The Simple Life star was having fun in the sun while on vacation with her husband Carter Reum and their kids Phoenix, 16 months, and London, 6 months, in Wailea, Hawaii.
"Reliving my childhood and carrying on our family vacation tradition," Paris wrote on Instagram May 27, "with my beautiful family."
Along with lounging in the hotel cabanas, the 43-year-old also created some special memories while splashing in the pool with Phoenix. "Go!" Paris yelled before she jumped up and down in the water with her eldest in her arms. There we go under the tunnel!"
Carter—who tied the knot with the heiress in 2021—couldn't help but gush over Phoenix's excitement, shouting from behind the camera, "Yeah!"
More family also joined them on their vacation as Paris' little brother Barron Hilton II, his wife Tessa Hilton, and their kids Milou, 3, Caspian, 20 months, and Apollo, 2 months, were with them.
In one photo, Paris was seen playing alongside Carter and London while laughing and cuddling on a couch with a pink blanket. And in another, the five little ones posed for an adorable cousins' photo.
Their vacation comes one month after the mother of two shared the first images of London with the public, four months after giving birth.
"I've dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember," Paris reflected in her April Instagram post. "I'm so grateful she is here. I truly cherish every moment I spend with her."
"Together with Phoenix," she continued in the caption, "my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother."
Like many of Paris' decisions regarding her children, waiting to share snaps of her daughter was based on her own experience in the limelight.
"I feel like my life has just been so public with everything," she told E! News in April. "So I just wanted to keep my little girl to me."
