Paris Hilton Shares Adorable Glimpse Into Family Vacation With Her and Carter Reum's 2 Kids

Paris Hilton had a blast on vacation with her husband Carter Reum, their kids Phoenix and London, and Barron Hilton II, his wife Tessa Hilton and their kids Milou, Caspian and Apollo.

Paris Hilton is sliving her best life.

After all, The Simple Life star was having fun in the sun while on vacation with her husband Carter Reum and their kids Phoenix, 16 months, and London, 6 months, in Wailea, Hawaii.

"Reliving my childhood and carrying on our family vacation tradition," Paris wrote on Instagram May 27, "with my beautiful family."

Along with lounging in the hotel cabanas, the 43-year-old also created some special memories while splashing in the pool with Phoenix. "Go!" Paris yelled before she jumped up and down in the water with her eldest in her arms. There we go under the tunnel!" 

Carter—who tied the knot with the heiress in 2021—couldn't help but gush over Phoenix's excitement, shouting from behind the camera, "Yeah!"

More family also joined them on their vacation as Paris' little brother Barron Hilton II, his wife Tessa Hilton, and their kids Milou, 3, Caspian, 20 months, and Apollo, 2 months, were with them.

In one photo, Paris was seen playing alongside Carter and London while laughing and cuddling on a couch with a pink blanket. And in another, the five little ones posed for an adorable cousins' photo.

Their vacation comes one month after the mother of two shared the first images of London with the public, four months after giving birth.

Paris Hilton/Instagram

1

See Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Grow Up on Red Carpet

2

Trista Sutter Breaks Silence About Absence and Returns to Ryan & Kids

3

Mike Tyson Suffers Medical Emergency on Flight to Los Angeles

"I've dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember," Paris reflected in her April Instagram post. "I'm so grateful she is here. I truly cherish every moment I spend with her."

"Together with Phoenix," she continued in the caption, "my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother."

Like many of Paris' decisions regarding her children, waiting to share snaps of her daughter was based on her own experience in the limelight.

Paris Hilton/Instagram

"I feel like my life has just been so public with everything," she told E! News in April. "So I just wanted to keep my little girl to me."

Now, read on to see more of Paris' sweetest moments as a mom.

TikTok / Paris Hilton

Kisses From Mommy

The heiress and her son Phoenix appear in a sweet TikTok posted just before New Year's Eve 2023.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Think Pink

After Paris Hilton announced that she and husband Carter Reum welcomed daughter London, she posted this photo of herself and son Phoenix in front of a pink Christmas tree.

She wrote in the caption, "Celebrating our baby girl London with a pink Christmas!"

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Happiest Place on Earth

Paris took Phoenix to Disneyland to celebrate his first Christmas.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Easy Rider

"My precious little one, you are more than a dream come true. You make my life complete," Paris wrote on Instagram in January 2024. "Every day with you is a priceless gift, and I’m endlessly grateful to be your mommy." 

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Giving Thanks

Paris and Carter celebrated Phoenix's first Thanksgiving with a giant turkey feast.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Little Flyer

Phoenix was already racking up frequent flyer miles before his first birthday.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Burning Bright

The Simple Life alum snuggled Phoenix under a Chanel neon light.

Instagram

Simply Adorable

The mother-son duo shared a loving glance.

Paris Hilton/ Instagram

Burberry Baby

Little Phoenix rocked Burberry for his first trip to New York City.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Family Moments

Nicky Hilton's daughters Lily-Grace Victoria and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn spent some time with their baby cousin Phoenix.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Good Morning

Paris woke up to Phoenix all dressed up in an adorable chicken beanie on Halloween morning.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Little Elmo

Phoenix looked adorable dressed as Elmo for spooky season.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Pool Day

Paris and her son made a splash on Labor Day 2023.

Instagram/Paris Hilton

Big Smiles

The DJ and Phoenix shared a laugh during a mother-son stroll in the park.

