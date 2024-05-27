Paris Hilton Shares Adorable Glimpse Into Family Vacation With Her and Carter Reum's 2 Kids

Watch : Paris Hilton Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day as a Mom of 2!

Paris Hilton is sliving her best life.

After all, The Simple Life star was having fun in the sun while on vacation with her husband Carter Reum and their kids Phoenix, 16 months, and London, 6 months, in Wailea, Hawaii.

"Reliving my childhood and carrying on our family vacation tradition," Paris wrote on Instagram May 27, "with my beautiful family."

Along with lounging in the hotel cabanas, the 43-year-old also created some special memories while splashing in the pool with Phoenix. "Go!" Paris yelled before she jumped up and down in the water with her eldest in her arms. There we go under the tunnel!"

Carter—who tied the knot with the heiress in 2021—couldn't help but gush over Phoenix's excitement, shouting from behind the camera, "Yeah!"

More family also joined them on their vacation as Paris' little brother Barron Hilton II, his wife Tessa Hilton, and their kids Milou, 3, Caspian, 20 months, and Apollo, 2 months, were with them.