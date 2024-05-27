Jason Kelce Responds to Criticism Over Comments on Harrison Butker Controversy

Jason Kelce is setting the record straight.
Days after publicly disagreeing with Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech, the former Philadelphia Eagles center replied to online critics who believed he was a hypocrite since they considered his wife, Kylie Kelce, a homemaker.
"I don't think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife," Jason explained on X, formerly known as Twitter, May 27. "I think of her as a mother. She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can. Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily. The only expectation is that we love each other, support one another, and are committed to our family, that comes first."
"We both raise our kids, we both work, we both keep our home," he continued. "It is both our faults it is messy, but such is life with 3 young children, busy schedules, and neither of us being neat freaks. She also makes a mean sandwich."
While clarifying how his and Kylie's marriage works, he added that he doesn't expect it to be the same for everyone.
"If being a homemaker, works for some, and that's what they want, then hell yea, that's awesome, more power to you," he noted. "I want to be clear, I'm not downplaying that at all, but that is not our family dynamic."
During the May 24 episode of Jason and younger brother Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights, the brothers disagreed with Harrison's sentiments but noted that everyone is entitled to their beliefs.
"Make no mistake about it, a lot of the things he said in his commencement speech are not things that I align myself with," Jason—who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 15 months with Kylie—emphasized. "But, he's giving a commencement speech at a Catholic university, and, shocker, it ended up being a very religious and Catholic speech."
"To me," the 36-year-old continued, "I can listen to somebody talk and take great value in it, like when he's talking about the importance of family and the importance that a great mother can make, while also acknowledge that not everybody has to be a homemaker if that's not what they want to do in life."
