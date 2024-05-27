Jason Kelce Responds to Criticism Over Comments on Harrison Butker Controversy

Watch : Travis Kelce Reacts to Harrison Butker’s Controversial Speech

Jason Kelce is setting the record straight.

Days after publicly disagreeing with Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech, the former Philadelphia Eagles center replied to online critics who believed he was a hypocrite since they considered his wife, Kylie Kelce, a homemaker.

"I don't think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife," Jason explained on X, formerly known as Twitter, May 27. "I think of her as a mother. She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can. Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily. The only expectation is that we love each other, support one another, and are committed to our family, that comes first."

"We both raise our kids, we both work, we both keep our home," he continued. "It is both our faults it is messy, but such is life with 3 young children, busy schedules, and neither of us being neat freaks. She also makes a mean sandwich."