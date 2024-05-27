Mike Tyson Suffers Medical Emergency on Flight to Los Angeles

Mike Tyson is on the mend after a health scare.
The boxer was onboard a flight from Miami to Los Angeles May 26 when he suffered a medical emergency. As the 57-year-old's rep confirmed to Page Six, Tyson "became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing."
"He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him," the rep added, noting that he's now "doing great."
Tyson's health incident comes two months before he's set to face off against Jake Paul in a boxing match, which will stream live on Netflix on July 20.
"Can't wait for Jake's wake," Tyson captioned a poster for the match on Instagram May 25, to which the 27-year-old YouTuber replied in the comments, "Titanium > Iron."
Paul also called out Tyson on his Instagram page earlier this month. "Titanium Jake will sleep Iron Mike," he wrote May 13. "The fun has begun."
Given the 30-year age gap between the opponents, will Paul be going easy on Tyson?
"Absolutely not," he recently told TMZ. "He's ruthless. He's the most vicious champion ever."
"So, I have to channel that Mike Tyson energy to finish him," Paul added. "And the legend must fall."
As for Tyson, he's acknowledged Paul's growth in the sport over the years.
"It will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a 'kid' can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT," he told Netflix in March. "It's a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him."
