Mike Tyson Suffers Medical Emergency on Flight to Los Angeles

Mike Tyson is on the mend after a health scare.

The boxer was onboard a flight from Miami to Los Angeles May 26 when he suffered a medical emergency. As the 57-year-old's rep confirmed to Page Six, Tyson "became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing."

"He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him," the rep added, noting that he's now "doing great."

Tyson's health incident comes two months before he's set to face off against Jake Paul in a boxing match, which will stream live on Netflix on July 20.

"Can't wait for Jake's wake," Tyson captioned a poster for the match on Instagram May 25, to which the 27-year-old YouTuber replied in the comments, "Titanium > Iron."

Paul also called out Tyson on his Instagram page earlier this month. "Titanium Jake will sleep Iron Mike," he wrote May 13. "The fun has begun."