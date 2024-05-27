Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale Share Rare Photos of Son Kingston on His 18th Birthday

Gwen Stefani has a sweet message for her eldest son.
After all, the "Sweet Escape" singer shared a loving tribute for Kingston Rossdale's 18th birthday.
"happiest of birthdays Kingston," Gwen captioned the May 26 Instagram post. "My first born baby boy :) cannot believe u are 18 today… i love u!"
Gwen—who shares Kingston, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10, with ex Gavin Rossdale—posted a video montage of her eldest over the years. The clip begins with Kingston telling the camera he has a crystal ball. "It tells the future," he explained. "It's really hard to find."
"Kingston Town" by UB40 played behind a slideshow of Kingston over the years, including the day he was born, spending time at concerts and family photos with stepdad Blake Shelton.
Gavin also celebrated Kingston's big day with a carousel of photos over the years.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY KINGSTON," the Bush frontman wrote on Instagram May 26. "18 today and a massive step into your future. So far the best ride of my life and I can't wait to see where you go from here. I have total belief in you and deeply admire the man within. You have grace, charm and humility."
"you are at the wheel of your destiny so choose wisely," he continued. "Your musical talent is nuts and soon the world will hear your heart sing. Follow your muse, stay curious and keep creating. i could not love you more than i do. i wish you all the happiness all the health and all the creativity."
Gwen and Gavin—who married in 2002 and were together for 14 years before divorcing in 2016—have found their footing when it comes to parenting their three sons, and it's done by taking different approaches.
"I think you can go one of two ways," Gavin explained on the Not So Hollywood podcast in June. "You can either do everything together and really co-parent and see how that goes, or you can just parent. And I think we just parent."
Blake, who married the No Doubt singer in 2021, has found his own balance between taking his role as stepdad seriously and letting loose.
"I'm not gonna lie," Blake explained on The Ride With Kimo & Heather radio show in Februray 2021. "I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am. Especially now that we're five years into this thing, I can't imagine my life without these kids now."
Now, read on for some of Blake and Gwen's sweetest quotes about their family.