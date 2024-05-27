Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale Share Rare Photos of Son Kingston on His 18th Birthday

Watch : Gwen Stefani Shares Rare Photos of Son Kingston on His 18th Birthday

Gwen Stefani has a sweet message for her eldest son.

After all, the "Sweet Escape" singer shared a loving tribute for Kingston Rossdale's 18th birthday.

"happiest of birthdays Kingston," Gwen captioned the May 26 Instagram post. "My first born baby boy :) cannot believe u are 18 today… i love u!"

Gwen—who shares Kingston, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10, with ex Gavin Rossdale—posted a video montage of her eldest over the years. The clip begins with Kingston telling the camera he has a crystal ball. "It tells the future," he explained. "It's really hard to find."

"Kingston Town" by UB40 played behind a slideshow of Kingston over the years, including the day he was born, spending time at concerts and family photos with stepdad Blake Shelton.

Gavin also celebrated Kingston's big day with a carousel of photos over the years.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY KINGSTON," the Bush frontman wrote on Instagram May 26. "18 today and a massive step into your future. So far the best ride of my life and I can't wait to see where you go from here. I have total belief in you and deeply admire the man within. You have grace, charm and humility."