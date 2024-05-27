Olivia Culpo's Malibu Bridal Shower Featured a Sweet Christian McCaffrey Cameo

Watch : Olivia Culpo Teases Wedding To Christian McCaffrey Is Kicking Off Soon

Olivia Culpo's bridal shower was a total touchdown.

Need proof? Luckily, the Culpo Sisters star shared a glimpse inside the celebration, which featured a cameo from her fiancé, Christian McCaffrey.

For the milestone occasion on May 25, Olivia—wearing an off-shoulder Rebecca Vallance dress—enjoyed a scenic afternoon with her loved ones, including sisters Aurora Culpo and Sophia Culpo, at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, Calif.

"Walking into my dream bridal shower," the influencer captioned an Instagram Story post, before praising pal Isabel Alysa for putting the day together. "Thank you for throwing me the best bridal shower a girl could've asked for. Love you @isabelalysa."

Olivia also shared the sweet moment Christian arrived at the celebration. "Fiancé made a special appearance," she captioned a video with the NFL star. "I adore you @christianmccaffrey."

It's been just over a year since Olivia, 32, and Christian, 27, got engaged. Now, they're putting the final pieces together for their special day.