Olivia Culpo's Malibu Bridal Shower Featured a Sweet Christian McCaffrey Cameo

Olivia Culpo's bridal shower was a total touchdown.
Need proof? Luckily, the Culpo Sisters star shared a glimpse inside the celebration, which featured a cameo from her fiancé, Christian McCaffrey.
For the milestone occasion on May 25, Olivia—wearing an off-shoulder Rebecca Vallance dress—enjoyed a scenic afternoon with her loved ones, including sisters Aurora Culpo and Sophia Culpo, at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, Calif.
"Walking into my dream bridal shower," the influencer captioned an Instagram Story post, before praising pal Isabel Alysa for putting the day together. "Thank you for throwing me the best bridal shower a girl could've asked for. Love you @isabelalysa."
Olivia also shared the sweet moment Christian arrived at the celebration. "Fiancé made a special appearance," she captioned a video with the NFL star. "I adore you @christianmccaffrey."
It's been just over a year since Olivia, 32, and Christian, 27, got engaged. Now, they're putting the final pieces together for their special day.
In fact, the former Miss Universe recently revealed some of her non-negotiables for their wedding.
"Obviously my groom," Olivia cheekily told E! News in March. "He definitely has to be there."
"I love champagne, so I need to have a good champagne," Olivia added of her wish list. "I love tequila. Great food and then great friends and good energy. Just fun times."
And as they approach their relationship milestone, the couple continues to lean on each other for support.
"Even when things are exciting," she told E! News. "Everything's better with another person that you can share experiences with."
"So being there to support each other is such a blessing and it really does make everything easier," Olivia continued. "And at the end of the day, when you have that attitude, there's no worst-case scenario because at least you have each other."
