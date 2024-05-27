Actor Johnny Wactor Honored By General Hospital Family After His Tragic Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Johnny Wactor's legacy lives on.

After the 37-year-old actor, who portrayed Brando Corbin on General Hospital from 2020 to 2022, was fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles May 25, his former costars honored his memory.

"I'm in a state of disbelief and complete sadness," actress Kirsten Storms, who plays Maxie Jones on the soap opera, wrote on Instagram May 26. "I don't typically do posts like this, but Johnny was such a special person and it feels important (for me) to put these words out there."

"To @johnnywactor's mother and family, I am so sorry for your loss," the Disney Chanel alum continued. "I can't imagine what you must be feeling right now. You are in my thoughts and prayers."

Kirsten went on to share insight into her bond with her late friend.

"Johnny was one of those rare 'real individuals' that you almost never come across," the Zenon star noted. "I was fortunate enough to have some really good conversations with him where we discussed things I don't typically open up about. For some reason, we talked about the deep stuff. He was a safe space for those conversations and, in turn, he would talk about his life."