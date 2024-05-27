Actor Johnny Wactor Honored By General Hospital Family After His Tragic Death

Johnny Wactor's legacy lives on.
After the 37-year-old actor, who portrayed Brando Corbin on General Hospital from 2020 to 2022, was fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles May 25, his former costars honored his memory.
"I'm in a state of disbelief and complete sadness," actress Kirsten Storms, who plays Maxie Jones on the soap opera, wrote on Instagram May 26. "I don't typically do posts like this, but Johnny was such a special person and it feels important (for me) to put these words out there."
"To @johnnywactor's mother and family, I am so sorry for your loss," the Disney Chanel alum continued. "I can't imagine what you must be feeling right now. You are in my thoughts and prayers."
Kirsten went on to share insight into her bond with her late friend.
"Johnny was one of those rare 'real individuals' that you almost never come across," the Zenon star noted. "I was fortunate enough to have some really good conversations with him where we discussed things I don't typically open up about. For some reason, we talked about the deep stuff. He was a safe space for those conversations and, in turn, he would talk about his life."
"He genuinely cared about people and their journeys in life," Kirsten added. "During his time on GH I witnessed him work hard and truly have respect for every single person in our building. I just cannot believe that his life was stolen from him the way it was. My heart hurts. RIP Johnny."
Johnny's mom Scarlett Wactor confirmed to NBC News that he was killed during a robbery attempt in Southern California.
LAPD Media Relations told the outlet that they received a call around 3 a.m. local time after the victim "interrupted three male suspects attempting to remove a catalytic converter."
Per authorities, one of the suspects produced a handgun and fired shots, which struck the victim. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
"Heartbreaking," actress Laura Wright, who portrays Carly Corinthos on the soap opera, wrote on X May 26. " What an incredible man. Deep love and prayers to Johnny's family."
The show's official Instagram account also paid tribute to the late star. "The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor's untimely passing," a statement, posted to their page May 26, read. "He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."
