NewsPhotosVideosMemorial Day SalesE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Ayesha Curry Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry are now a family of six: The NBA star and his wife announced that she gave birth to their fourth child. Find out the baby's name and sex.

By Corinne Heller May 27, 2024 12:22 AMTags
BabiesSportsStephen CurryAyesha Curry
Watch: Steph Curry Tells Which Sports His 3 Kids Are Playing

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry's family is now officially bigger than a basketball team on a court.

The NBA star' and his wife announced May 26 that she gave birth to their fourth baby, a son named Caius Chai, two weeks ago.

"Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!!" they wrote on Instagram, alongside a cropped photo showing the newborn's hand and part of his head. "He's doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful! Caius Chai 5/11/24."

The Currys' new arrival joins big sisters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, and son Canon, 5. Caius was born one day after Mother's Day, when Stephen paid tribute to Ayesha with sweet photos of her with their eldest kids.

"Happy Mother's Day to the mother of my bundles of joy!" the Golden State Warriors star wrote on Instagram at the time. "You brighten their day every day, give them support, encouragement & confidence to be their best selves. Always thankful to be on this journey of parenthood with you. Keep that mother‘s touch. We love you!"

photos
2024 Celebrity Babies

The actress, who stars with fellow mom Lindsay Lohan in Netflix's Irish Wish, had announced her pregnancy in March.

"For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done," the 35-year-old shared in an essay for Sweet July Magazine. "We said, 'Three, that's it, we're not doing this again.' And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again."

The Seasoned Life author, who married the 36-year-old in 2011, continued, "For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, 'Oh, I forgot something.' But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family."

ABC via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Trista Sutter Breaks Silence About Absence and Returns to Ryan & Kids

2

General Hospital's Johnny Wactor Dead at 37 in Fatal Shooting

3

Grayson Murray's Cause of Death at 30 Confirmed by His Parents

Later that month, Ayesha spoke about the prospect of having a fifth child one day.

"Five sounds crazy!" she told E! News exclusively at the Voices of Beauty Summit hosted by Landing International March 28. "I grew up in a household of five and that felt like somebody always got left out. I think four is going to be perfect."

But Ayesha is not pushing for Steph to get that vasectomy quite yet, telling E! News, "I would tell him to wait though until he stops playing."

Look back at Steph and Ayesha's family photos over the years...

Instagram / Ayesha Curry
Mommy & Me

Ayesha Curry shared this pic of herself and daughter Riley Curry on the child's 11th birthday.

Instagram
Say Cheese

Steph CurryAyesha Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry and Canon Curry pose for a pic in June 2023.

Instagram
Family on the Court

Steph Curry appears with Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry and Canon Curry in 2022.

Instagram
Joy to the Currys

When you wear matching pajamas and have holiday traditions, how can Santa not stop by your house with a few presents? Well done, Currys! 

Instagram
Love Wins

Whether enjoying elaborate date nights or romantic getaways, these two always make time for each other. Oh yah, and they also know how to plan epic parties. Anyone else remember when Stephen Curry surprised Ayesha Curry with a birthday celebration when she turned 30? 

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Star of the Show

It's hard to forget the post-game press conferences where Riley Curry made a special appearance. Between her facial expressions, funny answers and love for dad, viewers couldn't get enough. 

Kimberly White/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.
Do-Gooders

In addition to the busy family and professional lives, Stephen and Ayesha make it a priority to give back. They recently launched their new foundation Eat. Learn. Play.  

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Family Fun

They're not average parents, they are cool parents! Ayesha and Stephen were able to score tickets to The Lion King premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Lucky, kids! 

Instagram
Equality Matters

Back in August 2018, Stephen penned an essay about gender equality. "I want our girls to grow up knowing that there are no boundaries that can be placed on their futures, period," he wrote for The Player's Tribune. "I want them to grow up in a world where their gender does not feel like a rulebook for what they should think, or be, or do. And I want them to grow up believing that they can dream big, and strive for careers where they'll be treated fairly. And of course: paid equally."

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
Fanning Out

Whether cheering in the stands or voicing her fandom on social media, Ayesha never hesitates to support her husband and his team. "I'm such a passionate fan. I can't help myself," she previously shared on E! News' Daily Pop. "I'm such a fan."

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Celebrate Good Times

After the 2015 NBA Finals, Stephen received a whole lot of love from his wife Ayesha and daughter Riley. Trophies are cool, but families like this are epic. 

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Support System

It's not all about the basketball court. When Ayesha was celebrating her book The Seasoned Life, Stephen couldn't help but attend several book signings including one at Williams-Sonoma. 

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Go Dad

Whether you like sports or not, chances are you enjoy a Golden State Warriors game when Stephen's kids are in the audience.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Trista Sutter Breaks Silence About Absence and Returns to Ryan & Kids

2

General Hospital's Johnny Wactor Dead at 37 in Fatal Shooting

3

Grayson Murray's Cause of Death at 30 Confirmed by His Parents

4

The Tragic Truth About Amy Winehouse's Last Days

5

How Bridgerton Cleverly Hid Claudia Jessie’s Broken Wrist