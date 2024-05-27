Ayesha Curry Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Stephen Curry

Watch : Steph Curry Tells Which Sports His 3 Kids Are Playing

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry's family is now officially bigger than a basketball team on a court.

The NBA star' and his wife announced May 26 that she gave birth to their fourth baby, a son named Caius Chai, two weeks ago.

"Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!!" they wrote on Instagram, alongside a cropped photo showing the newborn's hand and part of his head. "He's doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful! Caius Chai 5/11/24."

The Currys' new arrival joins big sisters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, and son Canon, 5. Caius was born one day after Mother's Day, when Stephen paid tribute to Ayesha with sweet photos of her with their eldest kids.

"Happy Mother's Day to the mother of my bundles of joy!" the Golden State Warriors star wrote on Instagram at the time. "You brighten their day every day, give them support, encouragement & confidence to be their best selves. Always thankful to be on this journey of parenthood with you. Keep that mother‘s touch. We love you!"