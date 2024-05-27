Ayesha Curry Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry's family is now officially bigger than a basketball team on a court.
The NBA star' and his wife announced May 26 that she gave birth to their fourth baby, a son named Caius Chai, two weeks ago.
"Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!!" they wrote on Instagram, alongside a cropped photo showing the newborn's hand and part of his head. "He's doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful! Caius Chai 5/11/24."
The Currys' new arrival joins big sisters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, and son Canon, 5. Caius was born one day after Mother's Day, when Stephen paid tribute to Ayesha with sweet photos of her with their eldest kids.
"Happy Mother's Day to the mother of my bundles of joy!" the Golden State Warriors star wrote on Instagram at the time. "You brighten their day every day, give them support, encouragement & confidence to be their best selves. Always thankful to be on this journey of parenthood with you. Keep that mother‘s touch. We love you!"
The actress, who stars with fellow mom Lindsay Lohan in Netflix's Irish Wish, had announced her pregnancy in March.
"For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done," the 35-year-old shared in an essay for Sweet July Magazine. "We said, 'Three, that's it, we're not doing this again.' And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again."
The Seasoned Life author, who married the 36-year-old in 2011, continued, "For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, 'Oh, I forgot something.' But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family."
Later that month, Ayesha spoke about the prospect of having a fifth child one day.
"Five sounds crazy!" she told E! News exclusively at the Voices of Beauty Summit hosted by Landing International March 28. "I grew up in a household of five and that felt like somebody always got left out. I think four is going to be perfect."
But Ayesha is not pushing for Steph to get that vasectomy quite yet, telling E! News, "I would tell him to wait though until he stops playing."
Look back at Steph and Ayesha's family photos over the years...