General Hospital's Johnny Wactor Dead at 37 in Fatal Shooting

The soap opera community is mourning one of their own.

Johnny Wactor, who starred on General Hospital in recent years, has died. He was 37.

The actor was shot dead May 25 during an attempted catalytic converter theft in downtown Los Angeles, local TV station KTLA reported, citing his family and police.

An LAPD spokesperson told the outlet that officers responded to the area around 3:25 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The police said he had confronted three men stealing the catalytic converter from his vehicle, after which they turned around and shot him. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital and his family confirmed his death to multiple outlets. The suspects are still at large.

Wactor's agent David Shaul also confirmed the actor's death.

"Johnny Wactor was spectacular human being," Shaul said in a statement to Variety. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude."