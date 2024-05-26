General Hospital's Johnny Wactor Dead at 37 in Fatal Shooting

The soap opera community is mourning one of their own.
Johnny Wactor, who starred on General Hospital in recent years, has died. He was 37.
The actor was shot dead May 25 during an attempted catalytic converter theft in downtown Los Angeles, local TV station KTLA reported, citing his family and police.
An LAPD spokesperson told the outlet that officers responded to the area around 3:25 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The police said he had confronted three men stealing the catalytic converter from his vehicle, after which they turned around and shot him. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital and his family confirmed his death to multiple outlets. The suspects are still at large.
Wactor's agent David Shaul also confirmed the actor's death.
"Johnny Wactor was spectacular human being," Shaul said in a statement to Variety. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude."
He continued, "In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be," adding, "Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."
E! News has reached out for comment from Wactor's rep and Los Angeles police and has not heard back.
The actor, originally from Charleston, S.C., has been acting onscreen for more than 15 years. Wactor began his Hollywood career in 2007, playing small parts on the series Army Wives. In 2013, he starred on the short-lived supernatural drama Siberia as a South Carolina competitive bull rider, also named Johnny.
Wactor went on to appear on shows such as Hollywood Girl, Criminal Minds, NCIS, The OA and Westworld and the 2016 movie USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage with Nicolas Cage and Tom Sizemore, who died last year at 61.
His breakout role came in 2020, when he made his debut as Brando Corbin on General Hospital, a role he played on more than 160 episodes until 2022.
Last year, he appeared on the comedy series Barbee Rehab, which also starred Sizemore, as well as the movie Supercell with Alec Baldwin, Skeet Ulrich and the late Anne Heche.
Tributes to Wactor were posted on social media soon upon news of his death.
"When the tears slow down, I am literally sick to my stomach at this news," General Hospital actor Jon Lindstrom wrote on X, formally Twitter. "Johnny was one of those rare young men in this business who was kind, unassuming, humble, and always thought about other people. A talented young guy who just wanted to share that talent with the world."
He added, "I wish I had enough love to fill the hole that his loved ones must feel right now, but I know that's impossible. Johnny will be missed on this plane. For a long time to come. R.I.P."