Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Their 2 Kids Make Rare Appearance at WNBA Game With Caitlin Clark

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' kids have made their public debut and it was a slam dunk.
After years of keeping daughter Wyatt, 9, and son Dimitri, 7, out of the spotlight, the couple brought the children to a WNBA game. On May 24, the four watched the Indiana Fever beat the Los Angeles Sparks 78-73 at L.A's Crypto Arena. Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark later came over to meet and take photos with the family, as seen in a video shared by the team on social media.
Before being chosen first overall in the 2024 WNBA draft in April, Caitlin, 22, was the star of the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team, where she set the NCAA all-time scoring record. Ashton, a native of Iowa, had attended the University of Iowa in 1996, studying biochemical engineering before leaving school to pursue a modeling career and later, to become an actor.
The 46-year-old praised the Fevers' victory, their first out of the six games they had played since the WNBA season started May 14, and also gave Caitlin a special shoutout.
"Props @caitlinclark22 on W 1," Ashton wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of he and Caitlin shaking hands as he and his family sat courtside. "Even Bigger props on being someone to look up to! Take your shot! #hawkeyes"
At a press conference after the game, Caitlin talked about Ashton's longtime support of her and their common background. "That's a fellow Hawkeye," she told reporters, "somebody that's been very supportive of me over the course of my college career and now here."
Caitlin Clark met up with Ashton Kutcher after our win in Los Angeles ?? pic.twitter.com/UKzT29q68h— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 25, 2024
The Fever's star guard added that Ashton and Mila's kids "were adorable."
In addition to previously keeping their children away from celebrity or public events, the couple has long avoided sharing photos of them on social media.
"We don't share any photos of our kids publicly because we actually feel like being public is a personal choice," Ashton said on the Thrive Global Podcast in 2017, "My wife and I have chosen a career where we're in the public light, but my kids have not.
The actor, who met Mila on the set of That '70s Show in the '90s before their 2015 marriage, continued, "So, I think they should have the right to choose that, and I actually don't think that they should have images of them as children that are out there, that somebody could potentially blackmail them with or do whatever—you know. It's their private life; it's not mine to give away."
