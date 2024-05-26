Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Their 2 Kids Make Rare Appearance at WNBA Game With Caitlin Clark

Watch : Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Their Kids Make First Public Appearance as a Family

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' kids have made their public debut and it was a slam dunk.

After years of keeping daughter Wyatt, 9, and son Dimitri, 7, out of the spotlight, the couple brought the children to a WNBA game. On May 24, the four watched the Indiana Fever beat the Los Angeles Sparks 78-73 at L.A's Crypto Arena. Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark later came over to meet and take photos with the family, as seen in a video shared by the team on social media.

Before being chosen first overall in the 2024 WNBA draft in April, Caitlin, 22, was the star of the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team, where she set the NCAA all-time scoring record. Ashton, a native of Iowa, had attended the University of Iowa in 1996, studying biochemical engineering before leaving school to pursue a modeling career and later, to become an actor.

The 46-year-old praised the Fevers' victory, their first out of the six games they had played since the WNBA season started May 14, and also gave Caitlin a special shoutout.