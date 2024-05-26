Trista Sutter Breaks Silence About Her Absence and Reunites With Husband Ryan and Kids

Watch : Bachelor Nation’s Trista Sutter Shares Update on Husband’s Battle With Lyme Disease

Trista Sutter is back with her family after a mysterious absence.

The first star of The Bachelorette has reunited with Ryan Sutter and kids Maxwell, 16, and Blakesley, 15, and broken her silence about her recent journey, two weeks after her husband sparked concern among fans with a series of cryptic posts about missing his wife.

"Geez people. Can't a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?!" Trista wrote on Instagram May 25, alongside a photo of herself, Ryan and their children standing on a beach. "In all seriousness, for those concerned, I'm safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful. For those who'd rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that."

The 51-year-old went on to explain, "An opportunity for perspective and personal growth presented itself and with the unconditional support of my family and friends, I chose myself and betterment, knowing that my stay-at-home-mom job and my kids end-of-the-school-year needs were in the best, most capable hands."