Grayson Murray's Cause of Death at 30 Confirmed by His Parents

Grayson Murray, Former PGA Tour Winner, Dies At 30

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.

The parents of late PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray have confirmed the cause of their son's death.

The pro golfer, who died May 25 at age 30, died by suicide, Eric and Terry Murray said in a statement.

"We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone," they wrote in a message posted on the PGA Tour's Instagram May 26. "It's surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It's a nightmare."

The couple said they "have so many questions that have no answers. But one."

"Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. But us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and—it seems—by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed," the statement continued. "Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rest peacefully now."