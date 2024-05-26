Kourtney Kardashian Reacts to Son Mason Disick Officially Joining Instagram

You may have been one of the millions of people who watched Kourtney Kardashian give birth to son Mason Disick. Now, 14 years later, you can follow him on Instagram.
The eldest of the three kids the Lemme founder shares with ex Scott Disick officially joined the social media platform May 25, with a verified solo account, and his mother soon shared her thoughts.
"My first baby is on insta," Kourtney, who also shares baby boy Rocky Barker, 6 months, with husband Travis Barker, wrote on her Instagram Stories, linking to Mason's first post, "and I'm not OK."
On his first official day of Instagram, the teen shared three posts containing several pics of himself, family and friends. The first shows Mason posing alone on the deck of a cabin. The second includes a pic of himself standing with three of his friends and an image of him shopping and getting ice cream with sister Penelope Disick, 11, with the caption, "Fam." A third post, captioned, "Pics is all we know," contains a bathroom mirror selfie of Mason with their little brother Reign Disick, 9.
Kourtney, who has for years shared a TikTok account with Penelope, was not the only Kardashian-Jenner family member to get emotional over the teen officially joining Instagram. Her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian also shared their thoughts.
"I can't believe my @masondisick is on insta," the Good American founder wrote on her Instagram Stories. "The one who named us Kiki and KoKo is a legit teenager."
Khloe also commented on Mason's first post, "I can't believe this is happening."
Kim, who shares a TikTok with daughter North West, 10, wrote to their nephew, "You're really on Instagram."
This is not the first time Mason has joined social media but it is the first time his parents have allowed it. In 2020, the then-10-year-old opened Instagram and TikTok pages that went viral before they were deleted. "Mason started some secret accounts during quarantine," Kourtney told Miranda Kerr the following year in a chat for Vogue Paris. "Those were quickly shut down."
Mason, whose birth was documented on the season four finale of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2010, has largely kept out of the spotlight in recent years and has rarely appeared on the family's current docuseries The Kardashians. However, the 14-year-old, the eldest of Kris Jenner's 13 grandchildren, has during that time occasionally been spotted in family photos shared by his parents and other family members on social media.
Scott recently offered some insight into Mason's life as a teenager as well as their father-son relationship.
"He's great, he's really been unbelievable," the 41-year-old said on the season five premiere of The Kardashians, which began streaming on Hulu May 23. "We're closer than ever." (For a look at every can't-miss moment from the Kardashian-Jenner family, watch Kards Katch Up.)
Scott also told Kris that Mason has also been looking forward to an extra special present when he's older.
"He's extremely excited about that new car," the Flip It Like Disick alum, "you promised him in three years."
