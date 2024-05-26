Kourtney Kardashian Reacts to Son Mason Disick Officially Joining Instagram

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Shares RARE Photo of Son Mason Disick

You may have been one of the millions of people who watched Kourtney Kardashian give birth to son Mason Disick. Now, 14 years later, you can follow him on Instagram.

The eldest of the three kids the Lemme founder shares with ex Scott Disick officially joined the social media platform May 25, with a verified solo account, and his mother soon shared her thoughts.

"My first baby is on insta," Kourtney, who also shares baby boy Rocky Barker, 6 months, with husband Travis Barker, wrote on her Instagram Stories, linking to Mason's first post, "and I'm not OK."

On his first official day of Instagram, the teen shared three posts containing several pics of himself, family and friends. The first shows Mason posing alone on the deck of a cabin. The second includes a pic of himself standing with three of his friends and an image of him shopping and getting ice cream with sister Penelope Disick, 11, with the caption, "Fam." A third post, captioned, "Pics is all we know," contains a bathroom mirror selfie of Mason with their little brother Reign Disick, 9.