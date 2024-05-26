Kohl's Memorial Day Sale 2024 Has Best-Selling Bath Towels for Just $4

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether you're looking to stock up on your favorite beauty products or get your home ready for guests, Kohl's has pretty much anything and everything you could need and more. Lucky for us, Kohl's is not only affordable, they also have sales all the time so you're bound to score an amazing deal on something you want or need. So when it comes to Memorial Day sales, you just know that Kohl's is going to bring all the best deals.

If you're heading to the beach this summer, we found oversized, sand-resistant beach towels for as low $11.99. Need new bath towels? The best-selling Big One bath towels are now just $4. And upgrade your pool game with 50% off select Land End' swimsuits.

Getting a jumpstart on your Father's Day gift shopping? Look no further than these stellar deals on the Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven, Griddle and Grill, and the Ninja 7-in-1 Master Grill, BBQ Smoker & Air Fryer.

To find some of the biggest and best deals, be sure to check out their huge clearance section which features deals on clothes and shoes for the whole family, as well as home and kitchen finds up to 70% off.

As if that weren't enough, Kohl's is also offering an extra $10 off your purchase of $25 or more with code TAKE 10 and an extra 15% off home goods with the code Home 15. The offer only lasts until May 27, so be sure to take advantage while you still can.

We've rounded up some of the best Memorial Day deals from Kohl's. Check those out below.