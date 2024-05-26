Kohl's Memorial Day Sale 2024 Has Best-Selling Bath Towels for Just $4

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you're looking to stock up on your favorite beauty products or get your home ready for guests, Kohl's has pretty much anything and everything you could need and more. Lucky for us, Kohl's is not only affordable, they also have sales all the time so you're bound to score an amazing deal on something you want or need. So when it comes to Memorial Day sales, you just know that Kohl's is going to bring all the best deals.
If you're heading to the beach this summer, we found oversized, sand-resistant beach towels for as low $11.99. Need new bath towels? The best-selling Big One bath towels are now just $4. And upgrade your pool game with 50% off select Land End' swimsuits.
Getting a jumpstart on your Father's Day gift shopping? Look no further than these stellar deals on the Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven, Griddle and Grill, and the Ninja 7-in-1 Master Grill, BBQ Smoker & Air Fryer.
To find some of the biggest and best deals, be sure to check out their huge clearance section which features deals on clothes and shoes for the whole family, as well as home and kitchen finds up to 70% off.
As if that weren't enough, Kohl's is also offering an extra $10 off your purchase of $25 or more with code TAKE 10 and an extra 15% off home goods with the code Home 15. The offer only lasts until May 27, so be sure to take advantage while you still can.
We've rounded up some of the best Memorial Day deals from Kohl's. Check those out below.
The Big One Solid Bath Towel
The Big One's solid bath towels are on sale right now for just $4.24. It comes in 15 colors, has over 5,000 five-star reviews and numerous shoppers say they're a really great value. They're perfect for any guests you may have staying over this summer.
The Big One Sand Resistant Oversized Beach Towel
This 36" x 72" cotton beach towel is sustainably sourced and is specially woven to prevent sand sticking to the surface. It comes in four summer-striped shades—and is selling fast!
Land's End Swimwear
Land's End is offering it's own 50% off sale, but you also can save 50% on select Land's End swim styles right at Kohl's!
NutriBullet 600 Watt Nutrient Extractor Blender
Now that you're envisioning yourself poolside in a sleek new suit, you need a fresh smoothie to sip. So check out this crazy-good deal on a NutriBullet blender. Under $50, and I can use coupon codes? ADD. TO. CART.
Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven, Griddle & Grill
Have you been waiting for this Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven to go on sale? Then get moving before it sells out! More than 92% of reviewers recommend this portable oven for it's versatility and ease of use.
Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker, 7-in-1 Master Grill, BBQ Smoker & Air Fryer
This is another grab-it-on-sale find. The reviewer-loved Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill is brilliant. It's seven products in one, it's portable, it's electric (so no flame issues), and it's perfect for smaller spaces like apartment balconies. Did we mention it's $120 off right now, plus you can save more with the coupon codes?
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream, Gelato & Sorbet Maker
The best-selling Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker has thousands of five-star reviews, and rarely goes on sale. Shoppers rave about its quality, durability and ease of use. It's now $60 off—and you can use deal codes!
Dash My Mug Ice Cream Maker
Making ice cream for one? Then how cute is this Dash My Mug Ice Cream Maker??? It comes in two sweet shades and you can nab it for under $20.
Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker with No-Brainer Mixer
Is it really summer without frozen drinks? Whether you go boozy or make mocktails, the Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker is a best seller for a reason. Reviewers say it's durable and easy to use and "the little party maker!"
When is Memorial Day 2024?
Memorial Day falls on May 27, 2024.
When do Memorial Day sales start?
You can shop all Memorial Day Weekend. Or you can get a jump start with some early deals you can shop today.
