Nicki Minaj Detained by Police at Amsterdam Airport and Livestreams Incident

Dutch military police temporarily detained Nicki Minaj in the Netherlands for an alleged drug offense and her fans got a front row look.

The "Anaconda" rapper, who maintained her innocence while livestreaming the May 25 incident at Amsterdam's international airport, was freed hours later and fined.

"A 41-year-old American woman, detained this afternoon at Schiphol Airport on suspicion of exporting soft drugs, has been released," the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee said in a statement in English on their Instagram Stories. "Following consultation with the Public Prosecutor's Office, the suspect received a monetary fine and is now permitted to continue her journey."

E! News has reached out to Nicki's rep for comment and has not heard back.

Nicki, who is in the midst of her Pink Friday 2 tour, spoke about being detained on Instagram Live, as seen in a video shared by a fan on X, formerly Twitter.