PGA Tour Winner Grayson Murray Dead at 30

The golf world is in mourning.

Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died March 25. He was 30.

"We were devastated to learn—and are heartbroken to share—that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. "I am at a loss for words."

He continued, "The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

The cause of Murray's death was not released. The athlete died one day after he withdrew from the second round Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Tex., according to multiple reports.

The tournament will continue, per the wishes of Murray's family, the commissioner said.

"I reached out to Grayson's parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play," Monahan said in his statement. "They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes."