Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Revisit Wedding Day With a Nod to Taylor Swift

Conjoined twins Abby Hensel and Brittany Hensel shared throwback pics from Abby's 2021 wedding to Josh Bowling, set to one of of Taylor Swift's new songs.

Watch: Conjoined Twin Sisters Abby and Brittany Hensel Clap Back at the “Haters”

Conjoined twins Brittany Hensel and Abby Hensel are sharing another look at the latter sister's love story with Josh Bowling, this time with the help of Taylor Swift.

Throwback photos from the pair's 2021 wedding were posted on the siblings' TikTok May 3, in a video set to the Grammy winner's song "But Daddy I Love Him" from her new album The Tortured Poets Department. The caption reads, "#forever."

In one of the pics, originally posted by a family member on Facebook, the Minnesota twins, 34, appear with Josh and a flower girl. A second pic shows the siblings posing with Abby's husband at the wedding. The TikTok also contains a third image of the three that appears to have been taken at a separate event, which the sisters had shared in March.

The video includes part of "But Daddy I Love Him" in which Taylor sings, "Now I'm running with my dress unbuttoned / Screaming 'But Daddy I love him!' / I'm having his baby / No, I'm not, but you should see your faces."

photos
Celebrities With a Twin Sibling

With its teasing lyrics that also break the fourth wall by addressing the listeners, her song went viral on social media upon the release of The Tortured Poets Department.

Abby and Brittany, who had showcased their unique life in the 2012 TLC docuseries Abby & Brittany as teens before living out of the spotlight for more than a decade as adults, went viral themselves almost two months ago after their 2021 wedding was made public. They have since expressed their thoughts about the renewed attention they have been receiving through several social media videos over the past few weeks.

Soon after posting their recent throwback wedding pics, Abby and Brittany shared another TikTok containing several paparazzi photos of themselves and a 2023 voiceover meme of a man saying, "To everyone who watches my life and gossips about it, don't give up. Season two is about to come out."

Find out more about the lives of Abby and Brittany Hensel... 

Origin / YouTube

Abby and Brittany’s Surprise Arrival

Abby and Brittany were born on March 7, 1990. Their mother, Patty Hensel, shared in a 2007 documentary Extraordinary People: The Twins Who Share a Body that she only expected to deliver one baby when she gave birth based on scans. Abby and Brittany were initially born with three arms, but had one removed as it wasn’t functional. 

Patty and her husband Mike Hensel were told Abby and Brittany were inseparable as babies. And while Patty explained that separation may have been possible as the girls matured, the parents chose to keep them conjoined as they were able to live a full, healthy life together.

"We never wish we were separated," Abby and Brittany both explained in the 2007 documentary. "Because then we wouldn't get to do the things we can do—play softball, meet new people, run." 

Facebook

A Singular Bond 

In the 2007 documentary, Abby and Brittany explained that they are often able to anticipate what the other will say when curating an email or online message. In fact, they tend to refer to themselves as one person, unless they disagree. In those cases, they'll say "Abby says" or "Brittany says."

They also now share singular social media accounts, which are private and mostly inactive. 

Facebook

Abby and Brittany Understand the Curiosity—To a Point

Abby and Brittany have long expressed their understanding of people's curiosity toward their life. Still, they admitted to feeling frustration at the reaction they’re met with in public, especially people taking their photo without permission.

“We absolutely hate when people take pictures of us” Abby explained in 2007. “And we will throw a fit about it, and make them embarrassed.”

Additionally, while doctors were curious about their health and growing process as children, Mike and Patty Hensel did not allow any unnecessary tests be done on their daughters. Brittany and Abby also said the doctor's office was their least favorite place to go at the time. 

“While they are unique, the family wants to treat them like they are just like anyone else,” the family’s doctor Joy Westerdahl explained in 2007. “I have to be mindful of the family’s wishes not to get too involved.”

Facebook

Abby’s Blended Family  

After marrying Josh Bowling, a nurse and veteran, Abby gained another family member—his 8-year-old daughter Isabella. The couple officially tied the knot on November 13, 2021. And while the news was shocking to the public, Abby and Brittany have always had starting a family on their minds.  

"Yeah, we're going to be moms," Brittany said in Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16 in 2006. "We haven't thought about how being moms is going to work yet."

Facebook

Their Foray Into Reality TV 

Now in their thirties, Abby and Brittany have maintained their privacy since Abby & Brittany aired in 2012. The one-season reality series depicted the young women's lives as they wrapped up college and entered into adulthood. 

Facebook

Life Outside the Spotlight 

Abby and Brittany began working as a teacher shortly after graduating college. When they were initially hired, they shared they were not in a salaried position, but were given separate contracts, and split their pay.

They currently teach fifth grade together at an elementary school in Minnesota. 

“Math and science is kind of my strong point,” Abby explained on an episode of Abby & Brittany. “Where Brittany is more focused on the language arts, reading—stuff like that.”

