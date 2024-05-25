Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Revisit Wedding Day With a Nod to Taylor Swift

Watch : Conjoined Twin Sisters Abby and Brittany Hensel Clap Back at the “Haters”

Conjoined twins Brittany Hensel and Abby Hensel are sharing another look at the latter sister's love story with Josh Bowling, this time with the help of Taylor Swift.

Throwback photos from the pair's 2021 wedding were posted on the siblings' TikTok May 3, in a video set to the Grammy winner's song "But Daddy I Love Him" from her new album The Tortured Poets Department. The caption reads, "#forever."

In one of the pics, originally posted by a family member on Facebook, the Minnesota twins, 34, appear with Josh and a flower girl. A second pic shows the siblings posing with Abby's husband at the wedding. The TikTok also contains a third image of the three that appears to have been taken at a separate event, which the sisters had shared in March.

The video includes part of "But Daddy I Love Him" in which Taylor sings, "Now I'm running with my dress unbuttoned / Screaming 'But Daddy I love him!' / I'm having his baby / No, I'm not, but you should see your faces."