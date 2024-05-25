Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Revisit Wedding Day With a Nod to Taylor Swift

Conjoined twins Brittany Hensel and Abby Hensel are sharing another look at the latter sister's love story with Josh Bowling, this time with the help of Taylor Swift.
Throwback photos from the pair's 2021 wedding were posted on the siblings' TikTok May 3, in a video set to the Grammy winner's song "But Daddy I Love Him" from her new album The Tortured Poets Department. The caption reads, "#forever."
In one of the pics, originally posted by a family member on Facebook, the Minnesota twins, 34, appear with Josh and a flower girl. A second pic shows the siblings posing with Abby's husband at the wedding. The TikTok also contains a third image of the three that appears to have been taken at a separate event, which the sisters had shared in March.
The video includes part of "But Daddy I Love Him" in which Taylor sings, "Now I'm running with my dress unbuttoned / Screaming 'But Daddy I love him!' / I'm having his baby / No, I'm not, but you should see your faces."
With its teasing lyrics that also break the fourth wall by addressing the listeners, her song went viral on social media upon the release of The Tortured Poets Department.
Abby and Brittany, who had showcased their unique life in the 2012 TLC docuseries Abby & Brittany as teens before living out of the spotlight for more than a decade as adults, went viral themselves almost two months ago after their 2021 wedding was made public. They have since expressed their thoughts about the renewed attention they have been receiving through several social media videos over the past few weeks.
Soon after posting their recent throwback wedding pics, Abby and Brittany shared another TikTok containing several paparazzi photos of themselves and a 2023 voiceover meme of a man saying, "To everyone who watches my life and gossips about it, don't give up. Season two is about to come out."
Find out more about the lives of Abby and Brittany Hensel...