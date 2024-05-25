Harrison Butker Breaks Silence on Commencement Speech Controversy

Watch : Travis Kelce Reacts to Harrison Butker’s Controversial Speech

Harrison Butker is standing firm in his beliefs after drawing what he called a "shocking level of hate" over a commencement speech.

In his first public appearance since many of his May 11 remarks at Kansas' Benedictine College stirred mixed reactions nationwide, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker referenced the controversy while defending his Catholic faith.

"The theme for tonight's gala, Courage Under Fire, was decided many months ago, but it now feels providential that this would be the theme after what we have all witnessed these last two weeks," Butker said May 24 at the Courage Under Fire Gala in Nashville, presented by the Regina Caeli Academy, a homeschool hybrid academy for Catholic families. "If it wasn't clear that the timeless Catholic values are hated by many, it is now."

In his speech at Benedictine College, a Catholic school, the 28-year-old had said most female graduates would be "most excited" about marriage and motherhood and spoke out against topics such as abortion and IVF.