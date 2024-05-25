Sophia Bush Responds After New Pics With Ashlyn Harris Spark Engagement Rumors

Sophia Bush wants these rumors to go the way of John Tucker.
The One Tree Hill alum is showing her hand, literally, after photos of herself and partner Ashlyn Harris, 38, on a trip to Paris sparked speculation they had gotten engaged, one month after they went public with their yearlong romance. In the pics, which the two had shared on her Instagram Stories May 24, Sophia cryptically keeps part of her left hand hidden, including in shots of her resting it inside the lapel of the soccer star's jacket.
"I hear the internet is being wild? Ya'll," the John Tucker Must Die actress wrote May 25 in an Instagram Stories selfie, showing her displaying her left hand, wearing a gold band on her pinkie and no rings on any other finger. "I have no 'news' for you."
The 41-year-old continued, "But wouldn't you put your hands all up in her jacket if you could?? (To be clear you can't because boundaries, but I'll continue to do it for you because I'm just generous like that.)"
The actress shared a closeup shot of her left hand, writing, "I hope TikTok can relax now. Travel on, friends."
She also posted another pic of herself hugging Ashlyn, captioning it, "I just wanna squeeeeeeeeeze her. I get that it's new for ya'll to see me so happy and so embodied. It's new for me too. How lucky am I."
Sophia was first publicly linked to Ashlyn in October, months after she filed for divorce from entrepreneur Grant Hughes to end their one-year marriage. In court documents obtained by E! News, Grant listed their date of separation as June 27, 2023—two weeks after their first wedding anniversary—with "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup.
Sophia has denied speculation that she left Grant for Ashlyn, who filed for divorce from fellow soccer star Ali Krieger in September after almost four years of marriage.
"The idea that I left my marriage based on some hysterical rendezvous—that, to be crystal-clear, never happened—rather than having taken over a year to do the most soul crushing work of my life? It feels brutal," Sophia wrote in an April essay for Glamour, explaining how she and Ashlyn initially connected through a support group for women going through divorces. "Just because I didn't want to process my realizations in real time on social media and spell them out for the world doesn't mean the journey wasn't long and thoughtful and exhaustive."
Instead, the Chicago P.D. alum admitted that she already had questions about her sexuality leading up to her June 2022 nuptials with Grant, and it took another year after that to truly realize getting married was a mistake.
"It's painful to be doing deep work and have it picked apart by clueless strangers," she explained. "Everyone that matters to me knows what's true and what isn't. But even still there's a part of me that's a ferocious defender, who wants to correct the record piece by piece."
In the essay, Sophia also defended Ashlyn, who shares kids Sloane, 2, and Ocean, 22 months, with Ali.
"I don't believe it's my place to discuss details of Ashlyn's circumstances or her children, but I will say that I am absolutely in awe of her relentless integrity," Sophia wrote. "Seeing Ashlyn choose to not simply survive, but thrive, for her babies has been the most beautiful thing I've ever witnessed a friend do."
She added at the time, "And now I get to love her. How lucky am I?"
For more of Sophia and Ashlyn's love story, keep reading.