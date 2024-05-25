Sophia Bush Responds After New Pics With Ashlyn Harris Spark Engagement Rumors

Watch : Ashlyn Harris Publicly Supports Girlfriend Sophia Bush After She Came Out as Queer

Sophia Bush wants these rumors to go the way of John Tucker.

The One Tree Hill alum is showing her hand, literally, after photos of herself and partner Ashlyn Harris, 38, on a trip to Paris sparked speculation they had gotten engaged, one month after they went public with their yearlong romance. In the pics, which the two had shared on her Instagram Stories May 24, Sophia cryptically keeps part of her left hand hidden, including in shots of her resting it inside the lapel of the soccer star's jacket.

"I hear the internet is being wild? Ya'll," the John Tucker Must Die actress wrote May 25 in an Instagram Stories selfie, showing her displaying her left hand, wearing a gold band on her pinkie and no rings on any other finger. "I have no 'news' for you."

The 41-year-old continued, "But wouldn't you put your hands all up in her jacket if you could?? (To be clear you can't because boundaries, but I'll continue to do it for you because I'm just generous like that.)"