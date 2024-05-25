NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Bridgit Mendler Officially Graduates Harvard Law School and Her Future's Bright

Former Disney channel star Bridgit Mendler is one step closer to becoming a lawyer following her 2024 graduation from Harvard Law school. What, like it's hard?

By Sabba Rahbar May 25, 2024 12:55 AMTags
DisneyCelebrities
Watch: Disney Channel Alum Bridgit Mendler Launches Space Startup

As Harvard Law School graduate Elle Woods famously said, "We did it!"

And in the case of Bridgit Mendler, she did it and so much more: The Good Luck Charlie alum has officially graduated with her law degree from Harvard.

In a video shared to social media May 23, the 31-year-old could be seen walking across the stage to collect her diploma and shake hands with the Harvard faculty. But Bridgit wasn't up there alone, as she was joined by her 4-year-old son—who she adopted in 2022—with the duo pausing to pose for a quick photo before walking off stage.

The "Ready or Not" singer surprised fans earlier this year when she revealed she'd not only adopted her son, but that she'd also said goodbye to Hollywood, instead launching her own tech startup with husband Griffin Cleverly. And proving she can do it all, Bridgit shared she simultaneously was on her way to getting both a law degree from Harvard and a PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

However, she later had to press pause on the PhD

photos
Disney Channel Stars Then and Now

"The PhD is something I started working towards in 2020," she explained in a March post on X, "and I pursued it jointly with my law degree but when I moved to California last summer and decided that for family reasons we would stay on the west coast, it had to go on pause." 

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for City of Hope

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Brittany Mahomes Gives Health Update After Fracturing Her Back

2

TikToker Remi Bader Reveals Before-and-After Fitness Transformation

3

The Meaning Behind Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge’s Baby Name Revealed

The Disney Channel alum explained that completing her degree is now "up to the administration and my principal investigator and what they think is appropriate."

But Bridgit understands that, as a parent, sometimes difficult decisions need to be made in order to maintain a work/life balance.

"I enjoy pushing the boundary of the possible and saying yes to more things," she continued, "but also it is important to flex the muscle of prioritization and discernment. For myself I've found that learning when to say no or not right now can be more of a skill than saying yes."

As for her other venture, Bridgit is currently serving as the CEO of Northwood Space, while Griffin—who she married in 2019—acts as CTO. The startup aims to build ground satellite stations to help send and receive data from space, acting as a "data highway" between the two.

"Space is getting easier along so many different dimensions," she told CNBC in February about her company's goals, "but still the actual exercise of sending data to and from space is difficult."

Bridgit wasn't the only star to celebrate a graduation in 2024. Keep reading to see who else collected a diploma this year.

Instagram

Jennifer Gates

Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda French Gates, graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

Following her special day, the Microsoft founder shared a touching message to celebrate her achievement. 

"From pre-K to MD," Bill wrote in a May 15 Instagram post. "I'm so proud to officially call you Dr. Gates."

 

Instagram

Ivey Watson

Jamie Lynn Spears' youngest daughter Ivey Watson, who she shares with husband Jamie Watson, graduated from kindergarten. The little one proudly held her diploma in front of her older sister Maddie Watson, who Jamie Lynn shares with ex Casey Aldridge.

Instagram

Karma Bridges

Ludacris' daughter graduated from Spelman College with a degree in Documentary Filmmaking in May 2024, according to Essence. The singer said he was a "#prouddaddy" over her achievement. 

“I want to make movie and film content that helps shape and change the social and political landscape,” Karma said in a statement to the Ludacris Foundation. “Tell stories that are meaningful and thought provoking. I’ve always been drawn to storytelling due to its ability to heal, inspire, educate, create empathy, and ultimately catalyze positive change in the world.”

Instagram

Massai Zhivago Dorsey II

Nia Long and Massai Z. Dorsey's oldest son received his degree from New York University.

"Oh my baby," the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress wrote on Instagram May 20. "I’m so proud of you! Let’s get it!"

Instagram/Jana Kramer

Jace Caussin

Jana Kramer's son Jace—who she shares with ex Mike Caussin—said goodbye to Pre-K and celebrated the milestone at a mini prom.

We value your thoughts! Click here to share your feedback and help us improve!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Brittany Mahomes Gives Health Update After Fracturing Her Back

2

TikToker Remi Bader Reveals Before-and-After Fitness Transformation

3

The Meaning Behind Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge’s Baby Name Revealed

4

Jennifer Lopez Cheekily Reacts to Ben Affleck Breakup Question

5

Millie Bobby Brown Marries Jake Bongiovi in Private Ceremony