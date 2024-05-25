Bridgit Mendler Officially Graduates Harvard Law School and Her Future's Bright

The Disney Channel alum explained that completing her degree is now "up to the administration and my principal investigator and what they think is appropriate."

But Bridgit understands that, as a parent, sometimes difficult decisions need to be made in order to maintain a work/life balance.

"I enjoy pushing the boundary of the possible and saying yes to more things," she continued, "but also it is important to flex the muscle of prioritization and discernment. For myself I've found that learning when to say no or not right now can be more of a skill than saying yes."

As for her other venture, Bridgit is currently serving as the CEO of Northwood Space, while Griffin—who she married in 2019—acts as CTO. The startup aims to build ground satellite stations to help send and receive data from space, acting as a "data highway" between the two.

"Space is getting easier along so many different dimensions," she told CNBC in February about her company's goals, "but still the actual exercise of sending data to and from space is difficult."

