Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's First Pics After Wedding Prove Their Romance Is an 11 Out of 10

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are anything but strangers.
In fact, the Stranger Things star and the model—who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi—looked all loved up as they stepped out in the Hamptons May 24, shortly after news broke that they had tied the knot in a private ceremony the weekend before.
Clad in a white graphic tee and matching pants, Millie was seen smiling and throwing up a peace sign as she sat in the passenger seat of a blue Mustang convertible driven by her new husband. Jake—clad in a camel jacket and blue jeans—was also in good spirits, giving a thumbs up as he manned the wheel.
During the outing, the couple had on what appeared to be matching platinum bands on their wedding ring fingers.
News of their wedding comes three years after Millie, 20, and Jake, 22, first sparked romance rumors. In June 2021, the two were spotted getting cozy in New York City, but they didn't officially confirm their relationship until five months later, when the Enola Holmes actress posted a sweet PDA pic with Jake at the London Eye.
For Millie, she knew Jake was the one right away.
"As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life," she recalled to The Times of London in August. "I ran to my mum and said, 'I really, really like him!' After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other's side."
The Damsel star continued, "It's just the feeling of knowing that that's the person you want to spend the rest of your time with. I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him."
Falling in love with Jake also changed her stance on marriage altogether. As she explained to Glamour in October, it was never her intention in life "to be a wife."
"I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me," Millie continued. "But after meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him. He doesn't want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that.'"
