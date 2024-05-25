Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's First Pics After Wedding Prove Their Romance Is an 11 Out of 10

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown Marries Jake Bongiovi in Private Ceremony

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are anything but strangers.

In fact, the Stranger Things star and the model—who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi—looked all loved up as they stepped out in the Hamptons May 24, shortly after news broke that they had tied the knot in a private ceremony the weekend before.

Clad in a white graphic tee and matching pants, Millie was seen smiling and throwing up a peace sign as she sat in the passenger seat of a blue Mustang convertible driven by her new husband. Jake—clad in a camel jacket and blue jeans—was also in good spirits, giving a thumbs up as he manned the wheel.

During the outing, the couple had on what appeared to be matching platinum bands on their wedding ring fingers.

News of their wedding comes three years after Millie, 20, and Jake, 22, first sparked romance rumors. In June 2021, the two were spotted getting cozy in New York City, but they didn't officially confirm their relationship until five months later, when the Enola Holmes actress posted a sweet PDA pic with Jake at the London Eye.