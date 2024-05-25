NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's First Pics After Wedding Prove Their Romance Is an 11 Out of 10

Millie Bobby Brown and her new husband Jake Bongiovi were all smiles during an outing in The Hamptons following news that they got married last weekend. See photos of the newlyweds.

Watch: Millie Bobby Brown Marries Jake Bongiovi in Private Ceremony

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are anything but strangers.

In fact, the Stranger Things star and the model—who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi—looked all loved up as they stepped out in the Hamptons May 24, shortly after news broke that they had tied the knot in a private ceremony the weekend before.

Clad in a white graphic tee and matching pants, Millie was seen smiling and throwing up a peace sign as she sat in the passenger seat of a blue Mustang convertible driven by her new husband. Jake—clad in a camel jacket and blue jeans—was also in good spirits, giving a thumbs up as he manned the wheel.

During the outing, the couple had on what appeared to be matching platinum bands on their wedding ring fingers.

News of their wedding comes three years after Millie, 20, and Jake, 22, first sparked romance rumors. In June 2021, the two were spotted getting cozy in New York City, but they didn't officially confirm their relationship until five months later, when the Enola Holmes actress posted a sweet PDA pic with Jake at the London Eye.

photos
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi: Romance Rewind

For Millie, she knew Jake was the one right away

"As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life," she recalled to The Times of London in August. "I ran to my mum and said, 'I really, really like him!' After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other's side."

The Damsel star continued, "It's just the feeling of knowing that that's the person you want to spend the rest of your time with. I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him." 

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Falling in love with Jake also changed her stance on marriage altogether. As she explained to Glamour in October, it was never her intention in life "to be a wife."

"I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me," Millie continued. "But after meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him. He doesn't want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that.'"

To see photos of the newlyweds, keep reading.

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

She's Married!

Millie Bobby Brown was all smiles as she stepped out with her new husband Jake Bongiovi in the Hamptons May 24.

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Vroom Groom

Jake—who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi—flashed a thumbs up as he drove his new wife in a blue Mustang convertible.

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Husband and Wife

The couple wore what appeared to be matching platinum bands on their wedding ring fingers.

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Spot the Ring

The Stranger Things star's outfit was very bridal-coded as she wore a white graphic tee with cream-colored pants.

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

The Happy Couple

Millie and Jake were in great spirits as they parked their car.

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Newlyweds

The pair were seen shopping together in New York.

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Here Comes the Bride

The wedding news comes three years after Millie first sparked romance rumors with Jake.

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Time to Celebrate

They got engaged in April 2023 after two years of dating.

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Honeymoon Bound

Millie previously said that she knew Jake was the one shortly after meeting him.

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Just Married

"It's just the feeling of knowing that that's the person you want to spend the rest of your time with," she told The Times of London in August. "The one thing that made clear sense to me was him." 

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Oh, Happy Day

Likewise, Jake's family is head-over-heels for the Enola Holmes actress.

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Bridal White

"She's fabulous," Jake's dad Jon—who is also father to kids Stephanie, Jesse and Romeo with wife Dorothea Hurley—told E! News in April. "She's really wonderful and her and Jake are a great couple."

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Happily Ever After

Earlier in May, Millie wrote in a sweet birthday tribute to Jake, "the day u were born is my favorite day."

Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

Giving Love a Good Name

She added in her message to Jake, "i love you."

