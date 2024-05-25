All the Ways Bridgerton Season 3 Cleverly Hid Claudia Jessie’s Broken Wrist

Watch : ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton Dish on “Unleashing” Chemistry for Sex Scenes

The ton expertly avoided another scandal.

Claudia Jessie, who stars as Eloise Bridgerton on Bridgerton, revealed that the show's production crew went through great lengths to cover up her cast after she broke her wrist while filming season three of the Netflix hit series.

Claudia explained during a May 17 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, "They had to make a muff."

In fact, the costume team made multiple versions of the circular cloth accessory, which Eloise would have used at the time to "warm her hands." But since the fuzzy puffs are typically worn in the winter, the crew invented new lightweight styles of the fashion item to justify her character using it during warmer months.

"We just made it up," Claudia said. "We were like, 'It's the summer muff, of course!'"

Of course, it wouldn't be realistic if only one Bridgerton character hopped on the fashion trend, so background actors also donned the faux regency era style. As Claudia explained, "They actually had to make loads for their SAs."