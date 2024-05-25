NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Psst! Free People Is Having a Rare Memorial Day Sale, With Must-Have Summer Styles Starting at $20

From boho chic dresses to summer-ready tops, these Memorial Day deals are too good to pass up.

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices.

Did someone say sale? Yes, you heard that right besties. Believe it or not, Free People just dropped a surprise Memorial Day sale on us, offering up to 70% off their already mega-discounted items from the sale section (um... talk about a steal!). Which means if you're a fan of all their stunning boho pieces, this is the time to grab that credit card and RUN to Free People's site before the three-day weekend is over. Especially if you're trying to snag a few summer staples for the upcoming summer months!

But if you don't know where to start, us E! girlies have you covered. We did you a favor and dug around their sale section for all the cutest boho basics, flowy staples, and more that are *add-to-cart* worthy.  But we recommend acting fast because this special sale is only going on throughout the Memorial Day weekend, starting today and ending on May 28th at 9 am EST. So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for all our top picks from Free People's rare sale—you can thank us later besties.

Best On The Beach Tunic

A perfect piece for summer, this ruffle, flowy tunic features a scoop neckline and a flirty front keyhole. Pair it with your favorite strappy sandals and you're set for a day at the beach.

Jessie Twofer Tee

Level up your spring/summer style with this double-layered tee, boasting a chic ruched short-sleeve base under a textured tube overlay, and topped off with a charming peplum.

A New Way Maxi

Nothing screams summer like this maxi dress boasting a vibrant print. With a deep V neckline, a smocked bodice, and an open back, it's available in three stunning hues.

Blair One-Piece

With its wrap bodice, collared neckline, and convenient smocking, this versatile one-piece seamlessly transitions from beachside lounging to bar-hopping adventures (mocktails anyone?!).

Aurora Skirt

Available in four colorways, this flowy Aurora skirt has a seasonless design that would look great during any time of the year. For summer though, we're pairing it with a cute baby tee and wedges.

The Best Memorial Day Bedding & Bath Deals of 2024: Shop Parachute, Brooklinen, Cozy Earth & More

Francesca Mini Dress

This floral mini dress features balloon sleeves and a cozy smocked back for all-day comfort, topped off with a charming rosette detail at the bust center. Choose from three stunning colorways to match your mood and style effortlessly.

Summerhouse Micro Skirt

Elevate your summer wardrobe with this chic midi skirt, flaunting a trendy boxer short-inspired design that's both fashionable and comfortable. Ideal for beach days or casual outings, it's available in two stunning color options.

Juniper Jumpsuit

Consider this Juniper jumpsuit your new summer staple. It's easy to throw on, and can even be dressed up or down.

Weekend Vibe Cami

This timeless cami crafted from a luxurious knit fabric features flattering bust seaming and a delicate floral accent at the center for a soft and feminine look.

Candace Midi Skirt

Designed for all-day comfort, this striped midi skirt is your go-to for any occasion. Made from a relaxed cotton-linen blend with a laid-back low-rise fit, you'll never want to take it off.

When is Memorial Day 2024?

Memorial Day falls on May 27, 2024.

When do Memorial Day sales start?

You can shop all Memorial Day Weekend. Or you can get a jump start with some early deals you can shop today.

What stores have the best Memorial Day 2024 deals? 

There are lots of amazing Memorial Day 2024 discounts. Here are some of the best deals: Old NavyFenty Beauty by RihannaAnthropologieJ.Crew FactoryKate Spade OutletCoach OutletPottery BarnTatchaGood AmericanGymsharkUncommon JamesMichael Kors,DisneyREIZappos, and Sunday Riley

What stores have the best Memorial Day fashion deals?

Expand your wardrobe with the best Memorial Day 2024 fashion deals from to brands including LululemonNordstrom RackMichael KorsAnthropologieAritziaJ.Crew FactoryBanana Republic FactoryGap FactoryMadewellCoach OutletKate Spade OutletGood AmericanDraper JamesadidasBeyond Yoga, and Cupshe

Where can I find the best Memorial Day deals?

If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.

What stores always have deals?

Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom RackBanana Republic FactoryCoach Outlet, the Lululemon We Made Too Much sectionKate Spade OutletJ.Crew FactoryTJ Maxx, and Marshalls.

