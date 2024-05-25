Every Time Taylor Swift Shook Off Eras Tour Malfunctions and Recovered Like a Pro

Watch : Taylor Swift References Travis Kelce During New Eras Tour Set

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has built a reputation of being one of the most successful concert series in history.

But like with any live show, things don't always go according to plan. Whether it's wardrobe malfunctions, technical difficulties or issues with the stage, Taylor knows all too well that problems can pop up.

Still, she's not going to stay down bad when mishaps occur. While some would just let the tears ricochet, you best believe the "Bejeweled" singer is still going to make the whole place shimmer no matter what is going on.

Need proof? Take the time Taylor's floor door on stage didn't open and she had to swiftly run off with her dancers to prepare for the next number.

Or, remember when the Grammy winner's boot broke in the middle of her performance, and she kept things safe and sound by ripping off the bottom of her shoe, throwing it aside and continuing on with the show?