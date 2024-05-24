Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou Reveals She Always Pays When Out With BFF Kylie Jenner

Watch : Kylie Jenner’s Topless Selfie Has Kris Jenner “Quaking”

Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou's wallet is keeping up with her and Kylie Jenner's snacking habits.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder's best friend shared insight into a day in the life with her and the Kardashians star—revealing a very interesting piece of information about their friendship during their stops at Erewhon, In-N-Out and Crumbl cookies while out in Los Angeles.

"Who pays when we go out?" Stassie said in a May 23 TikTok as she took out her wallet to get cookies for the duo. "Kylie always forgets her purse somehow. She never has purse! So, me."

The admission left fans online shocked as they couldn't believe Stassie, 26, would be picking up the bill for the beauty mogul.

"the billionare [sic] forgetting her purse is UNREAL," one person wrote on TikTok, with another commenting, "Luckily stas has purse."

As another person pointed out, even if Kylie didn't have her wallet, she could pay in other ways, writing, "She doesnt have APPLE PAY?"