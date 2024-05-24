Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou Reveals She Always Pays When Out With BFF Kylie Jenner

Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou's wallet is keeping up with her and Kylie Jenner's snacking habits.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder's best friend shared insight into a day in the life with her and the Kardashians star—revealing a very interesting piece of information about their friendship during their stops at Erewhon, In-N-Out and Crumbl cookies while out in Los Angeles.
"Who pays when we go out?" Stassie said in a May 23 TikTok as she took out her wallet to get cookies for the duo. "Kylie always forgets her purse somehow. She never has purse! So, me."
The admission left fans online shocked as they couldn't believe Stassie, 26, would be picking up the bill for the beauty mogul.
"the billionare [sic] forgetting her purse is UNREAL," one person wrote on TikTok, with another commenting, "Luckily stas has purse."
As another person pointed out, even if Kylie didn't have her wallet, she could pay in other ways, writing, "She doesnt have APPLE PAY?"
But one fan had a very important question regarding the duo's paying habits, asking in a May 23 TikTok video,"Do we think Kylie Venmos Stassie back? Or do we think Kylie just pays Stassie in other ways?"
The news was particularly surprising as Kylie is estimated to be worth around $680 million according to Forbes, in part thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics line. However, Kylie isn't the only member of the family who has made it big with their brands. Sister Kim Kardashian was ranked by the magazine as the sixth richest person in Hollywood with a net worth of $1.7 billion.
Still, Stassie didn't seem to mind picking up the bill for her best friend as the pair, both 26, go way back. In fact, they met through mutual friends at their local Barnes & Noble when they were just middle schoolers, Stassie explained to Bustle in 2021.
And their friendship is incredibly important to Kylie.
"She's definitely my oldest friend," she said during a 2023 episode of The Kardashians. "We grew up together, we've been through so much together. She's like a sister."
For more from the iconic BFF duo, keep reading.