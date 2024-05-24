NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou Reveals She Always Pays When Out With BFF Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou shared why she tends to pick up the tab when the duo are out together, explaining, "Kylie always forgets her purse somehow."

Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou's wallet is keeping up with her and Kylie Jenner's snacking habits.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder's best friend shared insight into a day in the life with her and the Kardashians star—revealing a very interesting piece of information about their friendship during their stops at Erewhon, In-N-Out and Crumbl cookies while out in Los Angeles.

"Who pays when we go out?" Stassie said in a May 23 TikTok as she took out her wallet to get cookies for the duo. "Kylie always forgets her purse somehow. She never has purse! So, me."

The admission left fans online shocked as they couldn't believe Stassie, 26, would be picking up the bill for the beauty mogul.

"the billionare [sic] forgetting her purse is UNREAL," one person wrote on TikTok, with another commenting, "Luckily stas has purse."

As another person pointed out, even if Kylie didn't have her wallet, she could pay in other ways, writing, "She doesnt have APPLE PAY?"

photos
Kylie Jenner Through The Years

But one fan had a very important question regarding the duo's paying habits, asking in a May 23 TikTok video,"Do we think Kylie Venmos Stassie back? Or do we think Kylie just pays Stassie in other ways?"

TikTok/Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou

The news was particularly surprising as Kylie is estimated to be worth around $680 million according to Forbes, in part thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics line. However, Kylie isn't the only member of the family who has made it big with their brands. Sister Kim Kardashian was ranked by the magazine as the sixth richest person in Hollywood with a net worth of $1.7 billion. 

Still, Stassie didn't seem to mind picking up the bill for her best friend as the pair, both 26, go way back. In fact, they met through mutual friends at their local Barnes & Noble when they were just middle schoolers, Stassie explained to Bustle in 2021.

And their friendship is incredibly important to Kylie.

"She's definitely my oldest friend," she said during a 2023 episode of The Kardashians. "We grew up together, we've been through so much together. She's like a sister."

For more from the iconic BFF duo, keep reading.

Instagram
Viva Mexico

Kylie and Stassi pose in bikinis during a January 2021 trip to Mexico. "that's my best friend," Kylie wrote on IG.

Instagram
SKIMS Sisters

The BFFs have big twin energy in an Instgram photo featuring all-nude SKIMS body suits.

Instagram
Another One

Just in case you need another angle, here's another shot of Kylie and Stassie in their matching SKIMS look.

Instagram
Always Twinning

"aaand we're back," Kylie writes alongside this post.

Stassie TikTok
Move Your Body

The BFF's are at it again with another TikTok dance video. For this one, though, they wear cute matching sweat sets!

Stassie TikTok
Twerking Twins

When it's day 900 in quarantine, the only thing to do is twerk. The reality TV personality and her BFF show off their never-before-seen dancing moves.

Kylie instagram
Country Chic

Yee-haw energy! To celebrate gal pal Victoria Villarroel's birthday, the dynamic duo dressed to impress in their chic cowgirl 'fits.

Instagram
Matching Mini-Dresses

"We're mad at each other rn but this pic looks good with my feed," Kylie captioned the pic.

 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
2020, Here They Come!

"2020 energy," Kylie wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Holiday Fun

'Tis the season for matching Santa onesies.

Instagram
Mrs. Missoni

The duo model coordinating Missoni dresses on vacation.

Instagram
Fam Bam

"babymama," Stassie posted.

Instagram
Girls' Trip

"New Kylie inspired @talentless merch available now," Kylie posted during a girls' trip to Turks & Caicos.

Instagram
Colorful Catsuits

"green & purple got me goin in circles," Kylie captioned this sultry pic.

Instagram
Splish Splash

Stassie kisses little Stormi Webster during their vacay.

Instagram
Twinning

"just another twin pic walkin through your feed.." Kylie wrote.

Instagram
Baby Blues

"just when you thought the twin pics were over."

Instagram
Ying & Yang

The besties sport the same look in two colors. "opposites attract," Kylie wrote.

Instagram
Vroom Vroom

Kylie and Stassie show off their enviable curves next to one of their hot rods.

Instagram
B-Day Wishes

Kylie wished Stassie a HBD with a little pool party and, "It's ya birthday it's ya birthday bad bitch contest you in first place."

Instagram
Bikini Babes

Kylie and Stassie celebrate Stassie's 22nd birthday in pink bikinis.

Instagram
Golfing Gals

"golf day with bae," Kylie posted.

Instagram
BFFs on a Bike

"out of office," Kylie posted.

Instagram
Cute & Casual

"lover" Stassie wrote on IG.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

"happy birthday to the baddest @stassiebaby 9 years Iater and you're still a real one. i love you forever and always," Kylie shared in IG.

Instagram
Friends Forever

"happy 8 years" Stassie wrote.

Instagram
Road Trip

The duo take a drive

Instagram
Fruity Fun

"blue raspberry & pineapple fanta" Stassie captioned this pic.

