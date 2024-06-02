NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy Style Will Have You Saying Baby, Baby, Baby, Oh

Pregnant Hailey Bieber has combined her Y2K-influenced style with maternity fashion as she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Justin Bieber. See all the pregnancy looks she's worn so far.

By Gabrielle Chung Jun 02, 2024 4:00 PMTags
Fashion 2024BabiesPregnanciesJustin BieberCelebritiesHailey BieberE! Insider
Hailey Bieber's rhode to motherhood is filled with fun fashion.

As the pregnant model prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Justin Bieber, she's been tapping into her Y2K-inspired style for a chic twist on classic maternity wear. 

Take, for example, the baby tee trend that has seen a resurgence in the last year. Based on photos from Hailey and Justin's recent trip to Japan, the belly-baring tops have become a staple in the mom-to-be's wardrobe.

For a visit to the Kyocera Museum of Art in Kyoto, Hailey rocked a white crop top with black cargo pants—another must-have item during the early aughts—to show off her growing baby bump. She completed her casually cool look with a dark hoodie and a camouflage print baseball cap.

During a separate outing, the 27-year-old let her bump hang out in an open blouse, which she paired with a leather coat and loose, low-rise jeans.

Another piece of retro clothing that Hailey has embraced amid her pregnancy? The oversized jacket.

 

In fact, the Rhode Skin founder leaned into the trend months before announcing her pregnancy. Despite the desert weather, Hailey was spotted carrying around a large leather jacket at Revolve Festival's VIP Pool Party during Coachella in April. She later donned what appeared to be the same coat while watching Lana Del Rey's Coachella set with Justin, 30.

And after sharing her baby news last month, Hailey was seen stepping out in Los Angeles clad in loose-fitting blazer with dramatic shoulder pads, which she paired—natch—with a crop top and black trousers.

But that's not to say Hailey has ditched all the skin-tight clothes in her closet. While she may reach for a baby tee for everyday wear, she's embraced form-fitting gowns for more formal occasions.

 

Instagram/Hailey Bieber

After all, who can forget the stunning Saint Laurent dress she wore to her Hawaiian vow renewal ceremony with Justin? The lacy bridal number, which Hailey complemented with a matching cape, was the perfect outfit to wear for her baby bump reveal.

To see all of her pregnancy looks, keep reading.

Instagram

Parents to Be

Amid her pregnancy, Hailey Bieber bared her growing baby bump in an open blouse and oversized blazer while visiting Japan with husband Justin Bieber.

Instagram

Kiss Me

The couple—who married in a September 2018 courthouse ceremony before tying the knot again a year later at a lavish wedding—shared a sweet kiss in their vacation photos in May 2024.

Instagram

Family for Real

Hailey captioned the pictures on Instagram Story, "Mom n Dad fr."

Instagram/Justin Bieber

Babymoon

During their Japan trip, Hailey—clad in white crop top—and Justin visited artist Takashi Murakami‘s sculpture outside of the Kyocera Museum of Art in Kyoto.

Instagram/Hailey Bieber

Mellow Yellow

The Rhode Skin founder showed off her baby belly in a yellow baby tee, which matched perfectly with her knitted bucket hat. 

Instagram/Justin Bieber

Sheer Genius

Hailey donned a see-through top and bralette—as well as a statement necklace bearing her and Justin's last initials—during a night out in Los Angeles.

Instagram/Hailey Bieber

Leather Look

Hailey proved that maternity style can have an edge to it, rocking a cropped leather jacket with low-rise trousers.

Instagram/Hailey Bieber

Lovely in Lace

The model's baby bump played peek-a-boo in this see-through, lace dress.

Instagram

Comfy and Casual

Hailey kicked back in an oversized T-shirt and baseball cap during her pregnancy.

Instagram

Butterfly Effect

She donned a pink butterfly top and low-rise blue jeans in a series of Instagram photos shared in May 2024.

Instagram

Model Behavior

The Y2K-inspired top inspired Hailey to pose for an impromptu photo shoot.

Instagram

Bumpin' Along

In the snaps, Hailey cradled her baby bump as she looked toward the horizon.

Instagram / Hailey Bieber

Vision in White

Hailey wore a lacy Saint Laurent gown to renew her vows with Justin in Hawaii. The couple announced their pregnancy on May 9, sharing footage from the intimate ceremony.