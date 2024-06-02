Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy Style Will Have You Saying Baby, Baby, Baby, Oh

Watch : Justin Bieber Shows Off Wife Hailey's Growing Baby Bump During Trip to Japan

Hailey Bieber's rhode to motherhood is filled with fun fashion.

As the pregnant model prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Justin Bieber, she's been tapping into her Y2K-inspired style for a chic twist on classic maternity wear.

Take, for example, the baby tee trend that has seen a resurgence in the last year. Based on photos from Hailey and Justin's recent trip to Japan, the belly-baring tops have become a staple in the mom-to-be's wardrobe.

For a visit to the Kyocera Museum of Art in Kyoto, Hailey rocked a white crop top with black cargo pants—another must-have item during the early aughts—to show off her growing baby bump. She completed her casually cool look with a dark hoodie and a camouflage print baseball cap.

During a separate outing, the 27-year-old let her bump hang out in an open blouse, which she paired with a leather coat and loose, low-rise jeans.