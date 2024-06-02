Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy Style Will Have You Saying Baby, Baby, Baby, Oh

Hailey Bieber's rhode to motherhood is filled with fun fashion.
As the pregnant model prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Justin Bieber, she's been tapping into her Y2K-inspired style for a chic twist on classic maternity wear.
Take, for example, the baby tee trend that has seen a resurgence in the last year. Based on photos from Hailey and Justin's recent trip to Japan, the belly-baring tops have become a staple in the mom-to-be's wardrobe.
For a visit to the Kyocera Museum of Art in Kyoto, Hailey rocked a white crop top with black cargo pants—another must-have item during the early aughts—to show off her growing baby bump. She completed her casually cool look with a dark hoodie and a camouflage print baseball cap.
During a separate outing, the 27-year-old let her bump hang out in an open blouse, which she paired with a leather coat and loose, low-rise jeans.
Another piece of retro clothing that Hailey has embraced amid her pregnancy? The oversized jacket.
In fact, the Rhode Skin founder leaned into the trend months before announcing her pregnancy. Despite the desert weather, Hailey was spotted carrying around a large leather jacket at Revolve Festival's VIP Pool Party during Coachella in April. She later donned what appeared to be the same coat while watching Lana Del Rey's Coachella set with Justin, 30.
And after sharing her baby news last month, Hailey was seen stepping out in Los Angeles clad in loose-fitting blazer with dramatic shoulder pads, which she paired—natch—with a crop top and black trousers.
But that's not to say Hailey has ditched all the skin-tight clothes in her closet. While she may reach for a baby tee for everyday wear, she's embraced form-fitting gowns for more formal occasions.
After all, who can forget the stunning Saint Laurent dress she wore to her Hawaiian vow renewal ceremony with Justin? The lacy bridal number, which Hailey complemented with a matching cape, was the perfect outfit to wear for her baby bump reveal.
