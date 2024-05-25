Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Kyle Richards Has Been Using This Lip Gloss for 15 Years

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Ready to add some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills glamour to your beauty routine without emptying your wallet? Well, you're in luck because Kyle Richards just shared some budget-friendly beauty gems during a recent Amazon Live session. I'm totally obsessed with Kyle's recommendations because she's all about consistency and affordability.
Sure, Kyle holds up a diamond during the RHOBH opening credits, but don't let that fool you. Amidst the glitz and glam of reality TV, she's a practical beauty maven who knows the value of a good bargain. From drugstore steals to wallet-friendly makeup staples, Kyle's beauty arsenal is packed with goodies that deliver results without breaking the bank, including some picks from her daughters Sophia and Portia Umansky. So, if you're ready to indulge in a little Beverly Hills beauty magic without the hefty price tag, let's dive into Kyle's favorite budget-friendly beauty finds.
TL;DR: Kyle Richards' Favorite Beauty Products
- Kyle's Most Affordable Pick: Pimoys 6 Pieces Powder Puffs (
$5.95$4.94)
- Kyle's Favorite Mascara: L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Noir Balm Volumizing Mascara (
$12.99$9.97)
- Kyle's Most Popular Pick: Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer (
$10.99$8.53)
- The Lip Gloss Kyle Has Been Using for 15 Years: Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish ($25)
- Portia's Pick: NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil ($5.97)
- Sophia & Portia-Approved: K18 Leave-In Molecular Hair Mask ($29)
Pimoys 6 Pieces Powder Puffs
"I don't know what I ever did without these. I use this little powder puff just to get that t-zone area."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's powder puffs have 17,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 17 colors to choose from.
Olivia Culpo recommended these to E! shoppers too.
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish
"Buxom, my tried and true for 15 years. Really pretty colors. The texture is really beautiful. This is a brand where all the colors work."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's longtime lip gloss has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kyle previously recommended this and so did Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers, Remi Bader, and Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson. Amazon has 50+ shades to choose from.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer
"I use two concealers. This is Maybelline, believe it or not. It has a little sponge on the end. It doesn't have to be expensive. If it's a great product, I buy it."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's concealer has 145,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This celeb favorite has also been recommended by Paige DeSorbo, Tayshia Adams, Gail Simmons, Madison LeCroy, Sofia Franklyn, and Anne Winters.
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Noir Balm Volumizing Mascara
"People think it has to be really expensive. It does not. I love this mascara. They're tried and true. I've never tried an expensive mascara that I like. When I wear that mascara, people ask me if I have fake lashes on."
Saie Glossybounce High-Shine Hydrating Lip Oil Gloss
"I'm always asked about my lip glosses. I'm loving, loving, loving Saie. These lip glosses are so pretty and I have yet to find one color that I do not like. I don't know why, but they all work. I love all these colors."
Kyle recommended this lip gloss in her guide to cozy luxury.
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen
"I don't know anyone who doesn't use this and there's a reason for that. It is so light. I love, love, love that. It just feels good on your skin."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's go-to sunscreen has 13,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kyle previously recommended this too. This celeb-loved sunscreen has also been shared by Julianne Hough, Witney Carson, Lala Kent, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Rachael Kirkconnell, and Danielle Olivera.
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer
"I don't wear heavy makeup when I'm not filming. I usually have the EltaMD on and then I have this on for extra coverage."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's tinted moisturizer has 19,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kyle's previously recommended this tinted moisturizer. Rachel Zegler, and Arielle Vandenberg have shared it too.
Rifle Paper Co. Peacock Porcelain Mug
"Look how cute these are. These cups are my favorite, even though this has nothing to do with beauty. I'm obsessed with this. These are. the cutest cups."
Kyle's mug is available in 10 cute prints.
Neostrata 15% Vitamin C Face Serum
"I started using Neostrata in my twenties. I feel like Vitamin C eats the top layer of the yucky part of your skin off. I incorporate this into my routine once or twice a week. Other people use it every day."
Benefit Tickle Box O Highlighter
"This is the highlighter Portia taught me about. It's a really beautiful color. It lasts forever because you don't need a lot of it."
Kyle previously recommended this highlighter. Alix Earle has has shared this product too.
NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil
"This is another highlighter. This is another one Portia taught me about. It's great. You can put it under your eyebrow, your nose, the corner of your eye. It's a really pretty color and it stays."
Kyle's highlighter is actually an eyeshadow stick with 51,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder
"Everybody uses this powder. I don't see anybody using anything else. This is the best powder."
Kyle Richards previously recommended this powder. It's a celeb favorite, which has been recommended by Sydney Sweeney, Olivia Culpo, Chrishell Stause, Alexia Nepola, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.
CAY SKIN Isle Lip Balm with SPF 30
"This is technically a lip balm with 30 SPF. I like it and it also looks pretty. This is a great product."
Flymiro Tri-fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror
"I love this mirror. It's so good. This is what I used [during] the episodes in Spain. This is a great mirror. It folds up. It lays flat in your luggage."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's makeup mirror has 8,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 6 colors.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
"I never used to use setting spray, but it really does make a difference. My makeup holds a lot better. That's the one I found that looks the best."
This is a celebrity favorite, which has also been recommended by Olivia Culpo, Paige DeSorbo, Rachel Recchia, Lisa Rinna, Emily Simpson, Kristin Juszczyk, Marianna Hewitt, and Nordstrom National Beauty Director Autumne West.
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's setting spray has 5-star Amazon reviews.
Macadamia Rejuvenating Shampoo
"I'm asked a lot about my hair. I was out of the country, forgot my product, I tried this product. I fell in love with this product."
Macadamia Natural Deep Repair Hair Masque
"I always tell people to use a hair mask. People tell me to do it once in a while, I don't care. I use it every single time I wash my hair. I don't ever use a regular conditioner."
More From Kyle: "It's such a great product. It makes my hair feel so good. It's just my favorite, favorite, favorite."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's go-to hair mask has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
"This smells so good. There's a reason why this is so popular right now. I have a little one in my car and a big one at home. It takes you on a vacation."
More From Kyle: "I love it so much. It moisturizes your body so well."
Kyle also shared this body lotion in her travel guide. It has also been recommended by Selena Gomez, Olivia Culpo, Paige DeSorbo, Ludacris, Lala Kent, Bethenny Frankel, and Mayan Lopez.
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's beauty must-have has 20,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Color Wow Dream Coat Anti-Humidity Hair Treatment
"This product is another one that I got from Portia. It keeps hair smooth and controls the fly-aways. It makes it shiny. This is another really popular product."
Kyle's pick was also recommended by The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's recommendation has 53,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
K18 Leave-In Molecular Hair Mask
"It is a leave-in hair mask that Portia recommends and Sophia also loves. Love this."
Kyle's leave-in conditioner has also been recommended by Miranda Lambert and Delilah Belle Hamlin.
Shoppers Agree: This popular hair product has 12,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nurse Jamie Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller
"I've talked about this many times. You'll see it on the show. Don't press hard. Roll up, always roll up and lightly. It gets rid of puffiness and fine lines. It's a little miracle wand."
Kyle's co-star Sutton Stracke famously used this on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Amazon has two colors to choose from.
Milli Under Eye Patches- 1 Pair Reusable Sustainable Silicone Masks
"My girls taught me about this. What's interesting about this is they're reusable. I don't have to buy them over and over again."
The Skinny Confidential HOT Mess Ice Roller
"This is awesome, you need this."
Kyle previously recommended this ice roller. Summer House star Paige DeSorbo has shared it too.
