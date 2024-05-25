Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Kyle Richards Has Been Using This Lip Gloss for 15 Years

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Ready to add some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills glamour to your beauty routine without emptying your wallet? Well, you're in luck because Kyle Richards just shared some budget-friendly beauty gems during a recent Amazon Live session. I'm totally obsessed with Kyle's recommendations because she's all about consistency and affordability.

Sure, Kyle holds up a diamond during the RHOBH opening credits, but don't let that fool you. Amidst the glitz and glam of reality TV, she's a practical beauty maven who knows the value of a good bargain. From drugstore steals to wallet-friendly makeup staples, Kyle's beauty arsenal is packed with goodies that deliver results without breaking the bank, including some picks from her daughters Sophia and Portia Umansky. So, if you're ready to indulge in a little Beverly Hills beauty magic without the hefty price tag, let's dive into Kyle's favorite budget-friendly beauty finds.

TL;DR: Kyle Richards' Favorite Beauty Products