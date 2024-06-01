3 Beauty Pros Reveal How to Conceal Textured Skin Without Caking On Products

No one is immune skin texture.
Whether you're dealing with enlarged pores, acne bumps, eczema flare ups or rough patches following a skincare treatment, we all experience some form of textured skin. And while it's totally normal, it's also understandable if you want help hiding it.
However, there is a bit of a learning curve when it comes to covering textured skin. For starters, it's important to know which formulas work best for each condition—like eczema, rosacea, hyperpigmentation and more—and how to properly prep your skin for makeup application.
Luckily, that's where the beauty pros come in: Celebrity makeup artists Katie Jane Hughes and Lisa Eldridge, as well as scar camouflage specialist Basma Hameed.
The trio of experts not only offered their best concealing tips and tricks, but their words of wisdom. So, before trying to cover up the texture on your face, keep this gentle reminder at the top of mind.
"Less is more!" Lisa exclusively told E! News. "Allow the beauty of your skin to shine through. We should all be learning to love ourselves a little bit more—just as we are."
What is the best way to prep the skin before concealing textured skin?
Before pulling out your makeup bag, it's essential to prep your skin first. "Start with exfoliation and make sure there's no dead skin on the surface of the face," Katie told E!. "Makeup won't stick well to an unprepped face."
She added, "I recommend having a bottle of SOS Mist from Tower28 on hand, as it helps your skin from breaking out."
Lisa also pointed out that how you prep your skin will determine what makeup you'll want to use to conceal texture related to acne, eczema, redness or rosacea. For example, she said, "If you're dry, sensitive and have breakouts, you'll want to avoid formulas with strong perfumes."
With skin conditions like rosacea and eczema, she suggested steering clear of fragrance, essential oils, citric acids and preservatives since they could trigger reactions. Otherwise, she explained, you'd be covering up texture while potentially creating new flare ups.
How can you conceal textured skin like a pro?
Lisa recommends using her "patchwork skin technique" to camouflage texture while still keeping your foundation natural-looking.
"Start by working where you want coverage," the Face Paint author shared. "The secret is to apply the majority of coverage only where you feel you need it. Smooth in the foundation in thin layers. Next, wherever you need to conceal, take a little more foundation and apply with a small, flat brush to dial up the coverage."
Keep in mind, she noted, to build up the foundation with light layers. Because although it seems intuitive to use a lot to cover up, Lisa said it "will only emphasize texture."
How can you create long-lasting coverage?
Basma—who suffered third-degree burns on her face when she was a toddler—created a foolproof routine that conceals her scars for hours on end. "Apply all your base products such as foundation and concealer, then set with a translucent setting powder using a powder puff in tapping motions," she advised. "This will lock it in place and prevent it from creasing or fading throughout the day."
She continued, "To maximize longevity, use a setting spray to seal in your makeup and prevent it from budging."
What are the best products to conceal textured skin?
"Use lightweight, breathable formulas such as Basma Beauty's The Foundation Stick, which provides coverage while feeling light," Basma suggested. "Take a minimalist approach by only spot-concealing areas you need extra coverage. Then, use the Basma Beauty cream blush to add color and hydration to the cheeks. Go for warm-tones, like Peach or Burnt Orange, to help neutralize any redness."
In addition, Lisa also recommends paying attention to the finish of your foundation.
"If your texture comes from bumps or spots, you'll want to opt for a velvety, matte foundation or concealer," she said, "so you don't have any light-reflection emphasizing the texture and the bumps."
Her go-to pick? "My Seamless Skin Foundation has customizable coverage that allows you to build up the coverage for concealing and correcting small areas of the face."
What are the takeaways to concealing textured skin?
"Just remember it's your skin," Katie reminded, "it's intelligent and it repairs itself over time."
Basma also offered her words of wisdom, encouraging people to kinder to themselves.
"Shift your focus from flaws to your overall beauty," the makeup mogul expressed, "which encompasses far more than just your physical appearance. Remember that imperfections are a natural part of being human, and everyone experiences them in some form."
She added, "Surround yourself with positivity and supportive influences while keeping in mind that you are worthy of love and acceptance, regardless of the appearance of your skin."