3 Beauty Pros Reveal How to Conceal Textured Skin Without Caking On Products

No one is immune skin texture.

Whether you're dealing with enlarged pores, acne bumps, eczema flare ups or rough patches following a skincare treatment, we all experience some form of textured skin. And while it's totally normal, it's also understandable if you want help hiding it.

However, there is a bit of a learning curve when it comes to covering textured skin. For starters, it's important to know which formulas work best for each condition—like eczema, rosacea, hyperpigmentation and more—and how to properly prep your skin for makeup application.

Luckily, that's where the beauty pros come in: Celebrity makeup artists Katie Jane Hughes and Lisa Eldridge, as well as scar camouflage specialist Basma Hameed.

The trio of experts not only offered their best concealing tips and tricks, but their words of wisdom. So, before trying to cover up the texture on your face, keep this gentle reminder at the top of mind.

"Less is more!" Lisa exclusively told E! News. "Allow the beauty of your skin to shine through. We should all be learning to love ourselves a little bit more—just as we are."