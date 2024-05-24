NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

The Meaning Behind Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s Baby Girl’s Name Revealed

Sofia Richie and husband Elliot Grainge welcomed their first child, daughter Eloise Samantha Grainge, on May 20. Find out the sweet meaning behind their baby girl's name.

There's a deeper meaning behind Sofia Richie's chosen baby name. 

The 25-year-old just welcomed her first child, daughter Eloise Samantha Grainge, with husband Elliot Grainge on May 20, and the moniker actually pays tribute to a special person in the couple's lives. 

In fact, Eloise's middle name "Samantha" honors Elliot's late mother, Samantha Berg, who died in 2007 after entering into a coma due to complications from childbirth. Sofia—whose own middle name "Alexandra" appears to pay homage to her mom Diane Alexander—has yet to explain the reason they chose Eloise for their daughter's first name. 

Sofia—who announced in January that the couple was expecting a baby girl—debuted the little one's full name in a sweet message revealing she had given birth, gushing, "Best day of my life."

Alongside the May 24 Instagram post, the model also shared an adorable black-and-white photo of her newborn's tiny feet.

And while Sofia is over-the-moon about her baby's arrival, she previously gushed about enjoying her pregnancy journey as well.  

"I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life," she told Vogue in an interview published Jan. 25. "And also, just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

And Sofia's not the only one who was thrilled to be welcoming a new member to her family. Her parents, Diane and ex-husband Lionel Richie, as well as Elliot's dad and stepmom, Lucian Grainge and Caroline Grainge, were equally as excited after being surprised with the news.

"We went to Elliot's parents, who live about five minutes away from us," Sofia recalled. "I think I had a box—I want to say it was a Hermès box or some sort of box—and I told everyone that I had bought them a gift from Milan Fashion Week." 

After unwrapping what was really inside, their families were in awe. 

"It had all three of the pregnancy tests [in it]," Sofia continued. "That's how we told all of our parents."

Keep reading to relive more cute moments between Elliot and Sofia. 

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Romance Rumors

Sofia Richie sparked dating rumors with music executive Elliot Grainge in the spring of 2021, nearly a year after her breakup from Scott Disick.

Though the pair's history went way back—as Elliot's dad, Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, is a longtime friend of Sofia's father Lionel Richie—romance speculation started swirling when they were seen out on a date

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Instagram Official

The model confirmed her relationship with Elliot in April 2021, posting this PDA photo on Instagram.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

Father's Approval

Shortly Sofia went public with the romance, a source told E! News that Lionel gave his seal of approval.

"He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together," the insider said in April 2021. "They are all family friends and Sofia and Elliot [started] hanging out more recently this year."

Instagram

Engaged

Elliot popped the question in early 2022 during a Hawaiian vacation with friends and family.

"Sofia truly had no idea," another source told E! News at the time. "She thought they were just going on a fun vacation. Sofia's reaction was epic, she was so surprised and taken back."

Instagram

Wedding Preparations

In May 2022, the couple celebrated their engagement with their inner circle—including Sofia's sister Nicole Richie and brother-in-law Joel Madden—at a backyard bash.

Instagram

Married

Sofia and Elliot tied the knot on April 22, 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France.

 

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Honeymooners

The newlyweds jetted off for their tropical honeymoon shortly after the lavish nuptials.

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Oh Baby

Sofia announced her pregnancy in January 2024, telling Vogue, "I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life. And also just like what the female body is capable of."

The influencer continued, "Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

It's a Girl!

Days after sharing news of her pregnancy, Sofia posted a TikTok video of her and Elliot's reaction to learning that they were having a daughter.

"Oh my god," Sofia screamed after she was showered with pink confetti during an intimate backyard reveal with Elliot. "I'm so excited!"

