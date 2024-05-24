The Meaning Behind Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s Baby Girl’s Name Revealed

Watch : Sofia Richie Welcomes First Baby With Elliot Grainge

There's a deeper meaning behind Sofia Richie's chosen baby name.

The 25-year-old just welcomed her first child, daughter Eloise Samantha Grainge, with husband Elliot Grainge on May 20, and the moniker actually pays tribute to a special person in the couple's lives.

In fact, Eloise's middle name "Samantha" honors Elliot's late mother, Samantha Berg, who died in 2007 after entering into a coma due to complications from childbirth. Sofia—whose own middle name "Alexandra" appears to pay homage to her mom Diane Alexander—has yet to explain the reason they chose Eloise for their daughter's first name.

Sofia—who announced in January that the couple was expecting a baby girl—debuted the little one's full name in a sweet message revealing she had given birth, gushing, "Best day of my life."

Alongside the May 24 Instagram post, the model also shared an adorable black-and-white photo of her newborn's tiny feet.