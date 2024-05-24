The Meaning Behind Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s Baby Girl’s Name Revealed

There's a deeper meaning behind Sofia Richie's chosen baby name.
The 25-year-old just welcomed her first child, daughter Eloise Samantha Grainge, with husband Elliot Grainge on May 20, and the moniker actually pays tribute to a special person in the couple's lives.
In fact, Eloise's middle name "Samantha" honors Elliot's late mother, Samantha Berg, who died in 2007 after entering into a coma due to complications from childbirth. Sofia—whose own middle name "Alexandra" appears to pay homage to her mom Diane Alexander—has yet to explain the reason they chose Eloise for their daughter's first name.
Sofia—who announced in January that the couple was expecting a baby girl—debuted the little one's full name in a sweet message revealing she had given birth, gushing, "Best day of my life."
Alongside the May 24 Instagram post, the model also shared an adorable black-and-white photo of her newborn's tiny feet.
And while Sofia is over-the-moon about her baby's arrival, she previously gushed about enjoying her pregnancy journey as well.
"I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life," she told Vogue in an interview published Jan. 25. "And also, just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."
And Sofia's not the only one who was thrilled to be welcoming a new member to her family. Her parents, Diane and ex-husband Lionel Richie, as well as Elliot's dad and stepmom, Lucian Grainge and Caroline Grainge, were equally as excited after being surprised with the news.
"We went to Elliot's parents, who live about five minutes away from us," Sofia recalled. "I think I had a box—I want to say it was a Hermès box or some sort of box—and I told everyone that I had bought them a gift from Milan Fashion Week."
After unwrapping what was really inside, their families were in awe.
"It had all three of the pregnancy tests [in it]," Sofia continued. "That's how we told all of our parents."
