See Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Grow Up During Rare Red Carpet Moments

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is becoming a magnificent star.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter—who is celebrating her 18th birthday on May 27—has continued to stun while hitting the red carpet during her occasional public appearances over the years.

While Shiloh often remains out of the spotlight, she has shined while supporting her parents several times since her red carpet debut in 2014 at the Unbroken premiere, going on to attend events for The Eternals, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Dumbo and more.

Shiloh's style has also changed as she's grown up before fans' eyes, with her fashion looks ranging from black suits to white dresses and beauty styles evolving from cropped hair to braided updos.

By the time she reached her teenage years, she began to find her fashion footing. In fact, she turned heads when she arrived at The Eternals red carpet in a Dior dress first worn by her mom in 2019. The piece, which was initially a floor-length gown, was cropped into an A-line mini dress for Shiloh, who clearly put her own twist on the legendary look.