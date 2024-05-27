NewsPhotosVideosMemorial Day SalesE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

See Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Grow Up During Rare Red Carpet Moments

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has become a pro when it comes to glowing on red carpets and film premieres with her parents Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Read on to see the 18-year-old throughout the years.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is becoming a magnificent star.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter—who is celebrating her 18th birthday on May 27—has continued to stun while hitting the red carpet during her occasional public appearances over the years.

While Shiloh often remains out of the spotlight, she has shined while supporting her parents several times since her red carpet debut in 2014 at the Unbroken premiere, going on to attend events for The Eternals, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Dumbo and more. 

Shiloh's style has also changed as she's grown up before fans' eyes, with her fashion looks ranging from black suits to white dresses and beauty styles evolving from cropped hair to braided updos. 

By the time she reached her teenage years, she began to find her fashion footing. In fact, she turned heads when she arrived at The Eternals red carpet in a Dior dress first worn by her mom in 2019. The piece, which was initially a floor-length gown, was cropped into an A-line mini dress for Shiloh, who clearly put her own twist on the legendary look.

photos
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Kids Through the Years

And sharing is caring for Angelina—who also coparents Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with estranged husband Brad—as the Oscar winner often reworks her older designer pieces in her children's styles. 

Shiloh also arrived at the Los Angeles premiere a week later in a deconstructed version of a beige Gabriela Hearst dress that the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star wore earlier that summer. Zahara also attended the event in a shimmering champagne Elie Saab Couture gown that Angelina wore to the 2014 Academy Awards.

"My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress," Angelina told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. "We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff."

Now, read on to see all of Shiloh's rare red carpet moments.

2014

2015

2017

2017

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2021

2021

2021

2021

2024

