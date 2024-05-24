Rodeo Star Spencer Wright's 3-Year-Old Son Wakes Up After Toy Tractor Accident

Watch : Jeremy Renner’s New Project A Year After His Accident

The Wright family is taking a moment to celebrate.

Rodeo star Spencer Wright's son Levi, who was in critical condition after driving his toy tractor into a Utah River, has taken a positive step in his recovery, the 3-year-old's mom his mom Kallie Wright shared on social media.

"LEVI WOKE UP!" she wrote on Facebook May 23. "I am shook, we don't know much but the doctor said it was okay for me to get excited about that and I AM! My baby is so tough!"

Kallie added, "He got a little wild so we had to settle him down again but my heart!"

And while she and Spencer—who are also parents to daughter Steeley, 4, and son Brae, 9 months—are expressing their joy, Kallie did clarify that they're still being cautious amid his long journey ahead.

"Levi waking up doesn't mean he's fully coherent or talking or anything like that," she explained in a post the following day. "Just that he opened his eyes for a period of time, wiggled with purpose and less like just a reflex as before."