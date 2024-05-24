Rodeo Star Spencer Wright's 3-Year-Old Son Wakes Up After Toy Tractor Accident

The Wright family is taking a moment to celebrate.
Rodeo star Spencer Wright's son Levi, who was in critical condition after driving his toy tractor into a Utah River, has taken a positive step in his recovery, the 3-year-old's mom his mom Kallie Wright shared on social media.
"LEVI WOKE UP!" she wrote on Facebook May 23. "I am shook, we don't know much but the doctor said it was okay for me to get excited about that and I AM! My baby is so tough!"
Kallie added, "He got a little wild so we had to settle him down again but my heart!"
And while she and Spencer—who are also parents to daughter Steeley, 4, and son Brae, 9 months—are expressing their joy, Kallie did clarify that they're still being cautious amid his long journey ahead.
"Levi waking up doesn't mean he's fully coherent or talking or anything like that," she explained in a post the following day. "Just that he opened his eyes for a period of time, wiggled with purpose and less like just a reflex as before."
She explained they "still have a very long and tremendous road ahead of us, full of unknowns," but that Levi had been showing signs of activity and has had "small periods of awareness," especially when his family talks about his love of excavators and tractors.
Kallie also took a moment to thank those around the internet who had been there to support the Wright family during this difficult time, saying, "Your prayers have moved mountains."
On May 21, the toddler was airlifted to the hospital after falling into a Utah river on a toy tractor, the Beaver Country Sheriff's office said in a statement.
The next day, family spokesperson Mindy Sue Clark shared insight into how Levi, was doing. "Levi's heart is beating on its own, he has a will to breathe but his sweet little brain was without oxygen too long," she explained in a Facebook message, "and there is no coming back from that."
In the days since, Mindy has shared how the Wright family is staying optimistic, expressing how Levi's relatives have seen how activity on his EEG monitor changes when family members talk to him.
It was something they first noticed when his sister Steeley FaceTimed to tell her brother that "she was hoping he'd get better and couldn't wait for him to come home."